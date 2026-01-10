Horse Riding Clothing Market Outlook 2025–2035: Performance, Style, and Sustainability Driving a 3.7% CAGR

Horse Riding Clothing Market Overview

The Horse Riding Clothing Market represents a specialized yet steadily growing segment of the global sports and outdoor apparel industry. Designed to provide comfort, safety, and performance, horse riding clothing includes breeches, jodhpurs, riding jackets, boots, gloves, helmets, and protective gear. Over recent years, the market has evolved beyond pure functionality, incorporating fashion-forward designs and advanced materials that appeal to both professional equestrians and recreational riders. In 2024, the global market was valued at USD 1,678.9 million, increasing to USD 1,741.0 million in 2025, and is projected to reach USD 2,500.0 million by 2035, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.7% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2035.

This growth reflects increasing participation in equestrian activities, rising disposable incomes, and expanding awareness of rider safety and performance apparel.

Market Scope and Research Framework

The market analysis provides a comprehensive evaluation across various dimensions:

Base Year: 2024

2024 Historical Data: 2019–2023

2019–2023 Forecast Period: 2025–2035

2025–2035 Market Forecast Units: USD Million

USD Million Regions Covered: North America Europe Asia-Pacific (APAC) South America Middle East & Africa (MEA)



The study covers major equestrian markets such as the United States, Canada, Germany, the UK, France, Italy, China, Japan, India, Brazil, GCC countries, and South Africa, offering a balanced view of mature and emerging regions.

Key Market Dynamics

Several key trends and drivers are shaping the growth of the horse riding clothing market:

Increasing Participation in Equestrian Sports:

Rising interest in recreational riding, competitive equestrian sports, and horse-based leisure activities is directly boosting demand for specialized riding apparel.

Rising interest in recreational riding, competitive equestrian sports, and horse-based leisure activities is directly boosting demand for specialized riding apparel. Demand for Fashion-Forward Riding Apparel:

Modern riders increasingly prefer clothing that blends traditional equestrian aesthetics with contemporary fashion, driving innovation in design and fit.

Modern riders increasingly prefer clothing that blends traditional equestrian aesthetics with contemporary fashion, driving innovation in design and fit. Growth of Sustainable Clothing Options:

Eco-conscious consumers are encouraging brands to use organic cotton, recycled fibers, and environmentally responsible manufacturing practices.

Eco-conscious consumers are encouraging brands to use organic cotton, recycled fibers, and environmentally responsible manufacturing practices. Rise in Online Retailing:

E-commerce platforms and direct-to-consumer brand websites are expanding market reach, particularly in regions with limited access to specialty equestrian stores.

E-commerce platforms and direct-to-consumer brand websites are expanding market reach, particularly in regions with limited access to specialty equestrian stores. Technological Advancements in Fabric Materials:

Developments such as moisture-wicking fabrics, stretchable textiles, UV protection, and temperature-regulating materials are enhancing rider comfort and performance.

Market Segmentation Analysis

The horse riding clothing market is segmented to reflect diverse rider needs and usage patterns:

By Product Type:

Breeches and jodhpurs, riding jackets, shirts, gloves, helmets, boots, and protective vests.

Breeches and jodhpurs, riding jackets, shirts, gloves, helmets, boots, and protective vests. By Material:

Cotton, leather, synthetic fabrics, blended textiles, and sustainable or recycled materials.

Cotton, leather, synthetic fabrics, blended textiles, and sustainable or recycled materials. By Gender:

Men, women, and unisex categories, with women’s riding apparel representing a significant and growing segment.

Men, women, and unisex categories, with women’s riding apparel representing a significant and growing segment. By Usage:

Professional/competitive riding and recreational riding.

Professional/competitive riding and recreational riding. By Region:

Regional adoption varies based on cultural popularity of equestrian sports and access to riding infrastructure.

Regional Insights

Europe dominates the global market due to its strong equestrian heritage, established riding clubs, and frequent competitions in countries such as the UK, Germany, and France.

dominates the global market due to its strong equestrian heritage, established riding clubs, and frequent competitions in countries such as the UK, Germany, and France. North America follows closely, driven by growing participation in equestrian sports, rodeos, and recreational riding.

follows closely, driven by growing participation in equestrian sports, rodeos, and recreational riding. Asia-Pacific is expected to witness moderate but steady growth as awareness of equestrian activities rises in countries like China and Japan.

is expected to witness moderate but steady growth as awareness of equestrian activities rises in countries like China and Japan. South America and MEA offer emerging opportunities as equestrian tourism and leisure riding gain popularity.

Competitive Landscape

The market features a mix of well-established brands and niche players specializing in high-performance riding apparel. Key companies profiled include:

Ariat International

Pikeur

Charles Owen

WeatherBeeta

Dublin

Kerrits

Mountain Horse

Horze

Tredstep Ireland

Noble Outfitters

These companies focus on innovation, safety certifications, premium materials, and brand heritage to maintain competitive advantage.

Key Market Opportunities

The horse riding clothing market presents several promising growth opportunities:

Sustainable fabric innovation and eco-friendly product lines

Expansion of e-commerce and digital marketing channels

Customizable and personalized riding apparel

Increased female participation in equestrian sports

Rising global interest in leisure and competitive equestrian activities

The global horse riding clothing market is poised for steady growth through 2035, supported by increasing equestrian participation, fashion-conscious consumers, and technological advancements in apparel design. As riders continue to seek performance-enhancing, stylish, and sustainable clothing, brands that invest in innovation, digital presence, and eco-friendly materials will be best positioned to capitalize on this evolving and specialized market.

Explore our Global Report in All Regional Languages