Sodium Deoxycholate Market Demand and Innovation Trends Growing at 7.0% CAGR

According to a new report from Intel Market Research, the global Afamelanotide market was valued at USD 136.27 million in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 258.01 million by 2032, growing at a robust CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period (2025–2032). This growth is propelled by the increasing global prevalence of rare phototoxic disorders, heightened awareness about orphan diseases, and advancements in melanocortin-based peptide therapies.

What is Afamelanotide?

Afamelanotide is a first-in-class synthetic analog of α-MSH (alpha-melanocyte-stimulating hormone), a naturally occurring hormone responsible for skin pigmentation and immune modulation. The drug is primarily indicated for Erythropoietic Protoporphyria (EPP)—a rare, inherited disorder characterized by severe phototoxic reactions to sunlight. Afamelanotide acts by stimulating melanin production, thereby enhancing photoprotection and significantly improving quality of life for patients.

Marketed under the brand name SCENESSE®, Afamelanotide is administered via subcutaneous implants and is currently approved for commercial use in the U.S., European Union, and Australia, making it the only approved treatment for EPP to date.

Key Market Drivers

1. Rising Incidence of Rare Phototoxic and Pigmentary Disorders

The increasing identification and diagnosis of EPP—affecting an estimated 1 in 74,300 individuals worldwide—is a key factor fueling demand. A landmark clinical trial published in the New England Journal of Medicine (2015) demonstrated that Afamelanotide increased sunlight tolerance in EPP patients from 40 minutes to over 6 hours, significantly reducing pain and hospitalization rates.

2. Pipeline Expansion into Dermatological and Neurological Conditions

Afamelanotide is currently under investigation for a broader spectrum of disorders, including:

Vitiligo : When combined with narrowband UVB therapy, early studies showed repigmentation benefits.

Polymorphic Light Eruption (PMLE) and Solar Urticaria : Clinical trials are exploring Afamelanotide’s potential in reducing light-induced inflammatory responses.

Neurological disorders: Including exploratory trials in Parkinson’s disease and ACTH-related adrenal dysfunctions.

These developments position Afamelanotide as a platform therapy for both dermatological and systemic conditions influenced by melanocortin receptors.

Market Challenges

High treatment costs : Annual therapy costs range between USD 100,000 and 120,000 per patient, making reimbursement challenging, particularly in emerging markets.

Limited access in low-to-middle income countries : Availability is constrained due to the lack of reimbursement systems and regulatory delays.

: Availability is constrained due to the lack of reimbursement systems and regulatory delays. Regulatory complexity: Securing approval for new indications demands extensive clinical trial data, requiring significant investment and long timelines.

Opportunities Ahead

The global shift toward rare disease recognition, patient advocacy, and orphan drug incentives presents a favorable outlook. Regions such as Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa are witnessing growing momentum through:

Revised orphan drug policies

Expanded clinical research infrastructure

Strategic partnerships with local distributors and academic institutions

Notably, CLINUVEL Pharmaceuticals, the innovator behind SCENESSE®, has announced its 2024–2025 expansion strategy, focusing on:

New clinical trials in vitiligo and Parkinson’s disease

and Post-marketing surveillance in North America and Europe

Development of novel melanocortin analogs to diversify its product pipeline

Regional Market Insights

North America : Leads global market share owing to early FDA approval in 2019 , strong insurance networks, and the presence of established patient registries.

: Leads global market share owing to early , strong insurance networks, and the presence of established patient registries. Europe : A pioneer in EPP treatment access, granted EMA approval in 2014 . The drug is now reimbursed in over 10 EU countries.

: A pioneer in EPP treatment access, granted . The drug is now reimbursed in over 10 EU countries. Asia-Pacific & Latin America : Emerging markets with large untapped patient pools, rising diagnostic capabilities, and potential for long-term growth.

: Emerging markets with large untapped patient pools, rising diagnostic capabilities, and potential for long-term growth. Middle East & Africa: Currently underpenetrated but showing positive signs via NGO partnerships, international collaborations, and rising dermatology awareness.

Market Segmentation

By Application

Erythropoietic Protoporphyria (EPP)

Vitiligo

Photodermatoses

Melasma

Skin Cancer Prevention

Others

By End User

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Dermatology Centers

Research & Academic Institutes

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape

While CLINUVEL Pharmaceuticals dominates the current market, several biotech firms are entering the melanocortin receptor space, targeting inflammation, pigmentation, and neuroprotection.

The report provides in-depth competitive profiling of 14+ key players, including:

CLINUVEL Pharmaceuticals

Palatin Technologies

Soligenix Inc.

Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma

Others exploring melanocortin receptor agonists and peptide-based photoprotective therapies

Report Deliverables

Global and regional market forecasts from 2025 to 2032

Strategic insights into pipeline developments, clinical trials, and regulatory approvals

Market share analysis and SWOT assessments

Pricing trends and reimbursement dynamics

Comprehensive segmentation by indication, end user, and geography

