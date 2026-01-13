Horticulture Lighting LED Market Outlook and Competitive Landscape with 12.1% CAGR

According to a new report from Intel Market Research, the global Horticulture Lighting LED market was valued at USD 1.43 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 3.12 billion by 2031, growing at a robust CAGR of 12.1% during the forecast period (2025–2031). This growth is propelled by increasing global food demand, adoption of controlled environment agriculture, and advancements in energy-efficient lighting technologies.

📥 Download Sample Report: Horticulture Lighting LED Market – View in Detailed Research Report

What is Horticulture Lighting LED?

Horticulture lighting LEDs are specialized light sources engineered to optimize plant growth by delivering precise wavelengths crucial for photosynthesis. These advanced lighting systems emit targeted spectra (primarily red and blue wavelengths) that significantly enhance plant development, flowering cycles, and crop yields. Unlike traditional HPS or fluorescent grow lights, LED solutions offer superior energy efficiency, extended operational lifespans exceeding 50,000 hours, and customizable spectral outputs tailored to specific plant species and growth phases.

These systems are increasingly deployed across commercial greenhouses, vertical farms, and indoor growing facilities, revolutionizing agricultural practices by enabling year-round cultivation regardless of external climatic conditions. Major industry players like Signify, ams OSRAM, and GE Lighting continue to drive innovation through products like Signify’s GreenPower LED top lighting system, which demonstrated 30% higher efficiency upon its 2023 launch.

📘 Get Full Report: Horticulture Lighting LED Market – View in Detailed Research Report

Key Market Drivers

1. Rising Global Food Demand Coupled with Limited Arable Land

The world population is projected to reach 9.7 billion by 2050, creating unprecedented pressure on agricultural systems. With only 12% of the Earth’s land surface currently suitable for crop production, controlled environment agriculture has emerged as a critical solution. Horticulture LED lighting enables year-round cultivation in urban vertical farms and greenhouses, achieving yield densities up to 10-20 times higher than traditional farming. This technology is revolutionizing food production in regions with harsh climates or land constraints—for instance, desert nations in the Middle East are investing heavily in LED-enhanced hydroponic farms to bolster food security.

2. Energy Efficiency and Cost Savings Driving Commercial Adoption

LED grow lights consume 40-60% less energy compared to high-pressure sodium (HPS) fixtures while providing superior light spectrum control. Their longer lifespan (50,000-100,000 hours) significantly reduces maintenance costs, making them economically viable for large-scale operations. Commercial greenhouse operators report 20-30% reductions in overall operational expenses after transitioning to LED systems. The technology’s ability to deliver specific light wavelengths also improves crop quality—for example, strawberry growers using supplemental LED lighting have achieved 15-20% increases in sugar content and shelf life.

3. Government Incentives and Sustainability Initiatives

Global sustainability targets are prompting governments to support energy-efficient agricultural technologies. Several European nations offer 30-40% subsidies for LED installations in commercial horticulture, while North American programs provide tax credits for greenhouse energy retrofits. The Netherlands’ Greenhouse as Energy Source program has demonstrated how LED lighting can reduce a facility’s carbon footprint by 50-70% while maintaining productivity. Such policy measures, combined with corporate sustainability commitments from major food retailers, are creating strong market pull for horticulture LED solutions.

Market Challenges

High initial investment costs : A complete LED system installation for a 1-hectare greenhouse can cost $500,000-$1 million , compared to $200,000-$400,000 for conventional lighting, creating barriers for small-scale operators.

: A complete LED system installation for a can cost , compared to $200,000-$400,000 for conventional lighting, creating barriers for small-scale operators. Technical complexity and lack of standardization : The sector lacks unified standards for light recipes, and optimal spectra vary significantly by crop type and growth stage, requiring specialized expertise for implementation.

: The sector lacks unified standards for light recipes, and optimal spectra vary significantly by crop type and growth stage, requiring specialized expertise for implementation. Supply chain disruptions: Lead times for certain LED chips have extended to 6-9 months in recent years, creating pricing volatility and production delays.

Opportunities Ahead

The global shift toward sustainable agriculture, urban farming, and food security initiatives presents a favorable outlook. Emerging applications in pharmaceutical and nutraceutical crops are opening new revenue streams, while advancements in smart lighting and IoT integration are creating next-generation solutions.

Notably, Signify (Philips), ams OSRAM, and other industry leaders have announced expansion strategies focusing on:

Development of full-spectrum LED solutions that mimic natural sunlight

Integration of AI-driven lighting controls for precision agriculture

Strategic partnerships with vertical farming operators in emerging markets

📥 Download Sample PDF: Horticulture Lighting LED Market – View in Detailed Research Report

Regional Market Insights

North America : Leads global market share owing to early adoption of controlled environment agriculture, significant investments in vertical farming, and supportive regulatory policies.

: Leads global market share owing to early adoption of controlled environment agriculture, significant investments in vertical farming, and supportive regulatory policies. Europe : A pioneer in sustainable horticulture, with strong government incentives and advanced greenhouse infrastructure driving market growth.

: A pioneer in sustainable horticulture, with strong government incentives and advanced greenhouse infrastructure driving market growth. Asia-Pacific : Emerging as the fastest-growing region due to expanding urban farming initiatives, food security concerns, and increasing technological adoption.

: Emerging as the fastest-growing region due to expanding urban farming initiatives, food security concerns, and increasing technological adoption. Latin America and Middle East & Africa: Showing potential with growing investments in agricultural modernization and desert farming technologies.

Market Segmentation

By Type

Full Spectrum Light

Non-Full Spectrum Light (Red/Blue LEDs, White LEDs, others)

By Application

Commercial Greenhouses

Indoor Growing Facilities

Research Applications

By End User

Large-Scale Growers

Small & Medium Growers

Research Institutions

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

📘 Get Full Report: Horticulture Lighting LED Market – View in Detailed Research Report

Competitive Landscape

The global horticulture LED lighting market features a dynamic competitive environment where both established players and emerging innovators vie for market share. Signify maintains a dominant position due to its extensive product portfolio and strong R&D capabilities, accounting for over 15% of global market revenue in 2024.

The report provides in-depth competitive profiling of key players, including:

Signify (Netherlands)

GE Lighting (U.S.)

ams OSRAM (Germany)

Cree LED (U.S.)

Gavita (Netherlands)

Valoya (Finland)

Heliospectra AB (Sweden)

Kessil (U.S.)

Other emerging players exploring advanced horticulture lighting solutions

Report Deliverables

Global and regional market forecasts from 2025 to 2031

Strategic insights into technological developments and innovation trends

Market share analysis and competitive assessments

Pricing trends and ROI analysis

Comprehensive segmentation by type, application, end user, and geography

📘 Get Full Report: Horticulture Lighting LED Market – View in Detailed Research Report

📥 Download Sample PDF: Horticulture Lighting LED Market – View in Detailed Research Report

About Intel Market Research

Intel Market Research is a leading provider of strategic intelligence, offering actionable insights in semiconductor and electronics, agricultural technology, and sustainable infrastructure. Our research capabilities include:

Real-time competitive benchmarking

Global technology adoption monitoring

Country-specific regulatory and policy analysis

Over 500+ technology and industrial reports annually

Trusted by Fortune 500 companies, our insights empower decision-makers to drive innovation with confidence.

🌐 Website: https://www.intelmarketresearch.com

📞 International: +1 (332) 2424 294

📞 Asia-Pacific: +91 9169164321

🔗 LinkedIn: Follow Us