Gypsum-Fiber Board Market Competitive Landscape and 10.3GR Projection 2026–2034

According to a new report from Intel Market Research, the global Gypsum-Fiber Board market was valued at USD 2,258 million in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 4,411 million by 2032, growing at a robust CAGR of 10.3% during the forecast period (2025–2032). This growth is propelled by increasing demand for sustainable and fire-resistant building materials, robust global construction activity, and the material’s expanding versatility into applications like furniture manufacturing.

What is Gypsum-Fiber Board?

Gypsum-fiber board, also known as paperless drywall or fiber-gypsum board, is a composite material composed of plaster (hemihydrate), fibers, and additives with water. Its enhanced strength and durability allow it to be used not only in traditional applications where paper-faced drywall is specified but also in new segments where its performance as a wood substitute is increasingly recognized. The material’s paperless composition and inherent properties make it suitable for a wider range of demanding environments than its traditional counterpart.

Key Market Drivers

1. Stringent Building Safety and Environmental Regulations

Increasingly rigorous regulations worldwide concerning building safety, energy efficiency, and environmental sustainability are significantly driving market adoption. Gypsum-fiber boards comply with major green building standards like LEED and BREEAM due to their recycled content and low VOC emissions. This regulatory push is encouraging builders and developers to specify these boards over traditional alternatives, as they help projects earn valuable certification points.

2. Growth in Global Construction Activity

The market is primarily propelled by robust growth in the construction sector, particularly in emerging economies. Large-scale urbanization and massive infrastructure development projects, spanning residential, commercial, and industrial construction, are fueling consistent demand for high-performance building materials. The material’s superior properties, such as fire resistance, moisture resistance, and high strength, make it a preferred choice for meeting modern construction standards.

➤ Material innovation is also a key driver, with manufacturers developing enhanced boards for specialized applications like impact-resistant walls and high-humidity areas such as bathrooms and kitchens.

The demand for quick and efficient dry construction methods further supports market expansion. The use of gypsum-fiber boards in drywall systems allows for faster installation times and reduced labor costs compared to wet plaster methods, making them highly attractive for projects with tight schedules and budgets.

Market Challenges

Volatility in Raw Material Prices – The market faces significant pressure from the fluctuating costs of essential raw materials, primarily gypsum and cellulose fibers. This price volatility can squeeze manufacturers’ profit margins and lead to unpredictable end-product pricing, which can deter consistent adoption, particularly in highly cost-sensitive markets.

– The market faces significant pressure from the fluctuating costs of essential raw materials, primarily gypsum and cellulose fibers. This price volatility can squeeze manufacturers’ profit margins and lead to unpredictable end-product pricing, which can deter consistent adoption, particularly in highly cost-sensitive markets. Competition from Substitute Materials – Gypsum-fiber boards compete in a crowded field of other interior lining materials, each with its own established cost and performance profile, creating a highly competitive environment.

– Gypsum-fiber boards compete in a crowded field of other interior lining materials, each with its own established cost and performance profile, creating a highly competitive environment. High Initial Investment and Logistics – The production of high-quality board requires substantial capital investment in specialized machinery. Furthermore, the boards are inherently heavy and bulky, leading to higher transportation and logistical costs compared to some newer, lighter alternatives.

Emerging Opportunities

The global construction and materials landscape is creating fertile ground for the expansion of high-performance products. Growing emphasis on building longevity, occupant health, and performance-based specifications are accelerating market opportunities, especially in Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Key growth enablers include: