Winter Storm Persists Across the U.S. – MojiWeather Reminds Users to Heed Safety Guidelines

A historically rare winter storm has swept across the south-central to northeastern United States since January 23, affecting approximately 230 million residents, causing multiple casualties, and prompting 23 states to declare a state of emergency. According to meteorological experts, the intensity of this storm exceeds that of the 2021 Texas cold snap, and extreme cold is expected to linger through early February. Residents are advised to make preparations in advance.

In terms of actual impacts, the storm has been severe: rare freezing rain in southern regions has caused power outages exceeding 10% in many areas; measured temperatures in northern Minnesota have dropped below -47°C, with wind chills plummeting below -50°C in multiple locations, making outdoor exposure extremely risky for frostbite. Nationally, over 10,000 flights were canceled in a single day, bringing operations at several major airports nearly to a standstill and severely disrupting public travel and daily life.

This severe storm originated from the southward movement of the Arctic polar vortex, which collided intensely with warm, moist air from the Gulf of Mexico and rapidly intensified through explosive cyclogenesis. Climate change, by exacerbating the instability of the polar circulation, is likely increasing the frequency of such extreme weather events, creating this complex weather pattern: freezing rain in the south and extreme cold in the north.

MojiWeather urges users to monitor the latest warnings and hourly forecasts for their area and to plan their activities and travel accordingly.

Cold Protection and Health

When venturing outside, wear full windproof and thermal clothing to minimize skin exposure. The elderly, children, and those with compromised health are strongly advised to avoid non-essential outdoor activities.

If using gas-powered heaters indoors, ensure adequate ventilation and regularly check that carbon monoxide detectors are functioning properly.

Travel Safety

Check real-time traffic and flight statuses and plan journeys carefully. If driving, reduce speed and be especially cautious on bridges, overpasses, and ramps, which freeze first.

Home Emergency Preparedness

Check your home’s plumbing and electrical systems and prepare an emergency kit. Charge electronic devices in advance and have warm clothing and blankets readily available to cope with potential power outages.

The storm’s impacts are ongoing, and conditions may change rapidly. MojiWeather remains committed to providing accurate forecasts and timely warnings to help users stay safe amid the evolving situation.