The Global Logistics Digital Intermediaries Market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 16.43% between 2025 and 2030

According to the report published by Virtue Market Research in The Logistics Digital Intermediaries Market was valued at USD 34.58 billion in 2024 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 16.43% between 2025 and 2030. By the end of 2030, the market will likely reach USD 86.14 billion.
The logistics digital intermediaries market has been steadily growing due to the long-term driver of increasing demand for efficient supply chain management. Businesses across the globe are looking for solutions that reduce operational costs while enhancing delivery speed and reliability. Digital platforms that connect shippers with transport providers allow companies to optimize routes, track shipments in real-time, and reduce paperwork. The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated this trend as lockdowns and restrictions disrupted traditional logistics operations. Companies turned to digital intermediaries to manage sudden shifts in demand, handle delayed shipments, and maintain customer satisfaction despite the challenges. This shift highlighted the resilience and adaptability that digital platforms offer, solidifying their role in modern logistics.
In the short term, the rise of e-commerce has emerged as a key driver for the market. Online shopping has surged worldwide, creating the need for faster and more flexible delivery options. Logistics digital intermediaries play a critical role by connecting multiple carriers, managing last-mile deliveries, and ensuring parcels reach customers efficiently. The ability to scale operations quickly without heavy investment in physical infrastructure gives these platforms an edge. Businesses that leverage digital intermediaries can respond to fluctuations in order volume and customer expectations more effectively, making this short-term driver especially influential in the current market landscape.
Segmentation Analysis:
By Product: Digital freight brokerage platforms, Digital freight forwarding platforms, Load boards and spot marketplaces, Parcel and last-mile aggregator platforms, Multimodal logistics marketplaces
The largest in this segment is digital freight brokerage platforms, and the fastest growing during the forecast period is parcel and last-mile aggregator platforms. Digital freight brokerage platforms dominate because they connect shippers and carriers efficiently, reducing empty trips and helping companies save on fuel costs. Parcel and last-mile aggregator platforms are expanding quickly due to the rising demand for same-day deliveries and e-commerce shipments in urban areas. Digital freight forwarding platforms are steadily growing as they simplify international shipping for businesses, while load boards and spot marketplaces provide flexible options for smaller shipments. Multimodal logistics marketplaces are gaining attention for combining rail, road, and sea transport, offering more choices to businesses. Platforms in this segment are improving user interfaces, integrating tracking systems, and automating documentation processes. The increased need for transparency and real-time updates is pushing companies to adopt advanced digital tools. Overall, product innovation and operational efficiency are shaping the hierarchy of this market segment, making it diverse and highly competitive.
By Application: SMEs and e-commerce shippers, Large enterprises and retailers, Cross-border and international trade, Last-mile and urban delivery operators
The largest in this segment is large enterprises and retailers, and the fastest growing during the forecast period is SMEs and e-commerce shippers. Large enterprises and retailers prefer digital intermediaries to manage bulk shipments and complex supply chains efficiently. SMEs and e-commerce shippers are rapidly adopting these platforms because they offer easy access to carriers without heavy infrastructure investment. Cross-border and international trade applications benefit from integrated customs management and route optimization, reducing delays and costs. Last-mile and urban delivery operators are increasingly using aggregator platforms to handle dense delivery networks and unpredictable traffic conditions. These applications are supported by mobile apps, automated scheduling, and analytics tools that improve service quality. Businesses using these solutions can track shipments in real-time, optimize routes for cost and speed, and scale operations based on demand. The growing importance of small and medium-sized online sellers is fueling rapid adoption, while large corporations continue to rely on established systems for bulk efficiency.
Regional Analysis:
The largest in this segment is North America, and the fastest growing during the forecast period is Asia-Pacific. North America dominates due to early adoption of digital logistics technologies, strong infrastructure, and high demand for efficient freight solutions. Asia-Pacific is rapidly growing as e-commerce expands, urbanization increases, and businesses seek more reliable delivery options. Europe maintains steady growth with strict regulations, sustainable logistics initiatives, and well-developed transport networks. South America is witnessing the gradual adoption of digital intermediaries as companies look to optimize fragmented supply chains. The Middle East & Africa are emerging markets with investment in port infrastructure, technology integration, and regional trade facilitation. Across regions, companies are focusing on platform scalability, AI-powered route planning, and mobile accessibility. Market expansion is supported by increasing demand for faster, cost-effective, and transparent shipping solutions, especially in areas with growing e-commerce activity. Technological adoption and local regulations are key factors shaping regional market dynamics.
Latest Industry Developments:
- Expansion of Technology-Enabled Services to Increase Market Share: Companies in the logistics digital intermediaries’ market are increasingly adopting advanced technologies like artificial intelligence, predictive analytics, and automation across their digital platforms to improve service efficiency and attract more users. Platforms are integrating AI to enhance route planning, automate matching between shippers and carriers, and reduce manual work, which helps them stand out in a crowded market. There is also growing use of predictive tools to foresee delays and recommend better logistics decisions. By embedding these smart technologies, platforms aim to deliver faster, more reliable services that appeal to a broader range of shippers and carriers, strengthening their competitive position.
- Strategic Ecosystem Partnerships and Service Integrations: The market is seeing a trend towards forming partnerships and integrating complementary services to expand capabilities and market reach. Digital intermediaries are linking with financial services, compliance tools, and third-party carriers to offer more complete logistics solutions rather than simple matchmaking. These collaborations include embedding payment systems, financing options, and sustainability features like carbon tracking directly into the logistics platforms. By building wider ecosystems of services, digital intermediaries can retain customers longer and draw in new users seeking one-stop solutions that handle transport, compliance, and financial flows seamlessly.
- Geographic and Service Expansion Through Market Diversification: Another trend in the market is the strategic expansion into new regions and service verticals to capture additional market share. Platforms are extending operations into underserved geographic areas and broadening their service offerings to include last-mile delivery, international freight, and multimodal logistics. This helps digital intermediaries tap into rapidly growing e-commerce demand in emerging markets while also enhancing service breadth in established regions. Such diversification allows platforms to secure more users across different segments of the supply chain and reduces reliance on a single business line, strengthening their overall market presence.