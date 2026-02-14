The Global Biologics & Advanced-Therapy CDMO Market is projected to reach a market size of USD 116.97 Billion by the end of 2030
According to the report published by Virtue Market Research in The Global Biologics & Advanced-Therapy CDMO Market was valued at USD 71 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach a market size of USD 116.97 billion by the end of 2030. Over the forecast period of 2026-2030, the market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.5%.
Request Sample Copy Of This Report @ https://virtuemarketresearch.com/report/biologics-advanced-therapy-cdmo-market/request-sample
The biologics and advanced-therapy CDMO market has grown steadily because medicine itself is changing in a deep and lasting way. One long-term driver is the global shift toward biologic drugs, cell therapies, and gene therapies to treat complex and rare diseases that small-molecule drugs cannot handle well. These therapies are often made from living cells, proteins, or genetic material, which makes them harder to develop and manufacture. Many drug developers do not have the tools, skills, or facilities to make these products at scale, so they depend on specialized manufacturing partners. This need is not temporary. As science continues to discover new targets and personalized treatments, the demand for expert outsourcing remains strong. During the COVID-19 pandemic, this market faced both stress and growth. Lockdowns and supply chain breaks slowed some projects, delayed clinical trials, and limited access to labs. At the same time, the urgent push to develop vaccines and biologic treatments highlighted how important fast and flexible manufacturing partners are. Many CDMOs expanded capacity, adopted new safety systems, and improved digital planning during this period. The pandemic acted like a stress test that exposed weaknesses but also accelerated long-term trust in outsourced biologics manufacturing
Segmentation Analysis:
By product type: Biologics, Biosimilars, Gene therapy products, Cell therapy products
The Biologics & Advanced-Therapy CDMO Market by product type shows clear differences in scale, speed, and purpose. Biologics hold the largest share in this segment because these products are widely used in treating cancer, autoimmune disorders, and chronic diseases, and they often require long production cycles that favor outsourcing. Their steady demand keeps manufacturing facilities busy year-round. Biosimilars follow with stable growth, as cost-focused healthcare systems look for alternatives to branded biologics. Gene therapy products are more specialized and involve complex handling of genetic material, which limits volume today but increases strategic value. Cell therapy products, however, are the fastest-growing during the forecast period.
By platform: Mammalian cell culture systems, Microbial fermentation systems, Cell and gene therapy platforms, Other emerging biologics platforms
The Biologics & Advanced-Therapy CDMO Market by platform reflects how medicines are physically made and controlled. Mammalian cell culture systems are the largest in this segment because they are widely used to produce complex proteins and antibodies that need human-like cell behavior. These systems are well understood and trusted, making them a common choice for commercial-scale production. Microbial fermentation systems are simpler and faster, often used for enzymes and certain proteins, but they serve a narrower product range. Cell and gene therapy platforms are the fastest-growing during the forecast period. Their growth is driven by new therapies that rely on viral vectors, modified cells, and precise genetic tools. These platforms demand clean rooms, advanced monitoring, and highly trained teams. Other emerging biologics platforms, such as novel expression systems, are gaining attention for future use.
By end user: Large pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies, Biotechnology companies, and small-to-medium enterprises, Academic and research institutions
The Biologics & Advanced-Therapy CDMO Market by end user is shaped by differences in size, resources, and goals. Large pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies are the largest in this segment because they manage broad product portfolios and need consistent external capacity to support global supply. Even with internal facilities, they use CDMOs to reduce risk and speed timelines. Biotechnology companies and small-to-medium enterprises are the fastest-growing during the forecast period. These organizations often focus on innovation rather than infrastructure, making outsourcing a practical path from lab to clinic. They rely on CDMOs for technical guidance, scale-up support, and compliance readiness. Academic and research institutions use CDMO services mainly for early-stage projects and clinical trial materials. Their role is smaller in volume but important for feeding future pipelines. Each end user group interacts with CDMOs differently, creating a balanced demand mix across discovery, development, and commercialization stages.
Read More @ https://virtuemarketresearch.com/report/biologics-advanced-therapy-cdmo-market
Regional Analysis:
The Biologics & Advanced-Therapy CDMO Market by region shows uneven development and varied growth patterns. North America is the largest in this segment due to strong biotechnology ecosystems, high research spending, and a large number of therapy developers seeking advanced manufacturing support. The presence of skilled labor and mature regulatory systems supports steady outsourcing activity. Europe follows closely, driven by public health initiatives and cross-border research collaborations. Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region during the forecast period as countries invest heavily in biotech infrastructure, training, and local production capabilities. Lower operating costs and expanding clinical trial activity attract global partnerships. South America shows gradual progress, supported by improving healthcare access and regional manufacturing goals. The Middle East & Africa segment is smaller but evolving, with select countries focusing on capacity building and technology transfer. Regional differences continue to shape where and how CDMO services expand.
Customize This Study As Per Your Requirements @ https://virtuemarketresearch.com/report/biologics-advanced-therapy-cdmo-market/customization
Latest Industry Developments:
- Companies in the Biologics & Advanced-Therapy CDMO Market are intensifying partnerships and alliances to boost their presence and secure long-term contracts: A strong trend in the market is the formation of strategic alliances, collaborations, and joint ventures between CDMOs and pharmaceutical or biotech firms. These partnerships often involve sharing technology, co-developing advanced therapy manufacturing capabilities, and aligning capacity planning with client pipelines. By linking closely with sponsors early in the development process, CDMOs improve forecasting, reduce time-to-market, and embed themselves deeper into customer value chains. This collaborative approach moves relationships beyond transactional supply toward shared long-term goals, creating stickier revenue streams and increased visibility across global markets.
- Expansion of advanced manufacturing technologies and digital systems is reshaping competition in the biologics CDMO sector: A notable trend is the aggressive investment in cutting-edge platforms such as single-use bioreactors, modular facilities, automation, and real-time quality analytics. CDMOs adopting these technologies can offer faster tech transfers, enhanced compliance with regulatory expectations, and scalable production models. Digital transformation, including process automation and advanced data analytics, helps reduce cycle times and minimize batch failures, which increases attractiveness to sponsors with complex biologics or cell and gene therapy programs. This technology-driven differentiation supports market share gains by addressing capacity bottlenecks and elevating service quality.
- Geographic diversification and capacity build-outs are becoming key ways to capture more global business in the CDMO landscape: Another emerging trend is the strategic expansion of manufacturing footprints across regions with strong demand growth, such as Asia-Pacific and North America. CDMOs are investing in new facilities and upgrading existing plants to support biologics, viral vectors, and advanced therapies. Regional diversification helps balance regulatory risks, serve local clients better, and reduce dependence on a single market. By positioning production close to innovation hubs and high-growth regions, CDMOs improve responsiveness and cost efficiencies, making their offerings more competitive in a crowded outsourcing environment.