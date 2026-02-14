The Global Biologics & Advanced-Therapy CDMO Market is projected to reach a market size of USD 116.97 Billion by the end of 2030

According to the report published by Virtue Market Research in The Global Biologics & Advanced-Therapy CDMO Market was valued at USD 71 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach a market size of USD 116.97 billion by the end of 2030. Over the forecast period of 2026-2030, the market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.5%.

The biologics and advanced-therapy CDMO market has grown steadily because medicine itself is changing in a deep and lasting way. One long-term driver is the global shift toward biologic drugs, cell therapies, and gene therapies to treat complex and rare diseases that small-molecule drugs cannot handle well. These therapies are often made from living cells, proteins, or genetic material, which makes them harder to develop and manufacture. Many drug developers do not have the tools, skills, or facilities to make these products at scale, so they depend on specialized manufacturing partners. This need is not temporary. As science continues to discover new targets and personalized treatments, the demand for expert outsourcing remains strong. During the COVID-19 pandemic, this market faced both stress and growth. Lockdowns and supply chain breaks slowed some projects, delayed clinical trials, and limited access to labs. At the same time, the urgent push to develop vaccines and biologic treatments highlighted how important fast and flexible manufacturing partners are. Many CDMOs expanded capacity, adopted new safety systems, and improved digital planning during this period. The pandemic acted like a stress test that exposed weaknesses but also accelerated long-term trust in outsourced biologics manufacturing

By product type: Biologics, Biosimilars, Gene therapy products, Cell therapy products

The Biologics & Advanced-Therapy CDMO Market by product type shows clear differences in scale, speed, and purpose. Biologics hold the largest share in this segment because these products are widely used in treating cancer, autoimmune disorders, and chronic diseases, and they often require long production cycles that favor outsourcing. Their steady demand keeps manufacturing facilities busy year-round. Biosimilars follow with stable growth, as cost-focused healthcare systems look for alternatives to branded biologics. Gene therapy products are more specialized and involve complex handling of genetic material, which limits volume today but increases strategic value. Cell therapy products, however, are the fastest-growing during the forecast period.

By platform: Mammalian cell culture systems, Microbial fermentation systems, Cell and gene therapy platforms, Other emerging biologics platforms

The Biologics & Advanced-Therapy CDMO Market by platform reflects how medicines are physically made and controlled. Mammalian cell culture systems are the largest in this segment because they are widely used to produce complex proteins and antibodies that need human-like cell behavior. These systems are well understood and trusted, making them a common choice for commercial-scale production. Microbial fermentation systems are simpler and faster, often used for enzymes and certain proteins, but they serve a narrower product range. Cell and gene therapy platforms are the fastest-growing during the forecast period. Their growth is driven by new therapies that rely on viral vectors, modified cells, and precise genetic tools. These platforms demand clean rooms, advanced monitoring, and highly trained teams. Other emerging biologics platforms, such as novel expression systems, are gaining attention for future use.

By end user: Large pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies, Biotechnology companies, and small-to-medium enterprises, Academic and research institutions

The Biologics & Advanced-Therapy CDMO Market by end user is shaped by differences in size, resources, and goals. Large pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies are the largest in this segment because they manage broad product portfolios and need consistent external capacity to support global supply. Even with internal facilities, they use CDMOs to reduce risk and speed timelines. Biotechnology companies and small-to-medium enterprises are the fastest-growing during the forecast period. These organizations often focus on innovation rather than infrastructure, making outsourcing a practical path from lab to clinic. They rely on CDMOs for technical guidance, scale-up support, and compliance readiness. Academic and research institutions use CDMO services mainly for early-stage projects and clinical trial materials. Their role is smaller in volume but important for feeding future pipelines. Each end user group interacts with CDMOs differently, creating a balanced demand mix across discovery, development, and commercialization stages.

Regional Analysis:



The Biologics & Advanced-Therapy CDMO Market by region shows uneven development and varied growth patterns. North America is the largest in this segment due to strong biotechnology ecosystems, high research spending, and a large number of therapy developers seeking advanced manufacturing support. The presence of skilled labor and mature regulatory systems supports steady outsourcing activity. Europe follows closely, driven by public health initiatives and cross-border research collaborations. Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region during the forecast period as countries invest heavily in biotech infrastructure, training, and local production capabilities. Lower operating costs and expanding clinical trial activity attract global partnerships. South America shows gradual progress, supported by improving healthcare access and regional manufacturing goals. The Middle East & Africa segment is smaller but evolving, with select countries focusing on capacity building and technology transfer. Regional differences continue to shape where and how CDMO services expand.

