The Global Data Center Power Procurement Market is projected to reach a market size of USD 24.14 billion by the end of 2030

According to the report published by Virtue Market Research in The Data Center Power Procurement Market was valued at USD 12 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach a market size of USD 24.14 billion by the end of 2030. Over the forecast period of 2025-2030, the market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 15%.

The data center power procurement market is growing as more digital services become part of daily life. A long-term driver for this market is the steady rise in data creation from cloud computing, artificial intelligence, streaming, and connected devices. Every photo uploaded, video watched, or online payment made requires data centers to run nonstop, which increases the need for reliable and large-scale power procurement. Over time, operators are no longer focused only on buying electricity at the lowest price. They now plan power needs many years ahead, thinking about supply stability, energy efficiency, and environmental impact. During the COVID-19 period, this market experienced a clear shift. Lockdowns pushed work, education, shopping, and entertainment online almost overnight. Data traffic surged, and many data centers had to secure power faster than planned to avoid downtime. At the same time, delays in infrastructure projects and fuel supply uncertainties forced operators to rethink how and from where they procure power, making long-term contracts and diversified energy sources more important than before.

Segmentation Analysis:



By Procurement Type: Utility/Grid-supplied power, On-site power generation, Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs), Virtual Power Purchase Agreements (VPPAs), Renewable energy procurement, Energy storage–backed power sourcing, Demand response contracts, Renewable Energy Certificates (RECs), Energy-as-a-Service (EaaS)

The data center power procurement market by procurement type shows a wide variety in how electricity is secured and managed. Utility or grid-supplied power remains the largest option in this segment because it offers simple access, steady delivery, and low setup effort for many operators. Smaller and mid-sized data centers often rely on this method since it avoids complex contracts and technical planning. However, the fastest-growing sector during the forecast period is renewable energy procurement. This growth is driven by rising pressure to reduce carbon impact and improve public trust. Solar and wind contracts allow operators to plan costs over long periods while aligning with clean energy goals. On-site power generation and energy storage–backed sourcing are also gaining attention, especially in areas with unstable grids, as they support better control during outages. Demand response contracts are used to lower costs during peak hours, while RECs and EaaS models help organizations show sustainability progress without owning assets. Each procurement type serves a different need, creating a layered and flexible market structure.

By Application: Hyperscale data centers, Colocation data centers, Enterprise data centers, Edge data centers, Backup and redundancy systems, Cooling and infrastructure operations, Peak load management, Sustainability-driven power sourcing

The data center power procurement market by application highlights how power needs change based on use case and scale. Hyperscale data centers are the largest in this segment due to their massive size and nonstop operations. These facilities run thousands of servers and need huge amounts of electricity every second, making power procurement a central planning task. Long-term contracts and diverse sourcing methods are common in this application to avoid any risk of downtime. The fastest-growing segment during the forecast period is edge data centers. These smaller facilities are placed closer to users to support quick data processing, which increases demand for localized and flexible power sourcing. Colocation data centers focus on shared infrastructure, leading to mixed procurement strategies based on tenant needs. Enterprise data centers often prioritize reliability for internal systems, while backup and redundancy systems focus on emergency readiness. Cooling and infrastructure operations consume steady power, and peak load management helps control spikes. Sustainability-driven power sourcing is growing across applications as energy choices now influence brand image and compliance.

Regional Analysis:



The data center power procurement market by region reflects differences in digital growth, energy availability, and policy support. North America is the largest in this segment due to its strong cloud presence, early technology adoption, and mature power markets. The region has well-developed grid systems and access to multiple procurement models, making it easier for operators to plan long-term energy strategies. Europe follows closely, with strict environmental rules shaping power sourcing behavior. Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region during the forecast period as rapid internet use, mobile adoption, and cloud expansion push new data center construction. Countries in this region are adding capacity at a fast pace, which increases demand for both traditional and alternative power options. South America shows steady growth driven by digital services and improving infrastructure, though power reliability varies by country. The Middle East & Africa region is gradually expanding, supported by smart city projects and rising data needs, with a strong focus on energy efficiency due to climate conditions.

