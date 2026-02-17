GCC Composite Materials Market to Reach 190,994 Tons by 2033 as Aerospace and EV Investments Strengthen Regional Demand

The GCC composite materials market is entering a phase of stable growth, driven by industrial diversification, expansion in the aerospace sector, and the electrification of the automotive sector. The market saw revenue of 121,560 tonnes in 2024 and is expected to total 190,994 tons by 2033, according to the most recent study by Mark & Spark Solutions. This indicates a 5.5% compound yearly growth rate (CAGR) during the projection period.

This growth trajectory indicates a structural transformation within industries rather than a mere short-term cyclical recovery. Composite materials are increasingly being integrated into the mobility, energy, and infrastructure value chains as Gulf economies prioritize durability, lifecycle efficiency, and lightweight engineering solutions.

Access the full report here:

https://marksparksolutions.com/reports/gcc-composite-materials-market

Aerospace and Automotive as Core Growth Engines

The aerospace and defense sector accounts for approximately 28 percent of total demand. The United Arab Emirates has established itself as a regional aviation hub, supported by the expansion of its aircraft fleet, maintenance and overhaul facilities, and the growth of component manufacturing. Carbon fiber-reinforced polymers are widely used in aircraft interiors and structural components due to their excellent strength-to-weight ratio and corrosion resistance. As regional carriers continue to modernize their fleets, the use of composite materials remains strong.

The automotive and transportation sectors account for approximately 22 percent of the market. Saudi Arabia’s initiative in electric vehicle manufacturing and localizing mobility is driving sustained demand for lightweight composite panels, structural components, and battery enclosures. The integration of composites improves fuel efficiency, enhances safety performance, and aligns with the sustainability targets outlined in national industrial strategies.

The construction and infrastructure sectors account for approximately 18 percent of demand. Large-scale urban development programs across Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Qatar are incorporating fiber-reinforced polymer panels, rebar, and pultruded profiles into bridges, buildings, and water infrastructure. In harsh coastal and desert environments, composites exhibit superior corrosion resistance and a longer service life than traditional metals.

Oil and gas applications account for approximately 12 percent of total consumption. Fiber-reinforced pipelines and storage tanks are commonly used in hydrocarbon processing facilities, where resistance to salinity and chemical exposure is crucial. Marine and shipbuilding applications contribute nearly 8 percent of volume, particularly in Oman and the UAE. Electrical, electronics, and specialty industrial applications represent smaller but strategically significant shares of the market.

Import Dependence and Gradual Localization

The composite materials ecosystem in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region is predominantly reliant on imports. In 2023, approximately 96 percent of the supply was sourced from international manufacturers. While this reliance ensures access to advanced materials, it also heightens the region’s vulnerability to disruptions in global logistics and currency fluctuations.

In response, governments across the region are implementing industrial localization strategies. It is projected that import dependency will gradually decrease to approximately 90 percent by 2025 as domestic production capacity expands. New facilities are focusing on producing glass fiber laminates, pultruded structural profiles, and selected carbon fiber components for infrastructure and industrial applications. However, aerospace-grade composites are expected to remain largely reliant on imports due to stringent technical certification requirements and the high capital demands associated with their production.

Country-Level Distribution

Saudi Arabia dominates the GCC composite materials market, holding approximately 35% of the market. This is primarily driven by investments in defense modernization, energy infrastructure, and electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing. The United Arab Emirates ranks second, accounting for approximately 30% of the market, supported by activities in aerospace and infrastructure development.

Qatar accounts for nearly 12% of regional demand, primarily attributable to energy and construction projects. Oman contributes about 10%, with marine and industrial applications playing a significant role. Meanwhile, Kuwait and Bahrain represent smaller but steadily growing markets as the adoption of composites increases within pipeline and industrial systems.

Key Demand Drivers

Several structural factors support the expansion of the GCC composite materials market:

Aerospace fleet expansion and MRO activity are increasing the demand for carbon fiber reinforced polymers



Electric vehicle manufacturing initiatives in Saudi Arabia require lightweight structural components



Infrastructure megaprojects incorporating fiber-reinforced polymer rebars and panels



Oil and gas modernization programs favoring corrosion-resistant composite pipelines



Government-led industrial diversification and localization strategies

These drivers collectively strengthen long-term demand stability across sectors.

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape comprises established global suppliers, including Hexcel Corporation, Toray Industries, SGL Carbon, Teijin Limited, and Owens Corning. Regional players such as Saudi Composite Company and Oman Fiberglass Manufacturing Co. are expanding their production capacity in the glass fiber and structural composite sectors.

Competitive differentiation is increasingly reliant on technical certifications, application-specific engineering support, and integration into domestic industrial supply chains. As aerospace and automotive manufacturing grow within the region, it will become increasingly important for suppliers to align with national industrial policies.

Outlook

The market for composite materials in the GCC is projected to grow from 121,560 tons in 2024 to 190,994 tons by 2033, indicating steady growth supported by policy initiatives. This demand is largely driven by advancements in aerospace development, investments in electric mobility, the need for infrastructure resilience, and modernization in the energy sector.

Composite materials are evolving from being niche engineering inputs to vital components that enhance industrial competitiveness in the Gulf region. As localization efforts progress and advanced applications become more widespread, the market is set for sustained, value-driven growth over the next decade.