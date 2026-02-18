The Global LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) Market is expected to reach USD 3.47 billion by 2030

According to the report published by Virtue Market Research in The LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) Market was valued at USD 1.8 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 14% from 2026 to 2030. The market is expected to reach USD 3.47 billion by 2030.

Request Sample Copy Of This Report @ https://virtuemarketresearch.com/report/global-lidar-market/request-sample

The LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) market is growing because the world is moving toward smarter and safer systems. One long-term driver is the rise of autonomous and semi-autonomous vehicles. Car makers want vehicles that can see the road, measure distance, and react in real time. LiDAR helps by sending out laser pulses and measuring how long they take to return. This builds a 3D map of the surroundings with high accuracy. As road safety rules become stricter and cities aim to reduce traffic deaths, demand for advanced sensing systems continues to rise. Beyond cars, LiDAR is also used in smart cities, construction planning, mining surveys, and environmental monitoring. The push for automation across industries ensures steady growth over many years. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the market faced supply chain delays and slowed vehicle production. Many automotive projects were paused, and component shortages affected manufacturing. However, the pandemic also increased interest in automation and contactless systems. Industries began investing more in robotics, warehouse automation, and remote monitoring, which supported the recovery of LiDAR demand after the initial slowdown.

In the short term, one strong driver is the rapid testing and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems in mid-range vehicles. Car buyers are now looking for features such as adaptive cruise control, lane keeping, and automatic emergency braking. While cameras and radar are common, LiDAR offers higher precision in detecting objects, especially in low-light or complex environments.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Product: Aerial LiDAR, Terrestrial LiDAR, Mobile LiDAR, Solid-state LiDAR

The LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) Market by product is shaped by how and where the system is used. Aerial LiDAR systems are mounted on aircraft or drones to scan large land areas in a short time. Terrestrial LiDAR units are placed on the ground and often used for detailed site study. Mobile LiDAR is fixed on moving vehicles to capture road and city data. Solid-state LiDAR uses fixed components and does not rely on spinning mirrors. In this segment, Aerial LiDAR is the largest because governments and mapping agencies depend on it for wide-area surveys, flood mapping, and land records. Solid-state LiDAR is the fastest-growing during the forecast period as industries look for compact and durable designs that fit inside modern equipment. Engineers are exploring new chip-based designs that shrink system size. Testing labs are improving scanning accuracy under dust, fog, and heat. Product developers are also working on lighter units for drone payload balance.

By Application: Automotive, Construction, Agriculture and Forestry, Mining, Defense and Security, Others:

The LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) Market by application covers a wide set of working fields. Automotive uses LiDAR for navigation support and object mapping inside advanced vehicle platforms. Construction teams use it to measure building shape and monitor structural alignment. Agriculture and forestry groups apply it to study tree height, soil pattern, and crop spacing. Mining operators rely on scanning to calculate pit depth and track material volume. Defense and security agencies use it for border mapping and terrain awareness. In this segment, Automotive is the largest because vehicle production volumes and research projects remain high across many nations. Agriculture and Forestry is the fastest growing sector during the forecast period as farmers adopt precision tools to manage water and fertilizer use. Drone-based farm surveys are becoming more common in rural zones. Mining firms are also upgrading from manual checks to digital surface scans. Public safety departments are testing LiDAR for disaster zone mapping and quick response planning.

Read More @ https://virtuemarketresearch.com/report/global-lidar-market

Regional Analysis:

The LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) Market by region shows different growth patterns across continents. North America has strong adoption due to early research funding and wide use in land survey programs. Europe supports steady demand through environmental monitoring rules and transport safety programs. Asia-Pacific is investing heavily in infrastructure digitization and smart transport corridors. South America is expanding mapping activity for mining and forest management. The Middle East & Africa region is using LiDAR in urban planning and oilfield surveys. In this segment, North America is the largest because of established technology providers and large-scale deployment in public and private projects. Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing during the forecast period as governments fund smart mobility trials and digital city modeling. Industrial parks in this region are testing automated logistics mapping. Coastal nations are applying airborne scans to monitor shoreline change. Regional startups are also entering the supply chain with custom-built scanning modules.

Customize This Study As Per Your Requirements @ https://virtuemarketresearch.com/report/global-lidar-market/customization

Latest Industry Developments: