The Global Men’s Underwear Market is expected to reach USD 21.46 billion by 2030

According to the report published by Virtue Market Research in The Men’s Underwear Market was valued at USD 16.5 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2026 to 2030. By 2030, the market is expected to reach USD 21.46 billion.

The men’s underwear market has been steadily growing due to the increasing focus on personal comfort and hygiene. Over the long term, rising awareness about health, fitness, and body positivity has encouraged men to invest in high-quality, comfortable underwear. Consumers are now prioritizing materials that provide breathability, softness, and durability. This shift has driven brands to innovate with fabrics such as cotton blends, bamboo, and moisture-wicking synthetics, which cater to active lifestyles. The market also witnessed unique challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic. Lockdowns and work-from-home trends altered purchasing behavior, leading to a temporary drop in formal underwear sales, while demand for loungewear and comfort-focused options surged. Online sales channels became more critical as physical stores faced restrictions, pushing companies to enhance e-commerce platforms and offer direct-to-consumer services.

In the short term, a significant driver has been the increasing popularity of subscription-based models. Consumers now prefer receiving personalized underwear selections delivered to their doorsteps regularly. These subscription services provide convenience and variety, allowing customers to explore different styles, colors, and materials without frequent store visits. This approach has not only attracted new customers but also encouraged brand loyalty, as consumers appreciate curated and consistent offerings.

By Product: Briefs, Boxers, Trunks, and Boxer Briefs

The men’s underwear market by product shows that briefs have traditionally been the largest segment. They are preferred by a wide range of consumers for their simple design, snug fit, and everyday comfort. Many men choose briefs because they provide consistent support without extra fabric, making them a staple in wardrobes across all ages. On the other hand, trunks are emerging as the fastest-growing product during the forecast period. Trunks combine the advantages of boxers and briefs by offering a slightly longer leg than briefs while remaining compact and stylish. The rise of active lifestyles and casual fashion trends has driven demand for trunks, as they are versatile for both sports and daily wear. Manufacturers are experimenting with innovative fabrics and colors to make trunks more appealing to younger audiences. This growth is further fueled by online retail and subscription services that allow consumers to explore new styles easily. While boxers and boxer briefs remain important, briefs’ dominance and trunks’ rapid adoption define the current product-level dynamics in this market.

By Application: Sports and Fitness, Everyday Wear, and Luxury and Premium



The men’s underwear market by application highlights everyday wear as the largest segment. Consumers tend to purchase underwear that fits comfortably into their daily routines, balancing support, breathability, and ease of movement. Everyday wear underwear often features soft cotton blends and neutral colors, making it highly practical for general use. Luxury and premium underwear are observed to be the fastest-growing applications during the forecast period. This segment is attracting consumers seeking exclusive materials, designer labels, and unique styles that go beyond functionality. Limited edition collections, high-quality fabrics like modal or silk blends, and refined packaging are enticing more buyers to explore this category. Sports and fitness underwear remains important but sees moderate growth compared to the rapid rise of premium products. Technological fabrics that wick moisture and provide compression are increasingly applied in both luxury and activewear categories, creating new opportunities for differentiation. The application-level trends suggest that consumers are willing to spend more for specialized comfort and exclusivity while still relying heavily on everyday wear for consistent use.

Regional Analysis:



Regionally, the men’s underwear market shows that North America is the largest segment. High disposable incomes, strong retail networks, and widespread online shopping have helped North America maintain a significant share. Consumers in this region prefer a balance of comfort and style, and brands often introduce innovative designs and sustainable options to cater to evolving tastes. Asia-Pacific, on the other hand, is the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. Rising urbanization, young populations, and increasing awareness of fashion trends are driving demand for diverse underwear types and premium collections. E-commerce platforms have boosted market penetration, especially in countries like China and India, where convenience and variety are highly valued. Europe maintains steady demand, focusing on quality fabrics and designer labels, while South America and the Middle East & Africa show niche opportunities with emerging middle-class populations. Regional growth patterns highlight how different markets respond uniquely to consumer preferences, economic conditions, and cultural factors, making Asia-Pacific the hotspot for future expansion while North America continues to dominate overall market share.

