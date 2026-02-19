Medical Device Connectivity Market Size Worth USD 9.4 billion by 2030 at 25.20% CAGR – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, USA, Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Medical Device Connectivity Market Overview

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Medical Device Connectivity Market Information By Product & Services, Technology, End-User, And Region – Forecast till 2030“, the market will reach USD 9.4 billion by 2030 at a 25.2% CAGR.

Market Synopsis

A patient-centered system of linked medical technology called Medical Device Connection (MDC) analyzes and keeps track of patients’ electronic health information (EHR). Medical professionals can monitor a patient at all times, even from a distance, thanks to medical devices connected via wireless network technologies. As medical equipment technology develops, hospitals strive for comprehensive, accurate, and complete medical device data to enhance clinical results and patient safety. The increasing emphasis on patient safety and quality of care is also anticipated to propel market expansion. Additionally, the linked healthcare environment’s cost advantages concerning rising healthcare spending also restrain market expansion during the projected time.

The connectivity of medical devices and improvements in patient safety is also anticipated to support the market’s expansion. The main drivers of market growth are the widespread adoption of electronic health records and health-related information exchange systems, rising demand for telehealth and telemedicine technologies, and technological breakthroughs in wireless technologies and Bluetooth-enabled medical equipment. The healthcare market IT is seeing a tremendous increase in the use of electronic data. The healthcare sector has produced enormous volumes of data since it began, mostly due to record keeping, regulatory and compliance obligations, and patient care.

Market Drivers:

The booming telehealth and remote patient monitoring markets worldwide have significantly impacted the market growth. Additionally, it is predicted that the market will benefit greatly from escalating technical breakthroughs, increasing healthcare industry mergers, and expanding acceptance of medical device connections in healthcare facilities. The favorable government efforts and support, together with the growing focus on patient care and quality, will accelerate the growth rate of the medical device connectivity market in the next years. Healthcare businesses are producing a lot of electronic data due to the rapid expansion in the usage of EHRs. Effective data management is required to guarantee that it is used to its full potential to raise patient care standards.

In this respect, medical device connectivity solutions have shown to be successful and are being used more frequently by numerous healthcare organizations to enhance clinical results and lower total healthcare costs. Medical device connection is a crucial part of the automation that the healthcare sector is pursuing across all facets of its operations. The most important drivers driving this market’s growth are the expanding telehealth and remote patient monitoring markets and the rising popularity of home healthcare.

Market Restraints:

On the other hand, factors like the reluctance of healthcare providers to adopt modern healthcare IT solutions and several worries about integrating different hospital information systems and medical equipment are anticipated to impede market expansion.