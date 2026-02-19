Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy Market Size to Hit USD 2,982.63 Million by 2030 at 8.9% CAGR – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, USA, Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy Market Overview

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy Market Information By Product, Modality, Age Group, End User, And Region – Forecast till 2030“, the market size is expected to reach USD 2,982.63 million by 2030 at 8.9% CAGR during the forecast period (2022 – 2030)

Market Synopsis

A common kind of treatment for critically ill patients with acute kidney damage (AKI), particularly those with unstable hemodynamics, is continuous renal replacement therapy (CRRT). Patients with acute kidney damage who are critically unwell frequently get continuous renal replacement therapy (CRRT), particularly those who are hemodynamically unstable. Acute kidney injury (AKI) is characterized by a transient decline in kidney function and a buildup of waste products such as urea and creatinine. It has been connected to the development of metabolic abnormalities like metabolic acidosis, hyperkalemia, and sodium and water retention. It covers the process of removing solutes from blood using hemofiltration, hemodialysis, or a combination of both. In contrast to other traditional renal replacement therapies like intermittent hemodialysis, CRRT therapy is typically administered for roughly 24 hours in an ICU (IHD).

Market Drivers:

The prevalence of acute kidney injury (AKI) and sepsis, the rapid expansion of hospitals and urgent care facilities, the rate of hospital admissions, and the regular product launches by leading market players are only a few variables influencing CRRT demand and driving market expansion. Additionally, the growing elderly population worldwide and the frequency of kidney-related disorders contribute to the market’s expansion. The market is expanding due to the rise in technologically sophisticated CRRT solutions for pediatric use. Furthermore, it is anticipated that the market for continuous renal replacement treatment will develop due to the numerous measures manufacturers and the government took during the pandemic to raise awareness about CRRT and CKD. The need for CRRT devices is rising due to fluid overload, frequent in AKI patients in critical care units.

A high-impact driving force of the continuous renal replacement therapy market is the rising demand for enhanced CRRT devices due to better patient outcomes. Technical data may now be fully analyzed and addressed thanks to the advancements in CRRT technology. These advancements have led to a thorough assessment of prescriptions and delivery trends, which has improved clinical outcomes from the perspective of quality control.

Market Restraints:

Many CRRT medicines that have been approved in other nations but have not yet received FDA approval in North America result from these strict regulatory restrictions. To reduce risk, CRRT operations also need to assess the problems. Numerous studies have also shown that children have a greater risk of bleeding, electrolyte abnormalities, hypotension, and catheterization-related insertion problems. As a result, patients of all ages are experiencing more difficulties, further slowing the market’s expansion.