Blood Market is expected to grow from 30.5 USD Billion in 2025 to 40 USD Billion by 2035

WiseGuy Reports, January 2026 (Press Release) – The Blood Market Global Outlook:

Blood Market Research Report 2026, Growth Analysis By Product Type (Whole Blood, Blood Components, Blood Products), By Blood Type (Red Blood Cells, Plasma, Platelets, White Blood Cells), By End Use (Hospitals, Blood Banks, Clinical Laboratories, Research Institutes), By Source (Voluntary Donations, Replacement Donations, Paid Donations) and By Regions (North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Forecast to 2035

Blood Market Overview and Market Sizing

The Blood Market represents a vital component of the global healthcare ecosystem, supporting critical medical procedures, chronic disease management, trauma care, and advanced therapeutic applications. According to current market analysis and validated market data, the global Blood Market Size reached USD 29.7 billion in 2024. With 2025 as the base year, the market expanded to USD 30.5 billion, reflecting steady demand across hospitals, blood banks, and research institutions. Over the long term, the Blood Market is projected to grow to USD 40.0 billion by 2035, driven by consistent market growth and rising healthcare needs. During the market forecast period from 2026 to 2035, the Blood Market is expected to register a CAGR of 2.7%, highlighting a stable market economic outlook and positive market global outlook despite regulatory and operational complexities.

Competitive Landscape and Market Key Manufacturers

The Blood Market is highly regulated and moderately consolidated, with several established organizations playing a crucial role in collection, processing, storage, and distribution. Leading market key manufacturers and service providers include CSL Limited, Grifols, Takeda, BioLife Plasma Services, Baxter International, Fresenius Kabi, Octapharma, Kedrion, Terumo, Roche, AbbVie, Moderna, Biomerieux, Sangamo Therapeutics, Shire, and HémaQuébec. These market top companies maintain strong market share through advanced infrastructure, compliance with safety standards, and continuous investments in market technology. Strategic collaborations, geographic expansion, and product portfolio diversification remain central to strengthening market business insights and long-term competitiveness.

Market Opportunities and Emerging Trends

The Blood Market offers several promising opportunities that are expected to shape future market trends. Expansion of stem cell banking services is gaining momentum as regenerative medicine and personalized therapies advance. Growth in plasma-derived therapies is another major opportunity, driven by increasing use in immunodeficiency disorders and neurological conditions.

Advancements in blood testing and pathogen detection technologies are improving diagnostic accuracy and safety, supporting favorable market forecast outcomes. Increased frequency of blood donation drives, particularly in emerging economies, is expected to strengthen supply chains. Additionally, enhanced logistics and cold-chain management systems are improving distribution efficiency, contributing to improved market regional share across underserved regions.

Regional Analysis and Market Outlook

From a market region standpoint, North America holds the largest share of the Blood Market, supported by advanced healthcare infrastructure, high awareness levels, and strong participation from leading companies in the US and Canada. Europe follows closely, with countries such as Germany, the UK, France, Italy, and Spain demonstrating stable demand supported by organized blood collection systems and strict safety regulations.

The APAC Blood Market is expected to witness steady expansion over the forecast period, driven by large populations in China and India, improving healthcare access, and increasing government focus on blood donation awareness. South America shows gradual growth led by Brazil, Mexico, and Argentina, while the MEA region is emerging as a future growth hub due to improving healthcare infrastructure in GCC countries and South Africa. These trends collectively reinforce a balanced market global outlook.

Key Highlights of the Blood Market

Blood Markets Leading global service providers will continue to play a dominant role, but mid-tier and specialized vendors will also have opportunities to capture niche demand. Overall, the market outlook remains positive through 2035, with robust growth driven by rising demand, increased complexity, and strategic outsourcing decisions by life sciences companies.

