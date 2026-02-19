Mammography Market Size Worth USD 4.76 Billion by 2030 at 9.25% CAGR – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, USA, Feb. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mammography Market Overview

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Mammography Market Information By Type, Treatment, End-User, And Region – Forecast till 2030“, the market size was valued USD 1.91 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 4.76 billion by 2030 at 9.25% CAGR during the forecast period 2022-2030.

Market Synopsis

A mammography system is a medical imaging device that uses low-dose x-rays to examine the breast’s internal structure and diagnose breast cancer. It is a minimally invasive treatment. Increasing awareness of breast cancer, the need for screening treatment through various government campaigns, awareness from NGOs, etc. As a result, the demand for mammography systems is increasing, driving the market’s growth. Breast cancer and other conditions related to the breast can more easily be found thanks to mammography. These tests are used to detect and diagnose breast cancer in female patients. Market growth is predicted to be fueled by aggressive initiatives by healthcare institutions to raise public understanding about early breast cancer diagnosis, the aging population, and an increase in the incidence rate of breast cancer.

The government funding for breast cancer research improved insurance reimbursement policies, and technological enhancements like breast tomosynthesis, which makes it simpler to diagnose breast cancer in women with heavy breast tissues, all contribute to the need for mammography equipment. Full-field digital mammography is the most widely utilized type of technology. It has the potential to significantly improve detection, reduce breast compression pressure, and minimize radiation doses in breast cancer diagnostics. X-rays and other low-energy ionizing radiations are used in mammography systems to look for cancer that hasn’t yet been diagnosed.

Get Free Sample PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/2443

Over the past ten years, healthcare institutions have implemented various screening initiatives to lower cancer-related mortality rates globally. The high incidence and mortality rate of breast cancer in this age group suggests an unmet need for breast cancer diagnostics. The necessity for mammography will probably increase as more incidents and fatalities occur. As a result, it is anticipated that the market will increase throughout the forecast period due to the growing elderly population. The industry’s new product launches are anticipated to increase end consumers’ adoption rates. X-rays and other low-energy ionizing radiations are used in mammography systems to look for cancer that hasn’t yet been diagnosed. Over the past ten years, healthcare institutions have implemented various screening initiatives to lower cancer-related mortality rates globally.

Market Competitive Landscape:

The illustrious contenders in the mammography market are:

Carestream Health.

BMI Biomedical International SRL

Canon Inc

GE Healthcare

Koninklijke Philips NV

Hologic, INC.

Gamma Medica, Inc.

Konica Minolta Business Solutions India Private Limited

Metaltronica SpA, PLANNED OY

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation

GENERAL MEDICAL ITALIA

Siemens Healthcare

Villa Systems Medical SpA.

Market Drivers:

One of the main reasons projected to fuel demand for breast cancer diagnostic equipment throughout the forecast period is the higher incidence of breast cancer and the rising demand among patients for early-stage diagnosis. Key elements anticipated to fuel the industry’s growth include expanding government initiatives to promote clinical interpretation and greater access to breast cancer screening systems. This market is expected to grow significantly over the estimated period as a result of an increase in the rate of breast cancer, growth in the number of older individuals, and proactive initiatives by medical institutions to disseminate awareness about the early detection of breast cancer. Improved insurance reimbursement policies, more government funding for breast cancer research, and technological advancements like breast tomosynthesis, which have made it easier for women with dense breast tissue to identify breast cancer, all contribute to the need for mammography equipment.

In addition, the rising incidence of breast cancer, improvements in breast imaging technology, and financial support for breast cancer screening programs from various organizations are important drivers of the mammography market’s expansion. Due to the superior representation of low-contrast objects, broader dynamic change, and enhanced diagnostic quality of images, particularly when analyzing thicker breasts, digital mammography is changing in many nations. Technological advantages, including improved breast cancer detection rates, the capacity to manage higher treatment volumes, and a more favorable reimbursement environment, have contributed to the wider adoption of 3D systems.

Market Restraints:

The market expansion is anticipated to be hampered by radiation exposure and erroneous results. The occurrence of breast cancer is anticipated to be constrained in the upcoming years due to several issues, including a lack of breast cancer awareness and screening programs, expensive treatment options, and limited treatment facilities.