The Global Infusion Therapy Devices Market is projected to reach USD 17.22 billion by 2030

According to the report published by Virtue Market Research in The Infusion Therapy Devices Market was valued at USD 11.4 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 17.22 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period (2026–2030).

The infusion therapy devices market has witnessed steady growth over the past decade due to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetes, and cardiovascular conditions. These devices, which deliver fluids, medications, and nutrients directly into a patient’s bloodstream, have become an essential part of modern healthcare. One of the strongest long-term drivers of the market is the increasing demand for home healthcare solutions and outpatient treatments. Patients and healthcare providers are seeking safer, more convenient ways to administer medications without the need for prolonged hospital stays. This shift has encouraged manufacturers to develop devices that are user-friendly, portable, and capable of precise dosing.

Segmentation Analysis:



By Product: Infusion Pumps, Intravenous Sets, Cannulas, Needleless Connectors

In the infusion therapy devices market, products play a key role in shaping adoption and demand. Largest in this segment is infusion pumps, as hospitals and home healthcare settings prefer devices that allow precise control over fluid delivery and medication dosing. These pumps are versatile and support multiple therapy types, making them a staple in both inpatient and outpatient care. Fastest growing during the forecast period is needleless connectors, which are gaining popularity due to their ability to reduce contamination and infection risks. Healthcare providers are increasingly prioritizing safety measures, leading to higher adoption of needleless systems across hospitals and clinics. Intravenous sets and cannulas continue to be essential tools, but their growth is steadier compared to the rapid rise in needleless connector usage.

By Application: Oncology, Diabetes, Pain Management, Others

The infusion therapy devices market is seeing varied demand across medical applications. Largest in this segment is oncology, as cancer treatments often require precise, long-term administration of chemotherapeutic drugs and supportive medications. Hospitals and specialized cancer centers are heavily reliant on infusion devices to deliver complex regimens safely and efficiently. Fastest growing during the forecast period is pain management, driven by the increasing preference for outpatient pain relief therapies and targeted treatments following surgeries or chronic conditions. Devices used in pain management are being integrated with monitoring systems that alert caregivers to dosing deviations, enhancing both patient safety and comfort. Diabetes-related infusion therapies are evolving steadily with insulin delivery devices and related accessories, but growth remains moderate compared to oncology and pain management. Other applications, such as hydration therapy and nutritional support, continue to maintain a niche demand.

By End-User: Hospitals, Home Healthcare, Ambulatory Surgical Centers

End-users are shaping the infusion therapy devices market with unique demands and usage patterns. Largest in this segment is hospitals, which rely on infusion devices for a wide range of treatments including oncology, critical care, and post-operative therapy. Hospitals prefer high-capacity, multifunctional devices that can handle multiple patients and therapy types efficiently. Fastest growing during the forecast period is home healthcare, reflecting the shift toward patient-centered care and remote treatment options. Patients recovering from surgery or managing chronic diseases are increasingly using infusion devices under the supervision of visiting nurses or remote monitoring, creating new opportunities for portable and easy-to-use products. Ambulatory surgical centers show steady growth as they perform minor procedures that require short-duration infusion therapy, but they do not match the rapid uptake seen in home healthcare. The end-user segment emphasizes both operational efficiency and patient convenience, encouraging manufacturers to develop devices that are compact, reliable, and capable of seamless integration with digital health platforms, particularly in home care environments where safety and ease of use are critical.

Regional Analysis:



The infusion therapy devices market varies widely across regions due to differences in healthcare infrastructure and patient needs. Largest in this segment is North America, driven by advanced hospital systems, strong regulatory frameworks, and high adoption of technologically sophisticated infusion devices. Fastest growing during the forecast period is Asia-Pacific, where rising healthcare investments, expanding home care networks, and increasing chronic disease prevalence are fueling demand. Europe shows steady growth with a focus on outpatient infusion services and infection control measures, while South America is gradually adopting infusion devices as hospitals modernize. Middle East & Africa exhibit niche growth, often influenced by private healthcare expansion and government initiatives to improve treatment accessibility. Regional trends also highlight differences in preferred products, with North America favoring smart infusion pumps, while Asia-Pacific shows rising interest in needleless connectors and portable devices. The regional dynamics of the market are shaped by both infrastructure and patient care priorities, driving manufacturers to tailor solutions that meet localized needs while supporting broader adoption across emerging and mature markets.

