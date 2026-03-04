The Global PFAS Water Treatment Market is projected to reach a market size of USD 2.98 billion by the end of 2030

According to the report published by Virtue Market Research in The PFAS Water Treatment Market was valued at USD 2.13 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach a market size of USD 2.98 billion by the end of 2030. Over the forecast period of 2026-2030, the market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7%.

The PFAS water treatment market is growing steadily due to the rising concern about water contamination from per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances. These chemicals, often called “forever chemicals,” are difficult to break down and can accumulate in the environment, making safe water treatment a priority. One of the long-term drivers of this market is the increasing global awareness and regulatory pressure to remove PFAS from drinking water and industrial wastewater. Governments across the world are setting stricter limits on PFAS concentrations, which pushes utilities and companies to invest in advanced treatment solutions. The COVID-19 pandemic impacted this market in multiple ways. While lockdowns slowed down new projects temporarily, the overall awareness of public health and safe water practices surged. This heightened attention created a renewed urgency for water treatment infrastructure, indirectly supporting the market’s growth despite short-term operational delays.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Technology: Granular activated carbon, Ion-exchange resins, Membrane filtration, Advanced oxidation and electrochemical systems, Other adsorption and thermal treatment methods

The PFAS water treatment market by technology shows varied adoption due to efficiency and cost factors. The largest subsegment in this category is granular activated carbon, as it has been widely used for decades to remove PFAS effectively from water systems. It benefits from simplicity in operation and a proven track record in both municipal and industrial applications. Meanwhile, the fastest-growing subsegment during the forecast period is advanced oxidation and electrochemical systems. This growth is driven by increasing interest in newer treatment methods that can degrade PFAS compounds rather than just capture them. Industries are investing in these technologies due to their ability to handle complex wastewater streams and achieve higher purification levels. Membrane filtration and ion-exchange resins continue to see steady adoption, particularly in specialized applications, but they are not expanding as quickly as advanced oxidation systems. Other adsorption and thermal treatment methods hold niche applications, often in areas with extreme contamination or regulatory constraints, and they contribute to the overall diversification of technological approaches in the market.

By Media Type: Carbon-based media, Resin-based media, Membrane media, Hybrid engineered sorbents, Other specialized treatment media

The media type segment in PFAS water treatment is influenced by performance, cost, and reusability. The largest subsegment is carbon-based media, widely used because of its affordability, high adsorption capacity, and adaptability to different water conditions. It dominates municipal drinking water and many industrial wastewater systems. In contrast, hybrid engineered sorbents are the fastest-growing subsegment during the forecast period. These materials are designed to combine the advantages of multiple media types, such as higher selectivity and regeneration potential, attracting attention for sites with high contamination levels. Resin-based media continues to serve industries needing targeted ion removal, while membrane media is chosen for high-purity applications where water clarity is critical.

By Application: Drinking water treatment, Industrial wastewater management, Groundwater and site remediation, Firefighting foam runoff treatment, Other related water purification applications

In the application segment, PFAS water treatment adoption varies based on environmental concern and regulatory pressure. The largest subsegment is drinking water treatment, as public health concerns demand the removal of PFAS from municipal supply systems. High population exposure and regulatory scrutiny make this application critical for water utilities worldwide. On the other hand, the fastest-growing subsegment is firefighting foam runoff treatment. This growth is fueled by increasing awareness of PFAS contamination from legacy firefighting sites and stricter environmental rules for airfields, military bases, and industrial facilities. Industrial wastewater management continues to see steady application, especially in chemical and textile sectors, while groundwater and site remediation handle localized contamination at industrial or polluted sites.

Regional Analysis:



Regional analysis shows that North America leads the PFAS water treatment market in scale and technology adoption. The largest regional segment is North America, driven by stringent regulatory frameworks and widespread industrial contamination awareness. Municipalities and industries actively invest in treatment infrastructure to meet environmental standards, supporting the dominance of this region. Meanwhile, the fastest-growing region during the forecast period is Asia-Pacific. Rapid industrialization, increasing population exposure to contaminated water, and government initiatives to improve water quality are driving growth.

