Global Secondary Refrigerants Market to Reach USD 1.47 Billion by 2030
by EP · March 4, 2026
The Global Secondary Refrigerants Market was valued at USD 902.64 million in 2023 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2024 to 2030, reaching approximately USD 1.47 billion by 2030.
Secondary refrigerants play a crucial role in modern cooling systems by acting as heat transfer intermediaries. They transport heat away from products and processes while reducing system pressure drops, ensuring stable and energy-efficient temperature control. Their adoption is accelerating across industries such as food processing, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, industrial refrigeration, and commercial cooling applications.
Market Overview
Secondary refrigerants are widely used in systems where safety, environmental compliance, and operational efficiency are priorities. Unlike primary refrigerants, secondary fluids circulate through a closed-loop system, minimizing the risks associated with leaks and toxic or flammable refrigerants.
The market is witnessing growth driven by:
-
Increasing demand for safe and efficient refrigeration systems
-
Expansion of pharmaceutical and food industries
-
Rising environmental regulations
-
Growing adoption of sustainable cooling technologies
-
Advancements in secondary loop design and system efficiency
Key Market Insights
-
Commercial refrigeration accounted for over 40% of the market share in 2023.
-
Glycol-based solutions, particularly propylene glycol, dominate the type segment.
-
Europe held approximately 28.4% of the global market share in 2023.
-
Industrial refrigeration remains the leading application segment.
-
The market is projected to cross USD 2 billion over the next decade due to sustained demand growth.
Market Drivers
1. Growing Demand for Efficient and Safe Refrigeration Systems
Industries such as food processing, pharmaceuticals, and chemicals require precise temperature control to maintain product quality and safety. Secondary refrigerants provide:
-
Enhanced safety (non-flammable and low toxicity options)
-
Reduced risk of environmental harm in case of leakage
-
Stable temperature control
-
Improved system reliability
This combination of safety and efficiency makes them increasingly attractive for industrial and commercial applications.
2. Increasing Demand from Emerging Economies
Rapid industrialization in countries like China and India is fueling the need for advanced refrigeration infrastructure. Expanding pharmaceutical manufacturing, food processing facilities, and cold chain logistics are major growth contributors.
Secondary refrigerants are particularly appealing in these regions because they:
-
Offer cost-effective system design
-
Reduce environmental impact
-
Align with global sustainability standards
As emerging economies continue infrastructure expansion, demand for reliable and safe cooling solutions is expected to rise significantly.
3. Expansion of End-User Industries
Growth across industries such as:
-
Food & Beverage
-
Pharmaceuticals
-
Chemicals
-
Plastics
-
Data Centers
is creating strong demand for precision cooling systems. Secondary refrigerants ensure consistent thermal management, which is critical for product integrity and operational stability.
Market Challenges and Restraints
Higher Initial Investment Costs
Although secondary systems provide long-term benefits, the upfront cost of pumps, piping, heat exchangers, and installation can be higher than traditional primary refrigerant systems. Small and medium-sized businesses may hesitate due to budget constraints.
Government incentives, lifecycle cost analysis, and financing models could help overcome this barrier.
Performance Limitations and Efficiency Trade-Offs
Secondary refrigerants may exhibit lower heat transfer efficiency compared to some primary refrigerants. Higher operating temperatures can increase pumping power requirements, potentially affecting energy efficiency.
System optimization strategies such as improved pump selection and pipe design help mitigate these trade-offs, but complete elimination of efficiency gaps is not always possible.
Market Opportunities
The market is positioned for long-term expansion due to:
-
Stricter environmental regulations limiting harmful refrigerants
-
Rising adoption of low-GWP cooling solutions
-
Development of bio-based and water-based heat transfer fluids
-
Growth in heat pumps and air conditioning systems
-
Sustainability-driven investments in Europe
Research into low-global warming potential (GWP) refrigerants and eco-friendly secondary loop fluids is creating strong innovation momentum.
Market Segmentation
By Application
-
Industrial Refrigeration (Dominant Segment)
-
Commercial Refrigeration
-
Heat Pumps
-
Air Conditioning
Industrial refrigeration leads due to strict environmental regulations and large-scale cooling requirements.
By Type
-
Glycols (Dominant Segment)
-
Salt Brines
-
Carbon Dioxide
Glycols, particularly propylene glycol, dominate due to:
-
High thermal capacity
-
Low viscosity
-
Excellent freeze resistance
-
Wide application range
Regional Analysis
-
North America
-
Asia-Pacific
-
Europe (Leading Region)
-
South America
-
Middle East & Africa
Europe maintains market dominance due to stringent environmental policies, strong industrial presence, and government initiatives supporting sustainable practices.
COVID-19 Impact Analysis
The COVID-19 pandemic caused short-term disruptions in 2020 due to lockdowns and supply chain interruptions. However, increased demand for food storage and pharmaceutical cold chains positively influenced the market.
Growing consumer awareness regarding hygiene, food safety, and sustainable cooling systems contributed to long-term resilience. The market has since stabilized and continues to grow steadily.
Latest Trends and Developments
The secondary refrigerants market is evolving rapidly with innovations focused on sustainability and performance optimization:
-
Development of bio-based and water-based heat transfer fluids
-
Growing adoption of low-GWP refrigerants in secondary loops
-
Enhanced non-flammable refrigerant solutions
-
Improved secondary loop component design for energy efficiency
-
Increased focus on reducing carbon footprints
These advancements are expected to further strengthen market expansion over the forecast period.
Competitive Landscape
The market features several prominent players focusing on product innovation, sustainability initiatives, and strategic collaborations.
Key companies include:
-
Dow Chemical Company
-
BASF SE
-
Evonik Industries
-
The Lubrizol Corporation
-
Eastman Chemical Company
-
Nuvera Fuel Systems LLC
-
Clariant International Ltd
-
Kuhner Group
-
Tianjin Boreal New Material Co., Ltd.
These companies are investing in R&D to develop safer, more efficient, and environmentally sustainable secondary refrigerant solutions.
Future Outlook
The Global Secondary Refrigerants Market is poised for steady growth through 2030 and beyond. With tightening environmental regulations, rising industrial demand, and technological innovation, secondary refrigerants are becoming an essential component of sustainable cooling infrastructure.
As industries increasingly prioritize safety, energy efficiency, and carbon footprint reduction, the market is expected to expand significantly, offering strong growth opportunities for manufacturers and suppliers worldwide.