Biomass Pellets Market Size to USD 13.12 Billion by 2035 | CAGR 5.5%

The Biomass Pellets Market is a critical component of the global transition toward renewable energy, providing a carbon-neutral alternative to coal and natural gas for heating and power. In 2024, the market was valued at USD 7.28 billion. The industry is projected to grow from USD 7.681 billion in 2025 to USD 13.12 billion by 2035, exhibiting a steady compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5% during the forecast period.

Biomass pellets are compressed organic materials, such as wood sawdust, agricultural residues, and energy crops, engineered for high energy density and efficient combustion. As of 2026, the market is characterized by a “Co-firing Trend,” where major coal power plants are being retrofitted to burn biomass pellets alongside or instead of fossil fuels to meet tightening carbon emission targets.

Current Industry Positioning: A mature renewable fuel sector transitioning from local residential use to large-scale industrial and utility power generation.

Growth Trajectory: Moderate but stable expansion driven by the European Green Deal and the phase-out of coal-fired power plants in Asia and North America.

Key Growth Contributors: Increasing demand for Torrefied Pellets (often called “Bio-coal”), which offer higher energy density and better water resistance than standard wood pellets.

Strategic Outlook: Focus on Sustainable Forest Management and “Non-Wood” pellets made from agricultural waste to avoid competition with the timber and paper industries.

Key Market Trends & Insights (2026 Update)

Regional Dominance: Europe remains the largest market (approx. 55% share), led by the UK, Denmark, and Germany, where biomass is a core part of the national heating and power strategy.

The “Agri-Pellet” Surge: With wood fiber prices rising, manufacturers are increasingly using Agriculture Residue (wheat straw, rice husks, corn stalks) to create lower-cost pellets for industrial heating.

Fastest Growing Application: Industrial Heating for sectors like food processing and chemical manufacturing is seeing a spike as companies seek to “decarbonize” their thermal energy needs.

Industry Transformation Drivers: The Biomass Pellets Industry is benefiting from Global Shipping Logistics, where specialized bulk carriers allow for the efficient transport of millions of tons of pellets from North America and SE Asia to Europe and Japan.

Market Dynamics

Growth Drivers

The primary driver is Government Subsidies and Carbon Taxes. Many countries offer financial incentives for switching from oil or coal to biomass. Additionally, the Energy Security concerns in Europe have accelerated the shift toward locally sourced or stable-supply biomass over imported natural gas. In the residential sector, the rising cost of traditional heating fuels is making high-efficiency pellet stoves an attractive investment for homeowners.

Market Challenges

The market faces Sustainability and “Greenwashing” Scrutiny. There are ongoing debates regarding the lifecycle carbon emissions of wood pellets and the impact of large-scale harvesting on biodiversity. Furthermore, the Raw Material Supply Chain can be seasonal and weather-dependent; a bad harvest or a downturn in the lumber industry (which provides sawdust) can lead to temporary pellet shortages and price spikes.

Segment Analysis

By Type

Wood Pellets: The dominant segment; high energy density and low ash content make them the standard for residential and utility use.

Agri Pellets: Growing in use for large industrial boilers; cost-effective but typically have higher ash content than wood.

Torrefied Pellets: Premium “bio-coal” that can be stored outdoors and transported more easily than standard pellets.

By Application

Power Generation: Large-scale use in “converted” coal plants (e.g., Drax in the UK).

Industrial Heating: Providing steam and heat for manufacturing processes.

Residential Heating: Used in automated pellet stoves and central heating boilers for homes.

By Source

Industrial Waste & Co-product: Primarily sawdust and shavings from furniture and lumber mills.

Agriculture Residue: Utilizing stalks, husks, and straw that would otherwise be burned in fields.

Virgin Lumber: Sourced from forest thinning and low-grade wood not suitable for construction.

Regional Insights

Europe is the center for innovation and residential consumption. North America (USA and Canada) is a major exporter, supplying the majority of the world’s industrial-grade wood pellets. Asia-Pacific (Japan and South Korea) is the fastest-growing region for utility-scale biomass consumption to replace aging coal fleets.

Report Scope & Segmentation

Base Year: 2024

Forecast Period: 2025 – 2035

Segments Covered: Source, Type, Application, and Region.

Regions Covered: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is burning pellets really “Carbon Neutral”?

Theoretically, yes. The $CO_2$ released during burning is the same amount the tree absorbed while growing. However, the energy used for transport and processing must also be considered. Most international standards require a “70-80% reduction” in emissions compared to coal to be certified.

Can I use any pellet in my home stove?

No. Residential stoves usually require “ENplus A1” certified wood pellets. These have very low ash content, so they don’t clog your burner. Industrial pellets (B-grade) produce more ash and are meant for large boilers with automatic cleaning systems.

What are Torrefied Pellets?

Think of them as “roasted” pellets. They are heated in an oxygen-free environment, which makes them waterproof and gives them a higher energy punch, almost identical to coal. This means they can be stored outside in the rain without turning back into mush.

How long do biomass pellets last?

If kept dry, they can last for years. However, standard pellets absorb moisture from the air, which can cause them to expand and crumble, so they must be stored in a dry silo or bagged in plastic.

What is the future of this market?

The future lies in “Multi-Fuel Gasification,” where pellets are turned into gas to produce both electricity and bio-hydrogen, and the continued development of high-energy pellets from non-food agricultural waste.