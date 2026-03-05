India Iron Steel Market Size to USD 310.52 Billion by 2035 | CAGR 4.6%

Market Summary

The India Iron and Steel Market is currently the fastest-growing major steel market in the world, serving as the bedrock of the country’s “Atmanirbhar Bharat” (Self-Reliant India) and “Make in India” initiatives. In 2024, the market was valued at USD 188.47 billion. The industry is projected to grow from USD 197.22 billion in 2025 to USD 310.52 billion by 2035, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.6%.

As of 2026, India has solidified its position as the world’s second-largest producer of crude steel, with production capacity reaching approximately 205 million tonnes (MT). The market is propelled by a historic surge in infrastructure spending, including the National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP) and the PM Gati Shakti program, which have created an insatiable demand for structural steel, rebar, and specialty alloys.

Market Snapshot

Current Industry Positioning: A global production powerhouse transitioning from basic commodity steel to high-value, specialty, and “Green” steel segments.

Growth Trajectory: Rapid expansion; India is one of the few global regions where steel demand growth (8-9%) is significantly outpacing GDP growth.

Key Growth Contributors: Massive capital expenditure (CAPEX) in High-Speed Rail , Metro projects in Tier-2 cities , and the Bharatmala Pariyojana (highways).

Strategic Outlook: Targeting a total capacity of 300 MT by 2030-31 under the National Steel Policy 2017, with a focus on reducing reliance on imported coking coal.

Key Market Trends & Insights (2026 Update)

The “Green Steel” Pivot: In early 2026, the Ministry of Steel has accelerated Hydrogen-based DRI (Direct Reduced Iron) pilot projects. The goal is to lower India’s average emission intensity from $2.5$ tonnes of $CO_2$ per tonne of steel toward the global benchmark of $1.8$.

Per Capita Consumption Surge: India’s per capita steel consumption has reached approximately 102.6 kg in 2026—a 60% increase since 2020—though it still remains below the global average of ~230 kg, indicating massive “catch-up” potential.

Fastest Growing Technology: While Blast Furnaces (BF-BOF) still account for ~46% of production, Electric Arc Furnaces (EAF) and Induction Furnaces are growing fastest due to their adaptability to scrap and lower carbon footprint.

Specialty Steel Push: Under the PLI (Production Linked Incentive) Scheme 2.0, India is seeing multi-billion dollar investments in coated steel, alloy steel, and electrical steel for EVs and defense.

Market Dynamics

Growth Drivers

The primary driver is Infrastructure Capital Outlay. The 2025-26 budget planned for a record infrastructure investment of approximately ₹11.21 trillion (USD 133 billion). Additionally, the Automotive Boom, specifically the transition to Electric Vehicles (EVs), is driving demand for Advanced High-Strength Steel (AHSS) and silicon steel for electric motors.

Market Challenges

The market faces Raw Material Volatility, particularly a heavy reliance on imported coking coal (mostly from Australia). Logistics Costs in India remain higher than the global average, though the Dedicated Freight Corridors (DFC) are beginning to alleviate this. Furthermore, global “Green” Trade Barriers (like the EU’s CBAM) are forcing Indian exporters to decarbonize faster than initially planned.

Segment Analysis

By Form

Finished Steel: The largest value segment, including HRC (Hot Rolled Coils), TMT bars, and structural sections.

Crude Steel: The intermediate form; production is increasingly dominated by giant integrated players like JSW, Tata Steel, and SAIL.

Liquid Steel: The primary molten stage used in large-scale casting.

By Technology

BF-BOF (Blast Furnace): The “Workhorse” of the industry; handles massive volumes using iron ore and coking coal.

Electric Arc Furnace (EAF): Rising in popularity for its ability to use steel scrap and renewable energy.

Induction Furnace: Highly prevalent in the secondary steel sector (MSMEs), contributing nearly 40% of India’s steel.

By End-User Industry

Building & Construction: Accounts for ~62% of consumption; driven by the PMAY (Urban) 2.0 housing scheme and massive tunnel/bridge projects.

Automotive & Transportation: High demand for flat steel for body panels and specialized steel for engine components.

Energy: Steel for wind turbine towers, solar panel frames, and the expansion of the national gas pipeline grid.

Regional Insights

The Eastern Sector (Odisha, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh) remains the “Steel Hub” of India due to the proximity to iron ore mines. However, Western and Southern India (Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka) are emerging as hubs for specialized steel and export-oriented units due to superior port connectivity and proximity to automotive clusters.

Report Scope & Segmentation

Base Year: 2024

Forecast Period: 2025 – 2035

Segments Covered: Form, Technology, End-User Industry.

Primary Focus: Domestic Indian Market and Export potential.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is India’s steel market growing so fast?

Because India is in a “build mode.” Whether it’s the 100+ Smart Cities, the 10,000 km of new highways every year, or the world’s largest affordable housing program, almost everything requires massive amounts of steel.

What is “Green Steel” in the Indian context?

It refers to steel produced using renewable energy or green hydrogen instead of coal. In 2026, India launched a “Green Steel Taxonomy” that rates steel based on its carbon footprint (from 1 to 5 stars).

Is India self-sufficient in steel?

Mostly, yes. India is a net exporter of finished steel. However, it still imports “high-end” steel, like the thin, high-tech steel used in high-end smartphone components or very specific automotive parts.

Why are coking coal imports a problem?

India has plenty of iron ore, but very little “coking coal” (the high-quality coal needed for blast furnaces). Importing it is expensive and makes the steel industry vulnerable to global price spikes.

What is the future of the Indian steel worker?

The future is Digital. Modern Indian steel plants (like Tata’s Kalinganagar or JSW’s Vijayanagar) are using AI to predict when machines will break and IoT to track the quality of every single sheet of steel in real-time.