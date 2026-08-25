Artificial Cervical Intervertebral Disc Market Key Companies and SWOT Analysis by 2028

According to The Insight Partners, the Artificial Cervical Intervertebral Disc Market size is expected to grow from US$ 1,621.66 million in 2022 to US$ 4,375.29 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 18.0% from 2022 to 2028. The strong growth outlook reflects increasing incidences of cervical injuries and the rising geriatric population. Artificial cervical intervertebral discs are designed to replace damaged natural discs while helping preserve normal neck motion and reducing stress associated with degeneration of adjacent spinal segments.

The market is also benefiting from advances in disc design, materials, surgical techniques, and product portfolios. Based on material, the market is divided into biopolymer material and metal material. Biopolymer material held the larger share in 2022, supported by attributes such as biocompatibility and ease of insertion, while the metal material segment is anticipated to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

Download Sample PDF – https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPAR00023194

Artificial Cervical Intervertebral Disc Market Size, Share, Trends, Analysis, and Forecast by 2028

Market Size: The global artificial cervical intervertebral disc market is projected to increase from US$ 1,621.66 million in 2022 to US$ 4,375.29 million by 2028 .

The global artificial cervical intervertebral disc market is projected to increase from . Market CAGR: The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 18.0% from 2022 to 2028 .

The market is expected to expand at a . Market Share: North America held the major market share in 2022, supported by its aging population and growing number of product approvals and developments.

North America held the major market share in 2022, supported by its aging population and growing number of product approvals and developments. Market Trends: Rising adoption of motion-preserving cervical disc replacement procedures, technological developments, increasing product launches, and partnerships among industry participants are key trends.

Rising adoption of motion-preserving cervical disc replacement procedures, technological developments, increasing product launches, and partnerships among industry participants are key trends. Market Drivers: Increasing incidences of cervical injuries and the rising geriatric population are major factors supporting market expansion.

Increasing incidences of cervical injuries and the rising geriatric population are major factors supporting market expansion. Material Analysis: The market is segmented into biopolymer material and metal material . Biopolymer material held the larger share, while metal material is expected to demonstrate the higher growth rate during the forecast period.

The market is segmented into . Biopolymer material held the larger share, while metal material is expected to demonstrate the higher growth rate during the forecast period. End-User Analysis: Based on end user, the market is categorized into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and others .

Based on end user, the market is categorized into . Forecast Outlook: Strong demand for advanced spinal implants, improvements in artificial disc technologies, and increasing healthcare investment are expected to create growth opportunities through 2028.

Regional Analysis

North America is expected to remain a key regional contributor to the artificial cervical intervertebral disc market through 2028. The US leads the region, followed by Canada and Mexico, owing to established healthcare infrastructure, technological advancements, and the presence of prominent medical device manufacturers. Europe is another important market, with countries such as the UK, Germany, France, Italy, and Russia contributing to regional demand. Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region, supported by the increasing prevalence of orthopedic diseases, rising healthcare spending, and improving access to advanced technologies. China, India, Japan, and Australia represent major countries in the Asia Pacific analysis. South and Central America, along with the Middle East and Africa, are also included in the global assessment and offer opportunities as healthcare infrastructure and access to specialized orthopedic treatments continue to develop.

Market Drivers and Opportunities

The growing prevalence of cervical injuries remains a significant factor driving demand for artificial cervical intervertebral discs. Vehicle accidents, falls, sports injuries, and other traumatic events can cause cervical disc damage and create demand for surgical treatment. The expanding geriatric population represents another important growth opportunity because age-related degeneration can affect cervical discs and contribute to conditions such as cervical spondylosis. The Insight Partners highlights that approximately 85% of people over 60 are affected by cervical spondylosis, emphasizing the potential patient base for cervical spine treatments.

Technological innovation is also influencing competitive strategies. Companies are investing in product launches, geographic expansion, partnerships, collaborations, and acquisitions to strengthen their portfolios and expand their presence. According to the report, organic developments account for 80.95% of strategic developments, while inorganic developments represent 19.05%. These activities are expected to encourage innovation and broaden access to artificial cervical disc technologies.

Key Players

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

Globus Medical, Inc.

Centinel Spine, LLC

Synergy Spine Solutions, Inc.

Aditus Medical

AxioMed LLC

NuVasive, Inc.

Orthofix Medical, Inc.

Medtronic

B. Braun Melsugen AG.

Market Segmentation

The artificial cervical intervertebral disc market is segmented by material and end user. By material, the market includes biopolymer material and metal material. By end user, the market comprises hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and other healthcare facilities. This segmentation provides stakeholders with a detailed understanding of demand patterns, product preferences, and potential growth areas across different healthcare settings.

Get Premium Research Report Market Size and Report at:

https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPAR00023194

About Us

The Insight Partners is an one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us

Ankit Mathur | The Insight Partners

E-mail: ankit.mathur@theinsightpartners.com

Phone: +1-646-491-9876