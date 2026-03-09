The Global Serological Test for Influenza Disease Diagnostics Market is projected to reach a market size of USD20.51 billion by 2030

According to the report published by Virtue Market Research in The Global Serological Test for Influenza Disease Diagnostics Market was valued at USD 11.28 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach a market size of USD20.51 billion by 2030. Over the forecast period of 2026-2030, market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.6%.

The Serological Test for Influenza Disease Market plays an important role in public health systems across the world. Influenza spreads quickly, especially during seasonal outbreaks, and health systems need reliable tools to detect infection and measure immunity. One long-term market driver is the growing focus on disease surveillance and preparedness. Governments and healthcare organizations are building stronger monitoring networks to detect viral infections early. Serological tests help identify antibodies in the blood, showing whether a person has been exposed to influenza in the past. This supports vaccination planning, outbreak tracking, and long-term immunity studies. Over time, population growth, urban crowding, and increased travel have made influenza control more complex. As a result, demand for accurate serological testing continues to rise steadily.

The COVID-19 pandemic had a strong impact on this market. During the pandemic, laboratories expanded their testing capacity, improved diagnostic infrastructure, and adopted new technologies. Although attention shifted mainly to coronavirus testing, the experience improved awareness about infectious disease diagnostics in general. Many hospitals invested in advanced analyzers, automated systems, and better laboratory networks. These improvements created a foundation that also supports influenza serological testing. At the same time, temporary lockdowns and social distancing reduced influenza cases in some regions, which slightly slowed short-term demand. However, as normal activities resumed, influenza surveillance regained importance. Health authorities now understand the risk of simultaneous outbreaks, and this awareness strengthens long-term demand for influenza antibody testing.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Influenza Type: Type A, Type B, Type C

The Serological Test for Influenza Disease Market by influenza type is divided into Type A, Type B, and Type C. Largest in this segment is Type A and Fastest Growing During The forecast period is Type B. Type A holds the largest share because it is linked with widespread outbreaks that affect large populations across different age groups. Health agencies often focus on monitoring antibodies related to Type A due to its ability to change quickly and create new strains. This leads to steady testing demand in research centers and surveillance programs. Type B is expected to grow at a faster pace during the forecast period because awareness about its seasonal impact is increasing. Schools, workplaces, and community clinics are paying closer attention to Type B infections, especially among children. Type C represents a smaller portion of the segment, as it usually causes milder illness and does not spread as widely as the other types. Even so, specialized studies continue to examine immune responses linked to Type C, creating a niche demand within academic and reference laboratories.

By End-Use: Hospitals, POCT, Laboratories

The Serological Test for Influenza Disease Market by end-use includes Hospitals, POCT, and Laboratories. Largest in this segment is Hospitals and Fastest Growing During The forecast period is POCT. Hospitals account for the largest share because they manage a high number of patient admissions during influenza seasons. Many hospitals conduct antibody testing for admitted patients to understand prior exposure and immune status. These facilities often have in-house diagnostic units with trained professionals and established testing systems. Laboratories, including private and public diagnostic centers, also play an important role by processing bulk samples for surveillance and research studies. However, POCT is projected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. Point-of-care testing solutions are becoming more portable and easier to operate. Small clinics and remote healthcare units prefer rapid antibody tests that provide results without complex laboratory equipment. This shift toward decentralized testing supports faster clinical decisions and expands access to influenza monitoring services beyond large medical centers.

Regional Analysis:

The Serological Test for Influenza Disease Market by region covers North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. Largest in this segment is North America and fastest growing during the forecast period is Asia-Pacific. North America leads due to strong public health systems and structured immunization programs. Regular antibody surveys and research funding support continuous demand for influenza serological tests. Europe follows with organized disease tracking networks and collaboration between healthcare institutions. Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. Rising healthcare spending, expanding laboratory infrastructure, and increasing awareness about seasonal influenza are encouraging more testing activities across countries in this region. South America shows steady development with improving access to diagnostic services in urban centers. The Middle East & Africa region is gradually strengthening its healthcare frameworks, leading to moderate growth in serological testing adoption within selected countries.

Latest Industry Developments: