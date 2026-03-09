Transplant Diagnostics Market USD 2074.65 Mn Size at Growing CAGR of 7.80% Expected to Cross till 2023

Global Transplant Diagnostics Market Overview:

Transplant Diagnostics Market

Increased prevalence of chronic diseases has fuelled the demand for assays that can be used in histocompatibility diagnostics prior to transplantation procedures. According to the latest report published by Market Research Future (MRFR) the global transplant diagnostics market is set to expand at the compound annual growth rate of 7.80% between 2018 and 2023 and reach a valuation of over USD 2,074 Mn. The ongoing progress in transplant diagnostics is reflecting favorably on the market. Moreover, a greater emphasis is being placed on R&D for target research purposes partly owing to increased public-private joint investments. Such factors are supporting the growth of the market. Transplant diagnostics is viewed as the new frontier in organ transplant research. Countries such as China and India, which are undergoing massive economic overhaul are also emerging as hubs for pocket-friendly and effective transplantation procedures. However, the extremely complicated regulatory structure and lack of awareness stand as the major hurdles for the market.

Global Transplant Diagnostics Market: Competition Tracking

Some to leading companies operating in the global transplant diagnostic market include Becton Dickinson and Company, F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., QIAGEN N.V., bioMérieux S.A., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Illumina, Inc., and Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

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Transplant Diagnostics Market Segmentation: Insights

MRFR’s report also includes an exhaustive segmental analysis of the global transplant diagnostics market based on screening type, application type, product & service, end-user and organ type. On the basis of product & service, the market is segmented into software & services and reagents & consumables. Diagnostic tests are witnessing rapid progress, which also characterise the stout market position of the reagents & consumables segment. The segment is expected to maintain its dominant position throughout the assessment period. On the basis of screening type, the market is segmented into post-transplant and pre-transplant screening. In 2017, the pre-transplant screening segment stood at more than USD 800 Mn and in likely to remain highly lucrative over the couple of years. On the basis of application, the market has been segmented into diagnostics applications, research applications and others. Companies are getting quicker access to latest diagnostic equipment due to introduction of favourable government policies. This is also providing an impetus to the diagnostic application segment.

Currently, the segment is valued at more than USD 700 Mn and is likely to exhibit a healthy growth during the review period. Based on organ type, the market has been segmented into liver, kidney, pancreas, lung, and others. Among these, the kidney segment is expected to remain highly attractive in 2018 and beyond. The segment is currently valued at over USD 810 Mn and will continue to outperform its peers over 2023. By end-user, the market is segmented into research laboratories & academic institutes, hospitals & transplant centers, commercial service providers and others. The hospitals and transplant centres segment is at the top in terms of market value.

Americas to Lead the Global Transplant Diagnostics Market Over 2023

MRFR’s report covers the global transplant diagnostics market across Europe, the Middle East & Africa (MEA), Asia Pacific (APAC) and Americas. The market in Americas remains highly lucrative. This can be primarily attributed to factors such as widespread availability of advanced diagnostics technologies, rising incidences of acute disorders. The region currently accounts for the largest share of the global market. Moreover, advances in the field of human leukocyte antigen (HLA) encoding and growing number of soft tissue, stem cell and solid tissue-based transplantation are other factors that are having a positive impact on the region’s market. Europe is behind Americas in the pecking order and is likely to remain an important market for transplant diagnostics in 2018 and beyond. Meanwhile, the APAC transplantation diagnostics market is projected to exhibit a strong growth in the forthcoming years owing to the favourable demography of the region. The APAC is represented by two of the most populated countries (India & China) in the wold and both present tremendous opportunities to market players. The massive patient pool and fast improvement in healthcare services in APAC indicate towards positive market movement.

Latest Industry News

Swiss-based immunohistochemistry expert Lunaphore Technologies SA and Europe’s prominent diagnostic solution providers A. Menarini Diagnostics S.r.l. has reported agreed to form alliance for developing innovative and effective immunohistochemistry technology by leveraging Lunaphore’s technology. The collaboration between Lunaphore and A. Menarini Diagnostics is expected to provide an impetus to the anatomical pathology research and reducing the overall time to complete diagnostics procedures.

CareDx has recently signed a deal with Illumina, which will allow it to develop, distribute, market Illumina’s next-generation sequencing transplant devices globally. The deal also allows CareDx to become the exclusive global distributor of Illumina’s TruSight HLA Sequencing Panels.

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