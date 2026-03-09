Dental Consumables Market Size $28,345 Million to Set Fastest Growth Over 2024 – Market Research Future

The Worldwide Dental Consumables Market report titled “Dental Consumables Market Research Report- Global Forecast to 2024” provides country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.

Dental consumables fall under a product category that is focused on the assisting dental care providers to perform procedures involving emergency, restorative, diagnostics and preventive oral health issues. The rising number of dental issues has fuelled the demand for dental consumables. Market Research Future (MRFR)’s latest study reveals that the value of the global dental consumables market will rise to more than USD 28,300 Mn by the year 2024.

The market is expected to increase at a CAGR of 6.5% between 2016 and 2024. Dentistry has continued to evolve, with new techniques, tools and medication making dental procedures more effective. Dentistry has been existing for several centuries and practised in various traditional forms. However, it became a more genuine profession only in the recent past. As new developments take place, the dental care industry becomes more dynamic. Advances in the dental care technology has led to development of novel dental care products such as dental consumables.

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Competition Tracking

MRFR in its report has profiled some of the prominent market participants, which include Nobel Biocare (Part of danaher corporation), 3M, Henry Schein, GC orthodontics, Patterson Dental, Planmeca OY, Septodont, KERR Corporation, American Orthodontics, Straumann, EnvisionTEC, and Dentsply Sirona.

Over the past couple of decades, the number of dental cases has grown astounding mainly due to the rising global population. There is a steep rise in preventive care and repairs procedures associated with oral health. At the same time, focus is also shifting towards providing special oral care services depending on the kind of treatment patients require. Some of the currently accessible especial branches of dental care include Prosthodontics, Orthodontics, Endodontics, Periodontics. More recently, new dental specializations have come such as Cosmetic/Aesthetic Dentist, Maxillofacial Surgeons, and Pedodontist. Development of novel dental consumables is facilitating the complex dental procedures associated with these branches.

Dental Consumables Market Segmentation: Insights

MRFR’s report offers a detailed segmental analysis of the Global Dental Consumable Market based on type and region. By type, the market has been segmented into dental prosthetics, dental regenerative material, dental implants and others. Among these, the dental implants segment currently commands the highest share and is likely to remain highly attractive throughout the assessment period.

Europe to Spearhead the Global Dental Consumables Market Over 2024

On the basis of region, the global dental consumables market has been segmented into Americas, Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East & Africa (MEA) and Europe. The status of dental consumables industry in Europe is most favorable. The region will continue to offer lucrative opportunities to market players during the forecast period. Meanwhile, North America is expected to retain the second spot over 2024. Increased dental cosmetic surgeries and restorative procedures is supporting the growth of the market in North America. APAC is also an important market for dental consumables. In addition, the APAC dental consumables market is projected to expand at a relatively higher rate over the next couple of years. The region’s market is projected to capture an impressive CAGR of 7% during the review period. Factors such as rising per capita income and widening access to high quality dental care services are making a positive impact on the region’s market.

Latest Industry News

Leading dental lab products manufacturer DenMat Holdings, LLC has reportedly agreed upon an exclusive distribution deal with Henry Schein, Inc.’s UK business – Henry Schein UK Holdings Ltd. The deal will allow Henry Schein take charge of sales, fulfillment activities and customer service operations of DenMat’s professional products in the United Kingdom. This new deal is expected to support DenMat’s existing field sales resources in the country who will continue their operations and try to expand their existing customer base.

India-based dental care provider Clove Dental plans to open 600 Clinics Pan-India in the bid to expand its country-wide presence. For this the dental care brand is set to pump $25 Mn. It currently controls 250 clinics, of which 117 are in New Delhi. Clove Dental is reportedly adding 10-12 clinics a month and aims to reach a 250% growth in revenues by next year. It was established in 2011 and has invested Rs 239 crore ($35 million) since then. Most of clinics that the company has set so far have a minimum commercial space of 700 square feet and can accommodate two to four chairs. The company recorded a revenue growth of 300% in 2015-16 fiscal year.

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