Radiopharmaceutical CDMO & Contract Manufacturing Market is Projected to Reach USD 3.70 Billion by 2030

The Radiopharmaceutical CDMO & Contract Manufacturing Market was valued at USD 2.10 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 3.70 billion by the end of 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 12% during the forecast period from 2026 to 2030. The market is experiencing rapid growth driven by the expanding clinical adoption of radiopharmaceuticals in oncology, cardiology, and neurology, alongside increasing outsourcing trends among pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies seeking specialized manufacturing expertise.

The market continues to evolve as radiopharmaceuticals gain prominence in precision medicine. These products require complex production processes involving radioactive isotopes, short half-lives, highly controlled environments, and strict regulatory oversight. Many sponsors lack in-house infrastructure to manage isotope handling, GMP-compliant radiochemistry labs, and time-sensitive logistics, thereby increasing reliance on specialized contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs).

A key long-term driver of the market is the accelerating development of targeted radioligand therapies for oncology applications. Radiopharmaceutical therapies such as beta- and alpha-emitting isotopes are demonstrating promising clinical outcomes in prostate cancer, neuroendocrine tumors, and other solid malignancies. As clinical pipelines expand, pharmaceutical sponsors are increasingly outsourcing both early-stage development and commercial-scale manufacturing to mitigate capital expenditure and operational risk.

The short half-life of many diagnostic isotopes further strengthens demand for localized and regionally distributed manufacturing networks. Efficient production scheduling, rapid quality testing, and precise just-in-time delivery systems are critical to ensuring therapeutic effectiveness. CDMOs are investing in expanded isotope production capacity, cyclotron facilities, and automated radiochemistry platforms to meet rising demand.

In the short to medium term, regulatory harmonization efforts across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific are facilitating global clinical trial expansion. Sponsors conducting multi-regional radiopharmaceutical trials require standardized manufacturing protocols, validated analytical testing, and compliant cross-border transport solutions. This globalization of radiopharmaceutical development is fueling demand for integrated contract service providers.

Technological advancements are also reshaping the competitive landscape. Automation in hot cell operations, improved shielding technologies, and enhanced remote monitoring systems are improving manufacturing precision and worker safety. These innovations reduce contamination risks and enhance reproducibility, strengthening the value proposition of experienced CDMO partners.

A notable trend in the market is the consolidation of services under end-to-end radiopharmaceutical platforms. CDMOs are expanding beyond manufacturing to include analytical services, packaging, labeling, regulatory consulting, and global distribution. This integrated service model improves supply chain efficiency, reduces vendor fragmentation, and accelerates commercialization timelines for sponsors.

Market Segmentation

By Type: Contract Manufacturing, Contract Development, Analytical Services / Quality Control, Packaging, Labeling & Logistics, Others

Contract Manufacturing represents the largest segment in the radiopharmaceutical CDMO market. The complexity of isotope handling, sterile production requirements, and capital-intensive infrastructure make in-house manufacturing challenging for many sponsors. CDMOs provide specialized facilities, radiation-shielded production suites, and validated GMP processes, positioning contract manufacturing as the primary revenue-generating segment.

Analytical Services / Quality Control is the fastest growing segment. Radiopharmaceutical products require rigorous testing for radiochemical purity, sterility, endotoxin levels, and radionuclide identity. As regulatory scrutiny increases and therapeutic radiopharmaceutical pipelines expand, demand for advanced analytical testing capabilities and validated quality control protocols is accelerating.

By Application: Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals, Therapeutic Radiopharmaceuticals, Oncology, Neurology, Cardiology, Others

Oncology represents the largest application segment within the radiopharmaceutical CDMO market. The majority of pipeline development and commercial radiopharmaceutical approvals are concentrated in cancer diagnostics and targeted radionuclide therapies. Strong clinical evidence supporting radioligand therapy for solid tumors is driving substantial manufacturing and supply chain demand in oncology-focused programs.

Therapeutic Radiopharmaceuticals are the fastest growing segment. While diagnostic imaging remains widely utilized, therapeutic radiopharmaceuticals are witnessing rapid expansion due to increasing clinical validation of targeted alpha and beta therapies. The complexity of therapeutic isotope production, combined with higher dosage requirements and global clinical trials, is accelerating demand for specialized CDMO support in this segment.

Regional Analysis

North America is the largest market for radiopharmaceutical CDMO and contract manufacturing services. The region benefits from advanced nuclear medicine infrastructure, a strong concentration of biotechnology firms, well-established regulatory frameworks, and significant oncology research investment. The presence of cyclotron facilities and isotope production networks further supports regional dominance.

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing regional market. Increasing healthcare investment, expanding nuclear medicine capabilities, and rising oncology incidence rates are driving demand across the region. Governments are investing in domestic isotope production and radiopharmaceutical manufacturing capacity, while international sponsors are leveraging Asia Pacific for clinical trial expansion and cost-efficient production solutions.

Buy Now

Latest Industry Developments

Expansion of Isotope Production Capacity

Leading CDMOs are investing in new cyclotron installations and reactor partnerships to secure reliable isotope supply chains. These expansions aim to address growing demand for both diagnostic and therapeutic radioisotopes while reducing supply shortages.

Strategic Partnerships with Biotechnology Innovators

Contract manufacturers are forming early-stage collaborations with radiopharmaceutical startups to provide development support, GMP scale-up, and regulatory guidance. These partnerships accelerate product development timelines and strengthen long-term manufacturing agreements.

Adoption of Automated Radiochemistry Platforms

CDMOs are integrating automated synthesis modules and robotic hot cell systems to enhance production precision and worker safety. Automation reduces contamination risk, improves batch consistency, and supports scalable commercial manufacturing.