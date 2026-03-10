Aortic Aneurysm Market to expand at a value CAGR of 8.4% By 2023, Increasing Prevalence of Cardiovascular Diseases Influencing the Global Aortic Aneurysm Industry

The factors influencing global aortic aneurysm market are the increasing levels of tobacco smoking in developed and developing countries, global geriatric population growth. Additionally, the rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, along with the supportive reimbursement policies for aortic aneurysm surgical treatments, and the availability of technologically advanced medical devices is estimated to impact the global market growth positively over the review period.

Competitive Analysis

The major market players acknowledged by MRFR are Cardinal Health, Inc., Cook Medical, Endologix, Inc., JOTEC AG (CryoLife, Inc.), Lombard Medical Limited, MAQUET Holding B.V. & Co. KG, Medtronic plc, Microport Scientific Corporation, Terumo Medical Corporation, and W. L. Gore & Associates.

Segmentation

The global aortic aneurysm market is segmented based on type, product, treatment, and end-user.

Based on type, the aortic aneurysm market is bifurcated into the abdominal aortic aneurysm (AAA) and thoracic aortic aneurysm (TAA). Among these, the abdominal aortic aneurysm segment is leading the market share, owing to the increased prevalence of diseases occurring in the lower abdominal section such as infrarenal or juxtarenal.

The numerous products available in the aortic aneurysm market are catheters, stent-grafts, and others.

By treatment, the global market for aortic aneurysms is bifurcated endovascular aneurysm repair (EVAR) and open surgical repair (OSR).

Based on the end-user, the market for aortic aneurysms is segmented into ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs), hospitals and clinics, and others.

Regional Analysis

Based on the region, the global aortic aneurysm market is segmented into Europe, the Americas (North America and Latin America), the Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC).

The Americas account for the dominant market share and are expected to retain its leading market position over the forecast period. This is attributed to established healthcare infrastructure, continuous technological advancements, product innovations, and the rising number of collaborations between market players. Additionally, the increasing number of tobacco smoking population has resulted in the increased prevalence of aortic aneurysm, which is likely to fuel the growth of the market over the assessment period.

Europe is a significant region in the global aortic aneurysm market and is expected to acquire the second leading market share over the review period. This is due to the supportive initiatives taken by the government and nonprofit organizations towards the awareness of aortic aneurysm and reducing the levels of tobacco smoking in the population. Additionally, the developed healthcare industry in the region, coupled with the adoption of advanced medical devices, is estimated to influence the market growth positively.

The Asia Pacific has been assessed as the fastest-growing region in the global aortic aneurysm market over the evaluation period. This is credited to the increasing geriatric population, the rising occurrence of cardiovascular diseases and hypertension, and the growing awareness regarding the treatment of aortic aneurysm among consumers. Additionally, the economic growth in developing countries such as India, China, Japan, among others, has contributed significantly towards the expansion of the healthcare sectors in these countries.

The Aortic Aneurysm Market in the middle east and Africa region is expected to acquire the smallest market share over the review period. This is attributed to the weak healthcare infrastructure, lack of technological advancements, and awareness of the medical condition in certain parts of Africa. Additionally, the prevalence of aortic aneurysm is considerably lower in middle eastern countries.

Industry News

July 2019 – Geisinger Health System, a healthcare provider in the U.S., announced their partnership with Medial EarlySign, healthcare AI solutions company, to use artificial intelligence (AI) solutions for the early detection and prevention of severe diseases.

June 2019 – S.S. White Technologies, a global market player in flexible shaft technology, stated they were delivering a customized, flexible shaft to Medtronic plc, the largest medical devices supplier, for their new medical device, Heli-FX EndoAnchor, used for endovascular aneurysm repair (EVAR).

