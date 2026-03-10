Medical Vacuum Systems Market Size To Witness A CAGR Exceeding 7.1% By 2023 | Market Research Future

The rising number of surgeries being conducted every year is expected to fuel demand for the systems in the upcoming years. In addition, the expansion of the healthcare sector on the global front is also projected to boost the expansion of the market over the next couple of years.

Competitive Dashboard:

The leaders operating in the global medical vacuum systems market have been studied in this MRFR report for offering a detailed share analysis. These players include Olympus Corporation Atlas Copco AB, ZOLL Medical Corporation, Integra Biosciences AG, Ohio Medical Corporation, Precision Medical, Inc., Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Busch Holding GmbH, Medela Holding AG, BeaconMedæs, Gardner Denver, Inc., DEKKER Vacuum Technologies, Inc., Allied Healthcare Products, Inc., and Air Techniques, Inc.

Key players are emphasizing on the development of the product portfolio by leveraging technological advancements. Some of the key strategies devised by the player in the medical vacuum systems market are mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, partnerships, etc. Investments in research & development have been increased exponentially for technological innovations and product development. This, in turn, is prognosticated to intensify the competition in the market over the next couple of years.

Market Segmentation:

By product, the global Medical Vacuum Systems Market has been segmented into standalone vacuum systems, portable and compact vacuum systems, centralized vacuum systems, and accessories.

By technology, the market has been segmented into oil-sealed liquid ring technology, dry claw vacuum pump technology, oil-sealed rotary vane technology, dry rotary vane technology, and water-sealed liquid ring technology.

Based on application, the global market has been segmented into therapeutic applications, research, pharmaceutical, diagnostic, and biotechnology manufacturing. The therapeutic applications segment has been further segmented into dental, wound care, anesthesiology, and gynecology.

On the basis of end-user, the market has been segmented into clinics, and surgery centers, hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, and research and academic institutes.

Regional Analysis:

The global medical vacuum systems market, on the basis of region, has been segmented into Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa (MEA). Americas held the maximum market share in 2017 and is anticipated to lead market growth over the next few years. The growth of the key players based out of the region is poised to boost revenue generation of the medical vacuum systems market in the region over the next few years. Also, the implementation of stricter regulations for maintaining hygiene and cleanliness in healthcare facilities is expected to catalyze profit maximization for the market players. The region houses a technologically advanced infrastructure which is projected to provide impetus to the growth of the medical vacuum systems market in the years to come.

Europe is anticipated to earn considerable profits owing to the presence of a developed healthcare sector. In addition, the growth of the medical device industry is also prognosticated to drive the expansion of the medical vacuum systems market over the next few years. Asia Pacific is projected to exhibit significant growth over the next couple of years, which is attributable to the rising patient population. The region is also anticipated to benefit from the rising demand for healthcare services and an increasing number of surgeries.

