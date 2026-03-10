Eye Allergy Treatment Market Size is Expected to Reach USD 2342.16 Million With a CAGR of 5.3% By 2023 | Market Research Future

Market Segmentation:

The report covers a detailed segmental analysis of the global Eye Allergy Treatment Market based on type, treatment, and end-user. By type, the market is segmented into seasonal and perennial allergic conjunctivitis, vernal keratoconjunctivitis, atopic keratoconjunctivitis, contact allergic conjunctivitis, and giant papillary conjunctivitis. The Vernal keratoconjunctivitis segment is further sub-segmented into limbal, corneal, palpebral, and others. Among these, the seasonal and perennial allergic conjunctivitis segment is anticipated to expand at a substantial pace owing to the large-scale prevalence of SAC and PAC.

On the basis of treatment, the eye allergy treatment market has been segmented into allergy shots (immunotherapy), medication, and others. The allergy shots (immunotherapy) segment has been sub-divided into Sublingual Immunotherapy Treatment (SLIT) and Subcutaneous Immunotherapy Treatment (SCIT). The medication segment is sub-segmented into decongestants, artificial tears, antihistamine/mast-cell stabilizers, oral antihistamines, and corticosteroids. The decongestants sub-segment is further sub-divided into with or without antihistamines. The medication segment is anticipated to account for the larger market share owing to its greater effectiveness in treating eye allergies. It is expected to reach a valuation of USD 1860.78 Mn by 2023. The rising demand for artificial tears is poised to boost the growth revenue of the market in the years to come.

By end-user, market has been segmented into medical institutes, eye hospitals & clinics, research centers, and others. Among these, the eye hospitals & clinics segment has been projected to exhibit significant growth over the next few years. Factors such as increasing adoption of minimally invasive technologies, rising number of hospitals & clinics, etc. are anticipated to propel the expansion of the segment in the foreseeable future.

Regional Segment:

The global eye allergy treatment market, by region, has been segmented into Asia Pacific, Americas, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa (MEA). Americas is projected to hold a significant share of the market through the review period. The region is burdened with increasing ophthalmic disorders. In addition, the rising number of older adults is leading to a drastic rise in the patient population of the region. These factors are projected to catapult the regional eye allergy treatment market on its growth trajectory.

Europe is anticipated to exhibit moderate CAGR during the assessment period. The rising adoption of advanced technologies for ophthalmic diagnosis is the key factor expected to propel the expansion of the regional segment in the years to come. Asia Pacific, on the other hand, is prognosticated to mark the highest CAGR over the projection period.

Latest Industry News:

Ocular Therapeutix Inc, a biopharmaceutical platform company, has received approval from the Food & Drug Administration (FDA) for the expansion of usage of Dextenza. It can now be used for the treatment of ocular inflammation that follows ophthalmic surgeries.

The Food & Drug Administration (FDA) has approved high-tech device successfully used by a doctor at Penn Hospital Medicine’s Scheie Eye Institute that does the trick with quick zap for treating dry eyes.

Summary:

Increasing patient population, especially due to the rising number of older adults, is likely to increase the prevalence of ophthalmic disorders over the next couple of years. The governments are also extending support in favor of the advancements in ophthalmic treatments. This, in turn, is projected to catapult the eye allergy treatment market on upward trajectory.

