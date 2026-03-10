Anti-viral Drugs Market Size Estimated to Upsurge at 6.9% CAGR to Reach a Valuation of USD 62.67 Billion by 2022, States Market Research Future

The increase in cases of drug resistance is propelling extensive research and developmental undertakings for launching more effective anti-viral drugs. Additionally, the stringency in drug approval stages are taking care of the quality of drugs in the pipeline. New product launches are gaining traction for revenue generation for the anti-viral drugs market. The application of anti-viral drugs in other diseases like, bird flu, and others is also likely to prompt the global anti-viral drug growth.

Receive Free Sample of this Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/2454

The expiry of patents for certain blockbuster anti-viral drug are stimulating generic drug competition in the anti-viral drug market. This is deepening the competitive scenario of the global anti-viral drug market over the assessment period.

However, adverse effects of anti-viral drugs and high price of anti-viral drugs can hinder the anti-viral drugs market growth over the assessment period.

Competitive Analysis

MRFR have enlisted some of the prominent companies operating in the anti-viral drugs market. They are; Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Co. Inc., Gilead Sciences Inc., Cipla Inc. GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Novartis International AG, Abbott Laboratories, and Astra Zeneca AB.

Segmentation

The global anti-viral drugs market study has been segmented on the basis of application and mechanism of action.

Based on the application, the anti-viral drugs market has been segmented into Influenza, Hepatitis, Herpes, HIV/AIDS, and others.

Based on the mechanism of action, the anti-viral drugs market has been segmented into Protease Inhibitors, Nucleotide Polymerase Inhibitors, Reverse Transcriptase Inhibitors, and others.

Browse the market data and information spread across 84 pages with data tables and figures of the report “Global Anti-Viral Drugs Market Research Report- Forecast to 2022” in-depth alongside table of content (TOC) at: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/anti-viral-drugs-market-2454

Regional Analysis

Based on the region, the anti-viral drug market has been studied across the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East Asia.

MRFR forecasts that the anti-viral drug market in the American region is likely to hold the largest market share. The need for effective treatment of diseases due to the growing cases of viral infection in the region can bolster the anti-viral drugs market. The North American market is expected to grasp greater than 30% of the global market share. The anti-viral drugs market in Europe is likely to garner an impressive CAGR by 2022. MRFR report states that the anti-viral drugs market in Europe will hold the second largest market share over the review period. The anti-viral drug market in the Asia pacific region anticipated to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period. The anti-viral drug market in the Middle East Asia and Africa is expected to exhibit a sluggish growth.

Make an Enquiry Before Buying this Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/2454

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.