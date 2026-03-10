Bariatric Surgery Devices Market Is Projected To Reach USD 2200 Million With Expanding at a CAGR of 5.5% By 2023 | MRFR

The changes in lifestyle and food patterns have led to an exponential increase in the prevalence of obesity. This, in turn, is expected to increase the burden of diseases such as cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, etc. Increasing awareness about the adverse effects of these diseases is likely to motivate the growth of the bariatric surgery devices market across the review period.

Competitive Dashboard:

The major leaders operating in the global bariatric surgery devices market profiled in this MRFR report are Ethicon, Medtronic, Intuitive Surgical, ReShape Lifesciences, Apollo Endosurgery, Aspire Bariatrics, Mediflex Surgical Products, EnteroMedics, Inc., TransEnterix, Inc., and Agency for Medical Innovation.

Market Segmentation:

Based on product, the global Bariatric Surgery Devices Market has been segmented into assisting devices, implantable devices and others. The implantable devices segment has been further sub-segmented into electrical stimulation devices, gastric bands, gastric balloons, and gastric emptying devices. The assisting devices segment has been sub-segmented into stapling devices, trocars, suturing devices, incision closure devices, and others

On the basis of procedure, the market has been segmented into, non-invasive bariatric surgery, revision bariatric surgery, sleeve gastrectomy, gastric bypass, adjustable gastric banding, mini-gastric bypass, biliopancreatic diversion with duodenal switch and gastric bypass.

By end-user, the market has been segmented into bariatric surgery clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, hospital pharmacies and others.

Regional Analysis:

The geographical assessment of the global bariatric surgery devices market spans across four key regional segments – Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). Americas is currently leading the growth of the global market. It is anticipated to maintain its standing at the forefront position in the global marketplace over the next couple of years. The rising population of obese people is the most crucial factors expected to boost the revenue growth of the region in the forthcoming years. The rising dependency on a sedentary lifestyle and increasing consumption of unhealthy food is poised to impact the expansion of the bariatric surgery devices market in the region positively over the next few years.

In addition, the key players based out of the region are increasing investments in research & development for the development of effective and minimally invasive surgical procedures. Thus, technological advancements are expected to accelerate revenue creation for the participants of the regional market. The governments are also focusing on the development of the healthcare sector in the region. These efforts, in conjunction with rising healthcare expenditures, are anticipated to favor market proliferation in the years to come.

Europe is prognosticated to retain the second spot through the assessment period. The availability of advanced medical facilities available is likely to motivate the proliferation of the bariatric surgery devices market over the next couple of years. The region is also anticipated to witness a rise in the number of bariatric surgeries being performed. This, in turn, is projected to favor the expansion of the regional segment over the next couple of years.

Asia Pacific is poised to exhibit a relatively higher CAGR over the review period. Factors such as increasing patient pool, rising investments, developments in healthcare technologies, etc. are projected to catalyze the expansion of the bariatric surgery devices market in the forthcoming years. However, the Middle East & Africa (MEA) is anticipated to exhibit the least growth across the projection period.

