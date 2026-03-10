Preclinical Imaging Market Will Reflect Significant Growth Prospects of 6.3% CAGR By 2023, Predicts Market Research Future

Preclinical imaging is a research modality wherein small-animal models form the keystone for research and development strategies. They are a modern approach to solving health-related problems as they enable clinically transformable methods which help in monitoring the progression of various diseases. Market Research Future (MRFR)’s latest report on the global preclinical imaging market is a compilation of key market insights and discusses key market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities at length. As per the analysis of MRFR, the preclinical imaging market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 6.3% over the forecast period of 2018-2023. The preclinical imaging market was valued at USD 2.01 Bn in 2017.

Technological advancements in the field of molecular imaging, increasing market demand for non-invasive small-animal imaging techniques, and increasing funding to support preclinical researches are expected to drive the growth of preclinical imaging market. Many organization and foundation provide the funding support for the preclinical researche activity. The Alzheimer’s Drug Discovery Foundation was providing the funding opportunity for preclinical study up to USD 5 million. Similarly, in 2015 Deutsches Zentrum für Herz-Kreislaufforschung e.V. (DZHK) offered Euro 6 million for the preclinical research projects. This funding supports the market growth.

Preclinical imaging has assumed a significant role in the drug development and discovery process, which is a key factor driving the market growth. Being a non-invasive technique, preclinical imaging has garnered many accolades from the healthcare industry. They offer various advantages over other imaging techniques. Preclinical imaging is relatively faster, accurate, and can be applied to lengthy and repetitive procedures. Preclinical imaging has found application across various healthcare fields such as neurology, cardiology, cancer research, cardiac imaging, functional and anatomical neuroimaging, and others. Technological advancements in the field of preclinical imaging which provide enhanced diagnosis of various disease conditions and aid research on complex experiments are likely to favor the growth of the market. Other factors which have promoted the growth of the preclinical imaging is surging awareness regarding the ill-effects aligned with radiation-based imaging.

Segmentation

The preclinical imaging market has been segmented based on modality and reagent.

By modality, the preclinical imaging market has been segmented into optical imaging system, micro-CT, nuclear imaging system, micro-MRI, micro-ultrasound, photoacoustic imaging system, and magnetic particle imaging systems.

The optical imaging system segment has been further segmented into bioluminescence/fluorescence imaging systems, standalone fluorescence imaging system, and optical + X-ray/ optical + CT systems.

The nuclear imaging systems segment has been further segmented into micro-PET system, micro-spect system, and trimodality (Spect/PET/CT) system.

By reagent, the preclinical imaging market has been segmented preclinical nuclear imaging reagents, preclinical optical imaging reagents, preclinical MRI contrast agents, preclinical ultrasound contrast agents, and preclinical CT contrast agents. The preclinical optical imaging reagents segment has been further segmented into bioluminescent imaging reagents and fluorescent imaging reagents.

The preclinical nuclear imaging reagents segment has been further segmented into preclinical PET tracers and Preclinical Spect Probes.

Regional Analysis

Region-wise, the Preclinical Imaging Market has been segmented into the Americas, the Middle East & Africa (MEA), Europe, and Asia Pacific (APAC).

The global preclinical imaging market is dominated by North America on account of the presence of a robust healthcare infrastructure, technological advancements in the field of molecular imaging, and the presence of various market leaders in the region. Heightened demand for non-invasive small-animal imaging technique combined with increasing funding by the government to support preclinical imaging-based research are also promoting the growth of the market.

Europe is a major R&D hub with massive support from the governments in the form of R&D funds. Moreover, intensifying efforts by the governments to provide improved diagnostic services in the region is likely to spur the demand for preclinical imaging.

The APAC preclinical imaging market is anticipated to observe the fastest growth rate over the forecast period. Improving economic conditions and efforts to modernize the healthcare sector is speeding up the growth of the preclinical imaging market. The presence of a massive patient pool suffering from various chronic diseases is also boosting the demand for preclinical imaging.

The MEA preclinical imaging market is presumed to exhibit the least growth rate over the forecast period. The growth of the market is majorly cornered towards the Middle East, where countries such as UAE, Kuwait, and Saudi Arabia are investing heavily on the upgradation of the healthcare sector.

Intended Audience

Preclinical Imaging Manufacturers and vendors

Research organization and CRO

Various research and consulting firms

Industry Updates

July 2019 – Bruker, a manufacturer of scientific instruments for molecular and materials research, announced the acquisition of PMOD Technologies LLC, a research-use-only software provider for preclinical and molecular imaging.

