Corrugated Boards Market to Reach at 6.1% CAGR

New York USA– Corrugated board refers to a strong and lightweight packaging material made from three layers of paper—two flat outer sheets and one wavy (fluted) layer in between. The fluted layer provides strength, cushioning, and durability, making corrugated boards widely used for shipping boxes, packaging, and product protection.

Corrugated Boards Market Overview

The corrugated boards market is stacking up strong, delivering eco-friendly, customizable packaging that protects goods from farm to shelf. These wavy, layered sheets of paperboard—single, double, or triple-wall—offer cushioning, stacking strength, and printability, ideal for e-commerce boxes, food trays, and industrial crates.

With recyclability at its core, corrugated boards align with sustainability goals, reducing plastic use while supporting booming online retail and consumer goods shipments.

Corrugated boards feature fluted medium between liners, categorized by wall count: single for light parcels, double for medium loads, triple for heavy-duty. Food & beverage leads end-uses, with e-commerce surging.

Single-wall dominates volume; recycled fibers prevail for cost and green appeal. Asia-Pacific rules production.

Corrugated Boards Market Analysis

Market Size, Share, Trends, Analysis, and Forecast by 2028

Global corrugated boards market was valued at US$ 127,139.07 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 192,153.31 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2021 to 2028.

Asia-Pacific largest share at 39.85%, driven by manufacturing; South America fastest via retail expansion.

North America emphasizes innovation; Europe leads regulations for recyclables.

Trends include lightweight high-strength boards, digital printing, and agri-waste fibers.

Analysis shows food at 30.92% dominance; e-commerce CAGR 8.12%.

Forecast highlights AI design and hybrid presses by 2028

Market Drivers and Opportunities

E-commerce explosion demands protective, lightweight packaging; bans on single-use plastics favor recyclable boards.

Opportunities in pharma cold chains and sustainable coatings; emerging markets grow organized retail.

Top Key Players

IRANI PAPEL E EMBALAGEM S.A.

Smurfit Kappa

Klabin S.A.

WestRock Company

International Paper

Arcor

Klingele Papierwerke GmbH & Co. KG

Papeles y Conversiones de México

Mondi

NIPPON PAPER INDUSTRIES CO., LTD

Recent Developments

New Iowa plant breaks ground for sustainable boxes; acquisitions like USD 7.2 billion merger boost capacity. Waterproof lines launch for fresh foods.

FSC certifications proliferate; AI inspection cuts waste.

Key Drivers Accelerating Growth

E-commerce parcels require drop-test strength; food needs moisture barriers.

Sustainability policies mandate recyclables; retail favors shelf-ready formats.

Emerging Trends and Opportunities

Trends feature micro-flute for folding cartons, reusable designs. Agri-waste pulps cut costs.

Opportunities in meal kits, electronics; South America e-commerce leap.

Market Future Outlook

By 2028, corrugated boards lead circular packaging, Asia-Pacific core. CAGR steady with green tech.

Customization cements dominance over plastics.

