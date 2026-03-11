Food Safety Testing Market Witnessing Rapid Growth with 7.4% CAGR by 2028

The global Food Safety Testing Market is witnessing a transformative phase, driven by a heightened focus on public health and the rising complexity of the global food supply chain. As consumers become more conscious of the origins and quality of their food, the demand for rigorous testing protocols has surged. According to the latest market study by The Insight Partners, the food safety testing market was valued at US$ 20,733.4 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 34,142.5 million by 2028. This growth represents a steady CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2028.

This upward trajectory is not merely a reflection of increased production but a response to the critical need for preventing foodborne illnesses. Organizations and governments worldwide are leading coordinated actions to build resilient food safety systems. The integration of advanced technologies and stringent regulatory frameworks is ensuring that food products—ranging from meat and poultry to dairy and processed goods—meet the highest safety standards before reaching the consumer’s plate.

Key Market Drivers Fueling Growth

The expansion of the food safety testing market is underpinned by several powerful drivers that are reshaping the industry landscape.

Rising Incidence of Foodborne Illnesses

One of the primary catalysts for market growth is the alarming frequency of foodborne disease outbreaks. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), unsafe food causes an estimated 600 million cases of foodborne diseases and 420,000 deaths annually. These statistics have compelled food manufacturers to adopt proactive testing measures. Pathogen testing, particularly for Salmonella, E. coli, and Listeria, has become a standard requirement in food production to mitigate health hazards and prevent costly product recalls.

Stringent Government Regulations

Governments across the globe are tightening the noose on food safety non-compliance. Regulatory bodies such as the FDA in the United States, through the Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA), and the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) have implemented rigorous mandates. These regulations require food processors to conduct frequent audits and validate their safety protocols through scientific testing. The shift from “reactive” to “preventative” safety measures is a significant driver, forcing companies to invest in high-end testing infrastructure.

Globalization of the Food Supply Chain

As food products increasingly cross international borders, the complexity of ensuring safety multiplies. A single food product may contain ingredients sourced from multiple continents, each with different safety standards. This globalization necessitates standardized testing and quality assurance protocols to ensure multi-jurisdictional compliance. The need to maintain transparency and traceability across the “farm-to-fork” journey has spurred the adoption of rapid testing technologies and blockchain-integrated tracking.

Technological Advancements and Rapid Testing

The market is shifting from traditional, time-consuming culture-based methods to rapid testing technologies. Innovations such as Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR), immunoassay-based testing, and chromatography have significantly reduced turnaround times. These technologies allow for the quick detection of contaminants, including GMOs, toxins, and chemical residues. The GMO segment, in particular, is expected to register a high CAGR as labeling requirements for genetically modified ingredients become more common worldwide.

Market Segmentation and Competitive Landscape

The food safety testing market is segmented by contaminant, technology, and food type. While the pathogen segment currently holds the largest market share due to its direct link to immediate health risks, the GMO and pesticide segments are seeing rapid growth driven by consumer demand for “clean label” products. In terms of food type, the meat, poultry, and seafood segment remains a dominant force, as these products are highly susceptible to contamination.

The competitive environment is characterized by the presence of established global leaders who are focusing on mergers, acquisitions, and technological innovations to maintain their edge.

Top Players in the Food Safety Testing Market:

SGS Société Générale de Surveillance SA

Eurofins Scientific

Intertek Group PLC

Bureau Veritas

ALS Limited

Mérieux NutriSciences

TÜV NORD GROUP

AsureQuality

Microbac Laboratories, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Regional Outlook

North America currently leads the market, supported by a robust regulatory framework and high consumer awareness. However, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to be the fastest-growing market by 2028. Rapid urbanization, a burgeoning middle class, and the increasing adoption of international safety standards in countries like China and India are creating significant opportunities for testing service providers.

Conclusion

The Global Food Safety Testing Market is poised for substantial growth as it becomes an indispensable part of the food and beverage industry. With a projected value of US$ 34.14 billion by 2028, the market is driven by the urgent need to protect public health and navigate the intricacies of global trade. Companies that prioritize advanced testing and stay ahead of regulatory shifts will be the ones to lead this essential industry into a safer future.

