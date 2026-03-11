IV Equipment Market to Reach US$ 27.88 Billion by 2033, Growing at 6.43% CAGR

The Global IV Equipment Market Size is advancing on a steady and significant growth path, driven by rising global hospitalization rates, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases requiring long-term intravenous therapy, expanding surgical procedure volumes, and continuous innovation in infusion pump technology, catheter design, and needleless connector systems. As intravenous therapy remains one of the most fundamental and universally employed modalities in modern clinical medicine, the IV Equipment Market occupies an essential and expanding role within the global medical devices and hospital supply industry.

Market Overview

According to BMI; The IV Equipment Market size is expected to reach US$ 27.88 billion by 2033 from US$ 16.94 billion in 2025. The market is estimated to record a CAGR of 6.43% from 2026 to 2033.

This consistent and robust expansion reflects the non-discretionary nature of IV equipment across virtually every clinical care setting, from intensive care units and operating theaters to ambulatory surgical centers and home infusion therapy programs. The market’s growth is further reinforced by heightened focus on patient safety, infection prevention, and medication delivery accuracy, driving adoption of advanced IV equipment solutions that minimize clinical risk while optimizing infusion therapy outcomes across diverse patient populations.

Segments Covered

By Product: The IV Equipment Market encompasses IV Catheters, Administration Sets, Infusion Pumps, Securement Devices, Drip Chambers, Stopcocks and Check Valves, Needleless Connectors, and Other Products. IV Catheters and Administration Sets collectively represent the largest product segment by volume, reflecting their universal utilization across virtually every intravenous therapy application in clinical practice. Infusion Pumps represent the highest-value product category, driven by the strong clinical demand for accurate, programmable, and increasingly connected drug delivery systems across oncology, critical care, pain management, and pediatric therapy applications. Needleless Connectors and Securement Devices are among the fastest-growing product categories, propelled by intensifying focus on catheter-related bloodstream infection prevention and vascular access site integrity across hospital and ambulatory care settings.

By End User: The IV Equipment Market serves Hospitals and Clinics, Diagnostic Centers, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Other End Users. Hospitals and clinics represent the dominant end-user segment, accounting for the substantial majority of global IV equipment utilization across emergency departments, surgical theaters, intensive care units, oncology infusion suites, and general medical wards. Ambulatory Surgical Centers are the fastest-growing end-user category, driven by the ongoing global migration of surgical procedures from inpatient hospital settings to lower-cost, higher-efficiency outpatient facilities that require comprehensive IV equipment supply across diverse surgical specialties.

Market Leaders & Key Company Profiles

The IV Equipment Market is served by a concentrated group of global medical technology and hospital supply leaders that collectively command significant market share through extensive product portfolios, established clinical relationships, and broad international distribution infrastructure. Becton, Dickinson and Company is a dominant global force in vascular access and IV therapy, offering market-leading portfolios of peripheral IV catheters, needleless connectors, and infusion therapy products through its BD Alaris and BD Vascular Access business units. B. Braun Melsungen AG is a comprehensive IV equipment provider offering an extensive range of infusion pumps, IV catheters, administration sets, and needleless connector systems, supported by deep clinical expertise and a broad international commercial footprint across hospital and ambulatory care markets. Baxter International is a major global player in intravenous solutions, infusion systems, and IV therapy products, with its SIGMA Spectrum infusion pump platform and parenteral nutrition portfolio widely adopted across hospital and home infusion settings worldwide. Terumo Corporation brings advanced polymer science and vascular access expertise to its IV catheter and infusion product lines, with strong market presence across Asia-Pacific and growing penetration in North American and European clinical markets. ICU Medical is a specialist in infusion therapy safety, recognized for its leading needleless connector technology, oncology drug delivery systems, and infusion pump platforms that address the critical clinical need for closed and protected IV system components. Fresenius Kabi is a global leader in clinical nutrition, IV drugs, and infusion therapy, offering a broad portfolio of infusion pumps, IV solutions, and administration sets through an integrated product and therapy approach that spans hospital and home care settings. AngioDynamics delivers a range of vascular access and infusion therapy products including peripherally inserted central catheters, port systems, and drainage devices, with particular strength in oncology and interventional vascular access applications. Moog Inc. contributes precision infusion pump technology to ambulatory and specialty infusion therapy markets, with its drug delivery systems recognized for accuracy, reliability, and clinical versatility across oncology, pain management, and enteral nutrition applications. Nipro Corporation is a diversified Japanese medical device manufacturer offering a comprehensive range of IV catheters, infusion sets, and vascular access products with established presence across Asian markets and expanding international commercial operations.

About the Report

This comprehensive IV Equipment Market report provides hospital administrators, clinical procurement specialists, medical device investors, infusion therapy practitioners, and healthcare industry strategists with the actionable market intelligence required to navigate and succeed in one of the most essential and steadily expanding segments of the global medical device industry. The report delivers historical market data, forward-looking forecasts through 2033, competitive landscape analysis, product and technology assessment, regulatory environment review, and detailed regional coverage spanning North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

