Fish Oil for Milk Powder Market Size to USD 3,500 Million by 2035 | CAGR 5.4%
The Fish Oil for Milk Powder Market is projected to reach USD 3,500 million by 2035, growing from USD 2,056.5 million in 2025. This represents a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4%. As of March 11, 2026, the market is navigating a pivotal “Sustainability Squeeze,” where traditional marine-derived omega-3s are facing increased competition from rapidly scaling algal alternatives.
Market Dynamics & Strategic Overview
In 2024, the market was valued at USD 1,951.2 million. By early 2026, the primary growth driver has shifted from simple fortification to Regulatory Necessity. In March 2026, many regions are now fully implementing updated safety and quality standards for infant formula, which mandate specific levels of DHA (Docosahexaenoic Acid). This has solidified the role of fish oil and its substitutes as essential ingredients rather than premium add-ons.
The progression toward the USD 3,500 million target is currently being influenced by the “Purity vs. Price” debate. While refined fish oil remains the cost-effective backbone of the industry (averaging USD 25–40/kg in 2026), manufacturers are increasingly investing in Microencapsulation to solve the twin challenges of oxidation (stability) and “fishy” sensory profiles in milk powder products.
GLOBAL SUPPLY & REGULATORY ALERT (MARCH 11, 2026)
As of March 2026, the industry is operating under significant supply chain pressures:
-
The Algae Inflection Point: 2026 marks a year where Algal DHA has reached a critical scale. Valued at approximately USD 738 million globally this year, algae oil is increasingly preferred for “Premium” and “Organic” milk powder labels due to its superior oxidation stability and absence of marine contaminants like microplastics or heavy metals.
-
Fish Oil Price Volatility: Despite lower base costs, raw fish oil prices are highly volatile in March 2026 due to tightening fishing quotas in Peru and Norway. This is driving major infant formula brands to “de-risk” their supply chains by diversifying into algal-sourced omega-3s.
-
EU Content Mandates: The European Union’s stricter DHA/ARA content requirements, fully active in 2026, have forced several mid-tier milk powder producers to reformulate, leading to a surge in demand for high-potency refined oils.
Request a Sample Report for an urgent 2026 assessment of the "Algae-to-Fish" substitution rates and a detailed breakdown of 2026 price trends for high-purity DHA.
Key Market Trends & Insights (2026 Update)
-
Infant Formula Dominance: Continues to be the leading application segment, holding a 40% share of the total omega-3 additive market in 2026.
-
Microencapsulation Surge: The market for microencapsulated oils is growing at ~7.8%, as it allows for a longer shelf life (up to 2 years) for fortified milk powders stored at room temperature.
-
Source Diversification: While Anchovy and Sardine oils are the mainstays, Salmon and Krill oils are gaining traction in the specialized “Nutritional Supplement” milk powder segment for seniors.
-
Clean Label Movement: In 2026, consumers are increasingly demanding “Digital Traceability,” where QR codes on milk powder tins allow parents to verify the specific fishery or fermentation batch of the omega-3 source.
Get a sample report PDF: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request?id=615152
Market Segmentation Analysis
The Fish Oil for Milk Powder Industry is segmented by source and form to meet the rigorous standards of 2026:
-
By Source:
-
Fish: The high-volume standard (Anchovy, Salmon, Tuna).
-
Algae: The fast-growing, sustainable, and vegan-friendly alternative.
-
Krill: Premium source with high phospholipid content for better absorption.
-
-
By Form:
-
Powder (Microencapsulated): The preferred format for dry-blending in milk powder production.
-
Liquid: Used in wet-mix spray-drying processes.
-
Capsule: Primarily for the nutritional supplement/senior milk segment.
-
-
By Application:
-
Infant Formula: Stage 1–3 formulas focused on cognitive and visual development.
-
Nutritional Supplements: Targeted at pregnant/lactating women and the elderly.
-
Functional Foods: Fortified daily-use milk powders for the general population.
-
Frequently Asked Questions
Why is Algal Oil gaining on Fish Oil in the 2026 infant formula market?
While fish oil is cheaper, algal oil offers two critical advantages in 2026: Sustainability and Sensory Quality. Algal oil is produced in controlled fermenters, making it free from ocean pollutants. More importantly, it lacks the “reversion flavor” (the fishy aftertaste) that can develop in fish-oil-fortified powders over time, which is a major factor in parental brand loyalty.
How does “Microencapsulation” help milk powder stability?
Omega-3 fatty acids are highly sensitive to oxygen. In 2026, microencapsulation technology creates a microscopic “shell” around each oil droplet. This shell prevents the oil from reacting with oxygen during the spray-drying process and while the tin is on the kitchen counter, ensuring the DHA remains nutritionally active until consumption.