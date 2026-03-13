Global Eyelash Adhesives Market: Size, Share, and Future Outlook to 2031

The eyelash adhesives market size is projected to reach US$ 2.97 billion by 2031 from US$ 2.08 billion in 2023. The market is expected to register a CAGR of 4.6% during 2023–2031. Rising demand for nontoxic eyelash adhesives is likely to become a key trend in the market during the forecast period.

The eyelash adhesives market continues to flourish as beauty enthusiasts worldwide embrace lash extensions and false lashes for effortless glamour. This essential beauty staple, designed for secure and long-lasting application, reflects the evolving demands of modern consumers seeking safe, innovative solutions.

Eyelash adhesives serve as the backbone of lash applications, bonding strip lashes, individual extensions, or magnetic styles to natural lashes with precision. These formulations, often waterproof and quick-drying, come in clear or black variants to suit diverse looks.

Available through specialty stores, online retail, and supermarkets, they cater to both professional lash artists and at-home users. The shift toward user-friendly, hypoallergenic options underscores a market attuned to consumer safety and convenience.

​Global and Regional Analysis

North America leads with high consumer awareness, robust cosmetic infrastructure in the US, Canada, and Mexico, and stringent safety regulations fostering innovation.

Asia-Pacific emerges as the fastest-growing region, fueled by expanding beauty markets in China, India, Japan, and South Korea, alongside booming e-commerce.

Europe benefits from fashion-forward consumers in Germany, France, the UK, and Italy, emphasizing premium, quality-controlled products.

​Middle East & Africa and South & Central America show potential through rising urbanization and investments in personal care.

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Market Drivers and Opportunities

Social media influencers and platforms like TikTok, with billions of views on lashextensions, propel demand among Gen Z by showcasing tutorials and trends.

​The surge in working women and entertainment sectors, from concerts to red carpets, boosts usage for enhanced aesthetics.

E-commerce growth offers vast reach, enabling quick delivery of innovative products and partnerships with beauty platforms.

Segments Covered

By Type

Strip Lash Adhesives

Individual Lash Adhesives

By Distribution Channel

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Specialty Stores

Online Retail

Top Key Players

B. Fuller Company

Parson Adhesives Inc

Ex-Import Pty Ltd

True Glue, GladGirl Inc

DAEJIN CHEMICAL CO LTD

CharmLash

Gollee Cosmetics Limited

Lost Artistry LTD

Bagya Brands LLP (BOBI)

MACY CO LTD, S&G

DeQi Handicraft Processing Co Ltd

Pingdu Sparkling Eyelashes Co Ltd

Qingdao Kiss Me Lash Co Ltd, DancingSwan Beauty (TsingTao) Co Ltd

DancingSwan Beauty (TsingTao) Co Ltd

CLD Creative Lash Design

Recent Industry Developments

Ex-Import Pty Ltd launched Strong Hold adhesive in late 2022, featuring 10% extra hold with biotin and keratin for chemically processed lashes, addressing professional needs.

Beauty brands increasingly partner with e-commerce giants; for example, recent collaborations mirror trends like Myntra’s 2025 tie-up for expanded makeup lines.

Hypoallergenic and vegan innovations dominate, with companies investing in eco-friendly, biodegradable options to meet sustainability demands.

Key Drivers Accelerating Growth

Rising beauty consciousness across demographics fuels investment in eye-enhancing products, amplified by celebrity endorsements.

​Technological advances in quick-dry, non-toxic glues reduce irritation risks, broadening appeal to sensitive users.

Globalization of entertainment and sports heightens on-stage and event usage, sustaining steady demand.

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​Emerging Trends and Opportunities

Hypoallergenic, latex-free adhesives rise to minimize allergies, alongside vegan and organic variants for health-focused consumers.

Self-adhesive and magnetic lashes partially shift paradigms, but traditional glues thrive with improved packaging and DIY kits.

Sustainability drives biodegradable formulas and recyclable packaging, aligning with eco-aware shoppers.

E-commerce dominance creates opportunities for personalized, direct-to-consumer innovations.

Market Future Outlook

By 2031, the eyelash adhesives market will likely prioritize safety, sustainability, and tech integration, with Asia-Pacific leading volume growth.

Consumers can expect smarter, gentler products as brands respond to social media-driven trends and regulatory pushes for transparency.

This dynamic sector promises inclusive beauty solutions, empowering users with durable, eye-safe glamour for everyday and special occasions.

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