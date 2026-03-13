Global Cereals and Grains Food Safety Testing Market: Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2024–2030)

The Global Cereals and Grains Food Safety Testing Market was valued at USD 2.87 billion and is expected to reach USD 4.37 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period (2024–2030). The market is witnessing steady growth due to increasing concerns about food safety, rising foodborne illnesses, and strict regulatory standards across the global food industry.

Market Overview

The cereals and grains food safety testing market plays a critical role in ensuring that food products are safe for human consumption. Testing helps detect harmful contaminants such as pathogens, pesticides, toxins, heavy metals, and genetically modified organisms (GMOs).

Key Market Insights

Several trends are shaping the cereals and grains food safety testing market:

Demand for clean-label foods has increased by over 40% in many developed countries.

Mycotoxin testing demand has grown by nearly 20% in recent years.

Companies investing in research and development activities have witnessed a 5–8% improvement in testing techniques.

Quality assurance testing accounts for approximately 15–20% of the total market share.

The bacterial infection caused by Salmonella results in approximately 1.35 million infections annually , highlighting the importance of strict food safety regulations.

Nearly 60% of food recalls involve cereals and grains, increasing the demand for advanced food safety testing solutions.

Market Drivers

Rising Incidence of Foodborne Illnesses

One of the most significant drivers of the cereals and grains food safety testing market is the increasing number of foodborne illnesses worldwide.

According to the World Health Organization, around 600 million people fall ill every year due to contaminated food, leading to approximately 420,000 deaths annually. Contaminated food can cause a wide range of health problems, including diarrhea, vomiting, food poisoning, and in severe cases, death.

Food contamination may occur due to:

Microorganisms and bacteria

Parasites and fungi

Chemicals and pesticides

Heavy metals and toxins

Environmental contamination

Poor hygiene practices, improper storage conditions, and lack of knowledge about Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) during food processing can further increase contamination risks.

Market Challenges

High Costs and Technological Limitations

Despite strong market growth, several challenges may hinder expansion.

Advanced food testing technologies often require high initial investments, making it difficult for smaller companies and startups to adopt them. These technologies also demand:

High energy consumption

Specialized laboratory infrastructure

Skilled personnel and training

Additionally, technical issues and operational complexities can create barriers for companies adopting advanced testing systems.

Another major challenge is contamination by Fusarium mycotoxins, which frequently affect cereals and grains during crop growth and storage. These toxins are difficult to eliminate once present, making prevention and testing essential.

Market Opportunities

Significant opportunities exist for market growth due to technological advancements and increasing investments in food safety infrastructure.

Progress in microbiology research has led to the development of new techniques that help detect contamination during crop cultivation. Furthermore, the integration of data analytics and computer science into food safety monitoring systems is improving detection accuracy and predictive analysis.

Governments and private investors are also funding research initiatives and supporting food safety programs to strengthen global food supply chains.

Collaborations and partnerships among food testing companies, research institutions, and technology providers are also creating new growth opportunities for the market.

Market Segmentation

By Type

The cereals and grains food safety testing market is segmented into:

Pathogen Testing

Genetically Modified Organism (GMO) Testing

Chemicals and Toxins

Heavy Metals

Others

Among these segments, pathogen testing holds the largest market share, accounting for approximately 30–35% of the total market. The high prevalence of bacteria such as Salmonella and Escherichia coli in cereal products drives demand for pathogen detection technologies.

GMO testing is expected to be the fastest-growing segment, as international trade regulations require strict labeling and certification for genetically modified food products.

By Technology

The market includes several testing technologies:

Rapid Testing Methods

Chromatography and Spectrometry

Convenience-Based Testing

Immunoassay

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

Traditional Testing Methods

Microbiological Testing

X-ray Testing

Among these, rapid testing methods dominate the market and are also the fastest-growing segment. These techniques provide accurate results within 48 hours, making them highly efficient for large-scale food testing operations.

Technologies such as Polymerase Chain Reaction and immunoassays are widely used for detecting pathogens and GMOs due to their sensitivity and accuracy.

Regional Analysis

North America

North America holds the largest share of the global cereals and grains food safety testing market, accounting for nearly 32% of the total market. The region benefits from a well-developed agricultural sector, advanced testing technologies, and strict regulatory frameworks.

Countries such as the United States, Canada, and Mexico lead the regional market.

Asia-Pacific

The Asia-Pacific region is the fastest-growing market, with a share of around 24%. Rapid economic development, growing food production, and increasing investments in food safety technologies are driving market expansion.

Countries such as China, India, and Japan are witnessing significant growth due to rising food safety awareness and government initiatives aimed at strengthening food quality regulations.

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic significantly disrupted the cereals and grains food safety testing market.

Lockdowns, travel restrictions, and supply chain disruptions affected food production, transportation, and distribution. According to industry reports, nearly 85% of companies experienced supply chain disruptions during the pandemic.

The temporary closure of restaurants and food processing facilities reduced demand for testing services. However, the shift toward home-cooked meals and increased awareness of food safety gradually helped the market recover.

As restrictions eased, food production resumed and testing activities increased, enabling the market to regain momentum.

Recent Developments

Companies operating in the food safety testing industry are focusing on strategic acquisitions, partnerships, and technological upgrades to expand their market presence.

For instance:

In March 2021, SGS SA acquired Vanguard Sciences, a food testing laboratory specializing in allergen and gluten testing, strengthening its position in the food safety testing sector.

In January 2021, Thermo Fisher Scientific acquired Mesa Biotech to expand its capabilities in rapid molecular diagnostic testing for food safety applications.

Such strategic moves are helping companies enhance their technological capabilities and strengthen their global market presence.

Key Market Players

Major companies operating in the cereals and grains food safety testing market include:

SGS SA

Eurofins Scientific

Intertek Group PLC

Bureau Veritas

ALS Limited

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Neogen Corporation

Mérieux NutriSciences

QIMA

PerkinElmer

Conclusion

The global cereals and grains food safety testing market is poised for steady growth due to increasing food safety concerns, rising regulatory requirements, and growing consumer awareness regarding food quality.

Technological advancements in testing methods, combined with increased investments in research and development, will continue to drive innovation in the sector. As governments and food manufacturers prioritize public health and safety, the demand for reliable and efficient food testing solutions will remain strong in the coming years.