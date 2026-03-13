The Global In-flight Catering Market is projected to reach a market size of USD 27.15 billion by the end of 2030

As per our research report, the In-flight Catering Market was valued at USD 10.14 billion and is projected to reach a market size of USD 27.17 billion by the end of 2030. Over the forecast period of 2025-2030, the market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 17.85 %.

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The in-flight catering market has been evolving as air travel becomes more accessible and passenger expectations for onboard dining rise. Airlines are no longer just focused on getting travelers from one place to another; they are now focused on turning the flying experience into something more comfortable and memorable. A major long-term driver that has shaped the industry is the increasing global air passenger traffic, supported by the growth of both commercial and low-cost carriers. As more people choose to travel by air, the demand for quality onboard meals grows, encouraging airlines to collaborate with catering companies that can deliver fresh, safe, and appealing food options. This continuous rise in passenger numbers has created a consistent push for innovation, including healthier menu designs, locally sourced ingredients, and sustainable packaging solutions.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Flight Type: Full-Service Carrier (FSC), Low-Cost Carrier (LCC), Others

In the in-flight catering market, the segment by flight type shows how food and beverage services differ across various air travel categories. The largest in this segment is the Full-Service Carrier (FSC), as these airlines offer extensive meal options, including multi-course menus, regional specialties, and premium beverages designed to enhance passenger comfort. FSCs often collaborate with well-known catering providers to maintain their reputation for high-quality dining experiences on both short and long-haul flights. The fastest-growing segment during the forecast period is the Low-Cost Carrier (LCC), driven by the rising affordability of air travel and the introduction of customizable meal packages that appeal to budget-conscious passengers. LCCs are increasingly adding optional meal selections and pre-order services to attract travelers who still desire convenient and fresh in-flight food.

By Class: Economy Class, Business Class, First Class, Others

Within the in-flight catering market segmented by class, the largest in this segment is Economy Class, primarily due to the vast number of passengers who travel in this category across domestic and international routes. The focus here lies in balancing cost-efficiency and meal quality, where airlines work to deliver satisfying pre-packaged options with fresh ingredients while managing high volumes. Meal innovation, portion control, and quick service design are key to ensuring smooth delivery even on shorter flights. The fastest growing during the forecast period is Business Class, which continues to gain attention as airlines enhance premium services with restaurant-style dining, curated beverage lists, and regionally inspired dishes. Business travelers often expect personalized service, and airlines are responding with adjustable menu options and improved presentation standards.

By Food and Beverages: Meal, Bakery & Confectionery, Beverage, Others

Analyzing the in-flight catering market by food and beverage type reveals distinct consumption preferences shaped by flight duration and passenger demographics. The largest in this segment is Meal, as full-course offerings form the core of in-flight dining experiences, particularly on long-haul and full-service flights. Airlines invest heavily in developing culturally diverse menus that reflect both global and regional tastes, often partnering with celebrity chefs or nutritionists to elevate meal quality. The fastest-growing segment during the forecast period is Beverage, supported by the expanding demand for premium drinks, including artisanal coffee, health-based juices, and non-alcoholic alternatives. The rising preference for personalized beverage experiences aligns with the trend toward wellness-focused air travel, where hydration and nutrition play key roles. Bakery & Confectionery items such as muffins, cookies, and chocolates are popular for both convenience and comfort, appealing especially on short flights and as post-meal indulgences. The “Others” segment includes snacks and ready-to-eat foods, often designed for flexibility and ease of distribution. Together, these categories reflect the balance airlines maintain between freshness, flavor, and operational practicality in the challenging environment of high-altitude catering.

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Regional Analysis:

Regional variations in the in-flight catering market reveal distinct culinary preferences and business models shaped by travel habits, airline presence, and local food cultures. The largest in this segment is North America, driven by the high frequency of domestic flights and the presence of major airline catering companies offering advanced logistical networks and innovative meal systems. Passengers in this region increasingly favor healthy, fresh, and sustainably sourced meal options, pushing catering firms to emphasize quality control and supply chain efficiency. The fastest-growing region during the forecast period is Asia-Pacific, supported by the rapid expansion of both full-service and low-cost carriers in countries like India, China, and Indonesia. The growing middle-class population, rising disposable income, and an increasing appetite for international travel have stimulated demand for enhanced in-flight meal services. Europe continues to demonstrate a preference for gourmet-style catering emphasizing local ingredients and traditional recipes, while the Middle East remains notable for its premium service standards and halal-certified menus.

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