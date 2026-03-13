The Global Diabetes Digital Therapeutics Market is projected to reach a market size of USD 38.04 Billion by the end of 2030.
The Diabetes Digital Therapeutics Market was valued at USD 16.32 billion and is projected to reach USD 38.04 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 12.85% during the forecast period 2024–2030. The market is experiencing strong growth due to the increasing global prevalence of diabetes, rising healthcare costs, and the growing adoption of digital healthcare technologies such as cloud-based platforms, connected devices, and mobile health applications.
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Industry Overview
Diabetes has become one of the most significant global health challenges. According to the International Diabetes Federation, approximately 425 million adults worldwide live with diabetes, representing roughly 1 in 11 adults globally. The disease also places a major financial burden on healthcare systems, accounting for nearly USD 727 billion in medical costs globally.
Digital diabetes management solutions aim to improve patient outcomes by enabling continuous monitoring, personalized insights, and remote healthcare support. These systems typically combine:
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Smart glucose monitoring hardware
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Mobile health applications
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Cloud-based analytics platforms
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Data integration and remote monitoring capabilities
For example, a smart glucose monitor can wirelessly transmit blood glucose readings to a smartphone, enabling real-time tracking and data sharing with healthcare professionals.
With increasing diabetes cases and growing demand for better disease management solutions, digital therapeutics platforms are expected to play a crucial role in transforming diabetes care worldwide.
Market Drivers
Rising Global Prevalence of Diabetes
The increasing number of diabetes cases worldwide is one of the primary factors driving the growth of the digital diabetes therapeutics market. According to the World Health Organization, diabetes is expected to become the seventh leading cause of death globally by 2030.
Several lifestyle and demographic factors contribute to the growing prevalence of diabetes, including:
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Sedentary lifestyles
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Poor dietary habits
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Obesity
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Increasing stress levels
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Age-related physiological changes
Market Restraints
High Cost of Devices and Limited Awareness
Despite strong growth potential, the diabetes digital therapeutics market faces several challenges.
One major barrier is the high cost of digital diabetes management devices and applications. Self-monitoring glucose meters typically cost around USD 15–20, and additional expenses are incurred through consumables such as test strips and sensors.
In developing countries, many patients must cover the full cost of devices such as:
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Glucose meters
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Insulin pumps
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Continuous glucose monitoring systems
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Maintenance and consumables
Unlike developed markets, where health insurance often covers these devices, reimbursement policies remain limited in many emerging economies such as China and India. This cost barrier significantly limits adoption among low-income populations.
Diabetes Digital Therapeutics Market Segmentation
By Device Type
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Handheld Devices
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Wearable Devices
Wearable devices dominate the market, accounting for approximately 60.3% of the digital diabetes management market. These include:
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Continuous Glucose Monitoring systems
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Smart insulin pumps
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Smart insulin patches
Wearable devices offer real-time glucose monitoring, automated insulin delivery, and remote data sharing capabilities, making them highly effective for diabetes management.
By Products and Services
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Devices
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Applications
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Data Management Software & Platforms
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Services
The Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) systems segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period due to its minimally invasive nature and ability to provide continuous glucose readings.
Other key products include:
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Smart blood glucose meters
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Smart insulin pens
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Closed-loop insulin delivery systems
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Diabetes management mobile apps
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Diet and lifestyle monitoring applications
Cloud-based data platforms also play a vital role in enabling healthcare professionals to monitor patient data remotely and provide personalized treatment recommendations.
By End User
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Self / Home Healthcare
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Hospitals and Specialty Diabetes Clinics
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Academic and Research Institutions
The home healthcare segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 13.2% during the forecast period. Increasing availability of user-friendly digital devices and mobile applications has enabled patients to manage diabetes more effectively from home.
The demand for non-invasive and easy-to-use systems such as CGM devices and smartphone apps is significantly driving adoption in the home care segment.
Regional Analysis
North America
North America holds the largest market share of approximately 41.4%, driven by factors such as:
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High prevalence of diabetes
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Advanced healthcare infrastructure
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High adoption of digital health technologies
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Strong presence of leading market players
The United States dominates the regional market, accounting for 91.8% of North America’s digital diabetes management market.
Europe
Europe is witnessing steady growth due to the emergence of digital health startups and increasing investments in healthcare innovation.
Asia-Pacific
Asia-Pacific is expected to record the fastest growth rate during the forecast period. Key drivers include:
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Rising prevalence of diabetes in countries such as China and India
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Increasing healthcare expenditure
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Growing awareness about diabetes management
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Expanding digital health infrastructure
Government initiatives promoting digital healthcare solutions are also supporting market expansion in the region.
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Competitive Landscape
Major companies operating in the diabetes digital therapeutics market include:
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Medtronic
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Dexcom
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Abbott Laboratories
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F. Hoffmann-La Roche
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Insulet Corporation
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Tandem Diabetes Care
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Ascensia Diabetes Care
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LifeScan
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Glooko
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BeatO
These companies focus heavily on research and development, partnerships, and technological innovations to strengthen their competitive positions.
Recent Developments
Several recent developments highlight the rapid evolution of the diabetes digital therapeutics market:
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Dexcom launched the Dexcom ONE Continuous Glucose Monitoring System in the United Kingdom in April 2022.
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Dexcom partnered with DreaMed Diabetes to integrate CGM data into DreaMed’s therapy optimization platform.
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Roche introduced a remote patient monitoring solution as part of its Roche Diabetes Care platform.
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Glooko launched universal diabetes software capable of synchronizing data from over 190 diabetes devices.
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COVID-19 Impact
The COVID-19 pandemic had both short-term disruptions and long-term benefits for the diabetes digital therapeutics market.
During the early stages of the pandemic, lockdowns and healthcare system disruptions reduced hospital visits and delayed non-essential procedures, temporarily affecting market growth.
However, the pandemic accelerated the adoption of remote monitoring and digital healthcare solutions, as patients sought safer ways to manage chronic diseases from home.
As healthcare services resumed and digitalization increased, the market began to recover quickly. In the long term, the shift toward telehealth, connected medical devices, and remote patient monitoring is expected to support continued growth in the diabetes digital therapeutics market.