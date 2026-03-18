Iron & Steel Market Outlook Through 2035 with a CAGR of 4.2%

The global iron and steel market is currently navigating a period of extreme structural volatility, valued at 1,675.26 USD Billion in 2024. As of March 2026, the industry is projected to reach 2,634.63 USD Billion by 2035, though its short-term trajectory is being fundamentally reshaped by a dual-front crisis in energy and logistics.

GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN & MARKET DISRUPTION ALERT

As of March 16, 2026, the iron and steel sector is facing a “Triple-Threat” shock following the military escalation in the Middle East and the functional closure of the Strait of Hormuz in late February:

Scarcity-Driven Pricing: The halt of maritime traffic (plummeting from 138 ships per day to just 2) has triggered a 38% surge in Brent crude prices , hovering around $100–$120/barrel . This has directly inflated production costs for energy-intensive Electric Arc Furnaces (EAF) and Direct Reduced Iron (DRI) plants.

Logistics & “War-Risk” Insurance: Freight rates have skyrocketed by 20–33% , and war-risk insurance for Gulf transit has been largely cancelled. Chinese steel exports to the Middle East—their second-largest market—have effectively stalled, forcing excess supply back into the Chinese domestic market and driving down local prices.

Supply Chain Force Majeure: Major regional exporters, including Iran and GCC countries, are facing force majeure on iron ore pellets and semi-finished steel. Iran’s absence from the market alone has removed approximately 250,000 tons of billets and slabs per month, triggering “slab panic” among downstream mills in Southeast Asia.

Access our real-time disruption analysis to navigate these scarcity scenarios and identify alternative sourcing routes through Oman or Central Asian rail.

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Market Overview & 2026 Milestones

Current Market Size (2024): 1,675.26 USD Billion .

Projected Market Size (2035): 2,634.63 USD Billion .

Growth Rate (CAGR): 4.2% (2025–2035).

2026 Milestone: The market is navigating a “wait-and-see” phase. While the World Steel Association previously forecast a 1.3% demand rebound for 2026, the current maritime blockade has introduced a short-term contraction in global transaction volumes.

Key Market Insights

The global iron and steel industry size was 1,745.65 USD Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach 2,634.63 USD Billion by 2035. This period marks the end of “efficiency-optimized” pricing and the beginning of a “Resilience-First” era. In 2026, buyers are shifting toward Strategic Stockpiling of critical raw materials and semi-finished products. Furthermore, the Green Transition remains a high-value growth area; despite high energy costs, Green Steel and low-emission concrete are retailing at a premium as industries prioritize long-term ESG compliance over cyclical price shocks.

Detailed Segment Analysis

By Type

Steel: Continues to dominate the market share, driven by infrastructure and automotive demand.

Iron: Primarily consumed as Direct Reduced Iron (DRI) or pig iron; DRI producers are currently under extreme margin pressure due to high natural gas prices.

By Production Technology

Basic Oxygen Furnace (BOF): Remains the high-volume standard, though vulnerable to seaborne iron ore disruptions.

Electric Arc Furnace (EAF): Gaining share in the “Green Steel” transition but facing 20%+ increases in operational electricity costs in 2026.

By End-use Industry

Building & Construction: Generates over 50% of total revenue; currently slowed by regional shipping delays for structural steel.

Automotive & Transportation: Facing 25% higher material costs due to energy surcharges on steel and synthetic rubber parts.

Heavy Industry & Consumer Goods: Steady demand in India (projected 9% growth) is partially offsetting the stagnation in China’s housing-led steel market.

Regional Insights

Asia-Pacific: The dominant hub, led by China (which produced 671.8 million tonnes in late 2025). However, Chinese mills are currently diverting exports away from the Persian Gulf toward Southeast Asia and South Asia to fill the “Iranian Gap.”

Europe: Facing the sharpest margin compression. The phasing out of free carbon allowances under the EU ETS starting in 2026 is accelerating a price recovery, though high LNG costs remain a structural hurdle.

North America: Projected to benefit from protectionist tariffs (25% on steel) which are enabling domestic producers to gain local market share at the cost of higher consumer prices.

Drivers & Challenges

Driver 1: Emerging Infrastructure Markets. India and Southeast Asia remain robust growth engines, with India expected to increase steel consumption by 75 million tonnes by 2030.

Driver 2: Decarbonization Mandates. The global shift to low-emission steel presents a major growth opportunity, as green producers are increasingly insulated from traditional commodity price troughs.

Hurdle 1: Geopolitical Fragmentation. Trade wars and maritime blockades have broken the global price elasticity, leading to localized “surplus vs. scarcity” imbalances.

Hurdle 2: Inventory Overhang. In early 2026, Chinese port inventories hit multi-year highs, threatening global price stability if a mass liquidation occurs.

More Related Insight

FAQ

1. What is the projected CAGR for the iron and steel market?

The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2025 to 2035.

2. How is the 2026 Strait of Hormuz crisis affecting steel prices?

Logistics disruptions have caused a $10/tonne jump in HRC prices in the Gulf region as of early March, while energy-linked production spikes are pushing per-ton costs higher globally.

3. Why is there a “slab panic” in the 2026 market?

The blockade has halted nearly 11 million tons of Iranian steel exports, primarily semi-finished slabs and billets that downstream mills in Asia rely on for their own production.

4. What is the expected market valuation by 2035?

The global market is projected to reach a valuation of 2,634.63 USD Billion by 2035.

5. Which production technology is best for 2026 market conditions?

Producers with Electric Arc Furnace (EAF) capacity are better positioned for the green transition, but those with access to captive energy or renewable power have a massive advantage over those reliant on the volatile natural gas grid.