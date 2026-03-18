Phosphoric Acid Market to Reach USD 89.45 Billion by 2035 at a CAGR of 4.37%

The global phosphoric acid market is a cornerstone of the global chemical and agricultural sectors, valued at 55.88 USD Billion in 2024. As the industry navigates a projected growth to 89.45 USD Billion by 2035, it is currently facing an unprecedented “Triple-Shock” in early 2026.

GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN & MARKET DISRUPTION ALERT

As of March 2026, the phosphoric acid industry is in a state of high alert following the military strikes in late February that led to the effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz. This maritime chokepoint is not just an energy lifeline but a critical artery for the phosphorus chemistry value chain.

Sulphur Scarcity & Price Surge: The Middle East produces roughly 44% of globally traded sulphur —the primary feedstock for sulphuric acid used in the “Wet Process” to extract phosphoric acid. China, which relies on the Middle East for 56% of its sulphur imports , has seen prices jump by over 100% year-on-year , reaching ¥4,395/mt as of March 5, 2026.

Logistics & “War-Risk” Insurance: Major shipping lines (Maersk, MSC, Hapag-Lloyd) have suspended Gulf operations. Rerouting vessels around the Cape of Good Hope has added 15–20 days to transit times, while war-risk insurance premiums have spiked by over 300% , directly inflating the landed cost of finished acid.

The “Hormuz Cascade” Effect: The blockade has “trapped” finished fertilizer exports from Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the UAE. This has created a global supply deficit just as the Northern Hemisphere enters the critical spring planting season.

Access our real-time disruption analysis to understand how this “Double Sea Blockade” (Red Sea and Hormuz) is reshaping global fertilizer and food security.

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Market Overview & 2026 Milestones

Current Market Size (2024): 55.88 USD Billion .

Projected Market Size (2035): 89.45 USD Billion .

Growth Rate (CAGR): 4.37% (2025–2035).

2026 Valuation: Despite geopolitical volatility, the market is on track to reach approximately 60.87 USD Billion by the end of 2026, driven by an urgent global push for food security.

Key Market Insights

The global phosphoric acid industry size was 58.32 USD Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach 89.45 USD Billion by 2035, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.37%. This period is being redefined by the “LFP Battery & Food-Security Shift” in early 2026. While agriculture remains the dominant volume driver, the rapid adoption of Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) batteries for EVs is creating a high-value growth segment for purified phosphoric acid. Furthermore, the Circular Economy is driving 2026 innovations in closed-loop recovery from battery waste, which could provide up to 10% of global output by 2031, easing reliance on declining phosphate rock grades.

Detailed Segment Analysis

By Source

Wet Process: The dominant production method (accounting for ~85-95% of global volume) due to its cost-effectiveness in producing fertilizer-grade acid. However, it is currently the most vulnerable to the 2026 sulphur supply shock.

Thermal Process: Utilized to produce high-purity acid for food, pharmaceuticals, and electronics. This segment generated over 66% of revenue share in 2025 due to its premium pricing.

By Application

Fertilizers (DAP, MAP, TSP): The largest segment, contributing roughly 44% of total revenue in 2025. It is facing extreme margin compression as raw material costs (sulphur and energy) outpace fertilizer price gains.

Feed & Food Additives: Growing at a projected 4.59% CAGR as a steady alternative to citric acid blends in the beverage sector.

Detergents & Water Treatment: Steady demand, particularly in emerging economies focusing on water quality management.

High-Purity Electronics: Essential for semiconductor etching in the booming global chip manufacturing sector.

Regional Insights

Asia-Pacific: The dominant hub ( ~55.9% share ), led by China’s massive domestic chemical sector and India’s significant import requirements. India is particularly exposed, sourcing over 54% of its fertilizer imports from the now-blocked Gulf region.

Middle East and Africa: Controlled by Morocco’s OCP Group , which manages 70% of global phosphate reserves . However, even Moroccan production is being slowed by the lack of sulphur inflows from the Middle East.

North America: The U.S. is partially insulated due to domestic production, yet 20% of its phosphate consumption originates from blocked Gulf exporters.

Drivers & Challenges

Driver 1: Critical Mineral Classification. In February 2026, elemental phosphorus was added to the U.S. National Defense Critical Materials list, triggering new investment incentives for domestic extraction.

Driver 2: Sustainable Agriculture. Regulatory pressure to reduce nutrient runoff is driving the adoption of “Super Phosphoric Acid” (SPA) for slow-release, precision formulations.

Hurdle 1: Declining Ore Grades. Major mines in Morocco are seeing P₂O₅ grades drop from 32% to 28% , necessitating higher beneficiation costs and technological investment.

Hurdle 2: Geopolitical Fragility. The 2026 conflict illustrates the “phosphorus paradox”: while reserves are plentiful, the supply chain for processing them is dangerously concentrated.

More Related Insight

FAQ

1. What is the projected CAGR for the phosphoric acid market?

The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.37% from 2025 to 2035.

2. How is the 2026 Hormuz crisis affecting phosphorus chemicals?

The blockade has effectively cut off 44% of the global sulphur supply, causing sulphuric acid and phosphoric acid production costs to spike by over 100% in key regions like China.

3. Why is there a shift toward LFP battery applications in 2026?

Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) batteries are safer and more cost-effective than nickel-based alternatives, driving high demand for ultra-pure electronic-grade phosphoric acid.

4. What is the difference between Wet and Thermal process acid?

Wet process acid is affordable and used for fertilizers, while the Thermal process produces ultra-pure acid for food, medicine, and semiconductors.

5. Which region leads in phosphoric acid consumption?

Asia-Pacific leads the market, accounting for approximately 56% of global consumption volumes in 2026.