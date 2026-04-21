Wood Pellet Market: News and Recent Developments 2026

The global industrial landscape is undergoing a profound transformation as carbon-neutral energy targets and renewable infrastructure investments reach new heights. In the United States, the Wood Pellet Market is at the center of this evolution, providing a high-density, standardized biomass fuel required for residential heating and utility-scale power generation. Strategic market intelligence indicates that the industry is rapidly adapting to new regulatory mandates and a significant shift toward automated production and digital supply chain monitoring.

The wood pellet market was valued at US$ 9,630.99 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 23,892.77 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.1% from 2021 to 2028.

Market News and Recent Developments: United States Focus

The 2025–2026 period has been a landmark year for the U.S. wood pellet industry news, marked by record export metrics, strategic facility expansions, and the integration of wood pellets into the aviation fuel supply chain.

Wood Pellets as a Feedstock for Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF)

A transformative development in 2026 is the strategic partnership between biomass producers and the aviation sector. Drax has entered an agreement to provide over 1 million tons of wood pellets annually to support a major SAF production facility in Port Arthur, Texas. Construction of this facility is scheduled to begin in 2026, marking the first large-scale utilization of wood pellets as a primary feedstock for the decarbonization of the North American aviation industry.

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Strategic Market Drivers: Rewriting the Growth Narrative

The 2026 growth narrative for the United States is defined by Policy Incentives and Energy Diversification.

The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) Catalyst

The expansion of clean energy tax credits under the Inflation Reduction Act has significantly improved the viability of pellet-fired industrial heating and power projects. This federal support is attracting new investments in pellet infrastructure, particularly in the Southeastern U.S., which serves as a global “fiber basket.”

Residential “Heating Security”

In the Northeast U.S., the shift toward wood pellets is driven by a desire for Carbon Neutrality and protection against the price volatility of fossil fuels. As a regionally sourced product, wood pellets offer a stable price trajectory compared to natural gas or propane, making them a cornerstone of regional energy security strategies.

Competitive Landscape and Top Industry Players

The U.S. competitive field is led by material science giants and vertically integrated biomass firms focusing on sustainable sourcing and global logistics.

Key players leading the market include:

Enviva Inc. (Led with over 10.4% global market share in 2025)

Drax Group PLC

Graanul Invest

Lignetics, Inc.

Highland Pellets LLC (Holding a significant 29.7% share of the North American market)

Fram Renewable Fuels LLC

Segezha Group

Energex American Inc.

Biopower Sustainable Energy Corp

Curran Renewable Energy LLC

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2028–2031 Forecast: The Path to Sustainable Energy

By 2028, the U.S. wood pellet market will be defined by Operational Traceability. We anticipate the mainstream adoption of blockchain-based tracking systems to verify the sustainability and origin of wood fiber, satisfying the stringent requirements of international carbon credit mechanisms.

As the industry moves toward 2031, the combination of Advanced Torrefaction—which increases energy density for more efficient transport—and the expansion of the Circular Bioeconomy will ensure that wood pellets remain the premier choice for the high-efficiency, high-value global energy ecosystem.

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