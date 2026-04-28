Food Pathogen Testing Market Growth Forecast to 2027

The global Food Pathogen Testing Market is witnessing strong expansion, driven by rising concerns over food safety, increasing outbreaks of foodborne illnesses, and stringent regulatory frameworks across the food processing industry. Food pathogen testing plays a critical role in detecting harmful microorganisms such as Salmonella, E. coli, Listeria, and Campylobacter, ensuring consumer safety and maintaining brand integrity in the global food supply chain.

Market Overview

The food pathogen testing market was valued at US$ 5,360.94 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 9,731.91 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.9% from 2020 to 2027. The food pathogen testing market is evolving rapidly due to advancements in rapid detection technologies such as PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction), immunoassays, and biosensors. These technologies significantly reduce detection time compared to traditional methods, enabling faster decision-making for food manufacturers and regulatory bodies.

Growing globalization of food trade has also increased the complexity of supply chains, making contamination risks more widespread. As a result, food safety compliance has become a top priority for manufacturers, retailers, and governments worldwide.

Get a sample PDF of the report –https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00010911

Key Market Drivers

Rising Incidence of Foodborne Diseases

One of the primary drivers of the food pathogen testing market is the increasing number of foodborne illness outbreaks globally. Contaminated meat, dairy, seafood, and processed foods frequently cause infections, leading to hospitalizations and product recalls. This has pushed food manufacturers to adopt stringent testing protocols.

Stringent Government Regulations

Regulatory authorities such as the FDA, EFSA, and WHO have implemented strict food safety standards requiring routine pathogen testing. Compliance with HACCP (Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Points) and ISO food safety standards is now mandatory for food producers, fueling demand for advanced testing solutions.

Technological Advancements in Rapid Testing

The shift from traditional culture-based testing to rapid molecular diagnostics is transforming the industry. PCR-based and ELFA-based technologies provide faster and more accurate results, reducing production delays and improving efficiency.

Expansion of Food Processing Industry

The global rise in processed and packaged food consumption is increasing the need for pathogen testing across production lines. Growing urbanization and changing dietary habits are further boosting demand for safe and high-quality food products.

Increasing Global Trade in Food Products

As food supply chains become more globalized, contamination risks increase during transportation and storage. This has led to higher adoption of pathogen testing across export-oriented food industries.

Rising Consumer Awareness

Consumers are becoming more conscious about food safety and quality. This awareness is encouraging food companies to invest in advanced testing solutions to maintain brand reputation and consumer trust.

Major Players Include:

SGS SA

Bureau Veritas

Intertek Group Plc

Eurofins Scientific

Mérieux NutriSciences.

ifp Institut für Produktqualität GmbH

ALS Limited

AsureQuality

Microbac Laboratories

FoodChain ID Group Inc

These companies are investing heavily in R&D to develop faster, more accurate, and cost-effective pathogen detection technologies.

Get the Premium Research Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00010911

Market Outlook to 2034

The future of the food pathogen testing market is expected to be shaped by automation, AI-driven diagnostics, and real-time testing systems. Increasing integration of digital tools and IoT-enabled food safety monitoring systems will further enhance efficiency and traceability across supply chains.

Emerging economies in Asia-Pacific are expected to witness the fastest growth due to expanding food processing industries, rising disposable incomes, and strengthening food safety regulations.

Related Report:

Agricultural Testing Market

Food Coating Market

About The Insight Partners

The Insight Partners is a global leader in market research, delivering comprehensive analysis and actionable insights across diverse industries. The company empowers decision-makers with data-driven intelligence to navigate evolving markets and accelerate growth.

Contact Us:

Contact Person: Ankit Mathur

E-mail: ankit.mathur@theinsightpartners.com

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Also Available in:

Korean | German | Japanese |French | Chinese | Italian | Spanish