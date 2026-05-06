Sports Mouthguard Market Size, Share, Growth Trends, Competitive Analysis, and Forecast 2031

The sports mouthguard market size is projected to reach US$ 6,690.71 million by 2031 from US$ 3,033.31 million in 2023. The market is expected to register a CAGR of 10.4% during 2023–2031.

The global sports mouthguard market is witnessing strong momentum as athlete safety, oral protection awareness, and participation in contact sports continue to rise globally. Sports mouthguards have become essential protective equipment across sports such as football, boxing, hockey, rugby, martial arts, and basketball. Increasing cases of sports-related dental injuries, coupled with growing regulatory emphasis on athlete safety, are significantly contributing to market expansion.

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Market Drivers Fueling Sports Mouthguard Market Growth

Rising Sports-Related Oral Injuries

One of the strongest growth drivers for the sports mouthguard market is the increasing number of dental injuries during sports activities. Contact sports often involve collisions, falls, and direct impacts, leading to broken teeth, gum injuries, and jaw fractures. Mouthguards significantly reduce the risk of these injuries, making them a necessary protective solution.

Sports organizations and dental associations are actively promoting mouthguard usage to reduce treatment costs and long-term dental complications. The cost of oral injury treatment can be substantial, making prevention more practical and economical.

Growing Awareness of Athlete Safety

Global awareness regarding sports safety is increasing among parents, coaches, schools, and athletes. Youth sports participation is expanding, and parents are increasingly investing in preventive protective equipment for children.

This awareness is creating strong demand for high-quality mouthguards, especially in school-level and amateur-level sports where injury prevention has become a major concern.

Technological Advancements in Mouthguard Manufacturing

Innovation remains a major catalyst in the market. Manufacturers are introducing advanced mouthguards with better shock absorption, enhanced durability, and improved comfort.

The emergence of smart mouthguards equipped with sensors for impact measurement and concussion tracking is transforming the industry. These technologically advanced products are gaining traction among professional athletes and sports institutions.

Rising Demand for Custom-Fit Mouthguards

Custom-made mouthguards offer superior comfort and better protection compared to stock alternatives. Athletes increasingly prefer personalized mouthguards that fit perfectly and improve breathing and communication during gameplay.

The growing popularity of customized athletic gear is expected to drive strong segment growth through 2031.

Market Segmentation Analysis

By Product

Based on product type, the market is segmented into:

Stock Mouthguard

Boil and Bite Mouthguard

Custom Made Mouthguard

Smart Mouthguards

Among these, boil-and-bite mouthguards currently dominate due to affordability and accessibility. However, custom-made and smart mouthguards are expected to witness faster growth due to technological advancements and premium consumer preferences.

By Distribution Channel

The market is divided into:

Offline

Online

Offline channels continue to lead due to availability in sports stores, pharmacies, and dental clinics. However, online sales are growing rapidly due to convenience, product variety, and direct-to-consumer strategies.

Regional Analysis

North America

North America remains the largest market due to:

High sports participation

Strong sports safety regulations

Advanced dental infrastructure

Strong brand presence

The United States dominates the region because of widespread participation in football, hockey, and boxing.

Europe

Europe is experiencing steady growth, supported by rugby, hockey, and combat sports popularity. Regulatory frameworks and school sports programs are driving market demand.

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific is projected to register the highest growth during the forecast period. Rising sports participation, growing disposable incomes, and increasing awareness of sports injuries are major contributors.

Countries such as China, India, Japan, and Australia are becoming attractive markets for sports mouthguard manufacturers.

Top Players in the Sports Mouthguard Market

The market is highly competitive, with key players focusing on product innovation, partnerships, and strategic expansion.

Nike Inc

Makura Sport

Shock Doctor Inc

AKERVALL TECHNOLOGIES INC

MOGO SPORT

Brain Pad Inc

Gobsmacked Sports Mouthguards

Max Mouthguards

OPRO

Venum Predator

These players are investing in smart technologies, comfort-focused designs, and broader distribution networks to maintain competitive advantage.

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Future Outlook

The future of the sports mouthguard market looks highly promising through 2031. Several emerging trends are expected to reshape the industry:

Expansion of smart wearable technology integration

Growth in personalized protective gear demand

Increasing adoption in women’s sports

Rising youth sports participation globally

Greater dental association awareness campaigns

Enhanced material innovation for comfort and durability

The integration of AI-based impact monitoring and advanced biomaterials could further elevate the role of mouthguards beyond oral protection into performance analytics.

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