AI in legal aid, advocating for equity on agenda at joint ABA, NLADA Equal Justice Conference

CHICAGO, April 27, 2026 — The American Bar Association Standing Committee on Pro Bono and Public Service and the National Legal Aid & Defender Association will convene the 2026 ABA/NLADA Equal Justice Conference May 13-16 in Charlotte, North Carolina with programs focusing on a wide range of topics, including AI in justice, engaging volunteer lawyers and community workers and enhancing legal access for underserved groups.

What:

Equal Justice Conference

When:

May 13-16 (all times EDT)

Where:

Sheraton Le Meridien Charlotte

555 S McDowell Street North Tower Charlotte

Charlotte, North Carolina

The Equal Justice Conference is one of the most important annual gatherings of civil legal aid and pro bono advocates representing people who are unable to afford legal services. Its focus is strengthening partnerships among the key players in the civil justice system and will include a host of top officials and practitioners in the legal services field.

A special opening plenary on Thursday, May 14, will feature Liz Clasen-Kelly, CEO of Roof Above, a comprehensive homeless services provider in Charlotte.