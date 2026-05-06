AI in legal aid, advocating for equity on agenda at joint ABA, NLADA Equal Justice Conference

by · May 6, 2026

CHICAGO, April 27, 2026 — The American Bar Association Standing Committee on Pro Bono and Public Service and the National Legal Aid & Defender Association will convene the 2026 ABA/NLADA Equal Justice Conference May 13-16 in Charlotte, North Carolina with programs focusing on a wide range of topics, including AI in justice, engaging volunteer lawyers and community workers and enhancing legal access for underserved groups.

What:   
Equal Justice Conference 

When:  
May 13-16 (all times EDT)

Where: 
Sheraton Le Meridien Charlotte
555 S McDowell Street North Tower Charlotte
Charlotte, North Carolina

The Equal Justice Conference is one of the most important annual gatherings of civil legal aid and pro bono advocates representing people who are unable to afford legal services. Its focus is strengthening partnerships among the key players in the civil justice system and will include a host of top officials and practitioners in the legal services field.

A special opening plenary on Thursday, May 14, will feature Liz Clasen-Kelly, CEO of Roof Above, a comprehensive homeless services provider in Charlotte.

 
 

ABA President Michelle A. Behnke and NLADA Vice President, Advocacy and Strategic Initiatives Radhika Singh, will give luncheon remarks on Thursday.

Programs include:

  • “Advocating for Equity in Medicaid Eligibility Systems in the Automation Age”
  • “AI in Legal Aid: Ethics, Bias, Privacy and Regulation”
  • “America’s Black Maternal Health Crisis and Disappearing Data”
  • “Digital Accessibility and Disability Justice”
  • “Finding the Story in the Numbers: Turning Court Data into Action”
  • “Fostering Collaborative Legal Aid-State Agency Partnerships to Serve Diverse Populations”
  • “Law Schools and Legal Deserts: Expanding Access to Legal Services Throughout North Carolina”
  • “Volunteers Tell All:  Peeking Behind the Curtain with Corporate and Law Firm Pro Bono Leaders”

With access to justice a pressing issue in Charlotte and around the country, several programs will focus on eliminating barriers to legal services, including the conference’s closing session on expanding access to justice in the health sector, Expanding Access to Justice — The Health Sector Joins Forces with Civil Legal Aid.” Conference participants will be able to identify how health care partners can improve community reach and engagement for legal aid partners; understand how to engage funders and investors in the health care sector; and help improve messaging strategies between health and justice.

The conference program can be found here. For media registration, please contact Betsy Adeboyejo at Betsy.Adeboyejo@americanbar.org

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