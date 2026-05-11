Squalane Oil Market Size, Share & Growth Forecast 2025–2031

The Squalane Oil Market is experiencing strong expansion driven by rising demand for clean beauty, plant-based skincare ingredients, and multifunctional emollients in cosmetics and personal care formulations. Squalane oil is widely recognized for its lightweight texture, high skin compatibility, and deep moisturizing properties, making it a preferred ingredient in serums, facial oils, sunscreens, and haircare products. The market is projected to grow at a steady CAGR of around 6%–8% during the forecast period, supported by increasing consumer preference for sustainable and bio-derived cosmetic ingredients.

The industry is undergoing a structural shift from animal-derived squalane to plant-based and bio-fermented alternatives, driven by sustainability concerns and regulatory support for cruelty-free formulations. Growing adoption across skincare, haircare, pharmaceuticals, and even nutraceutical applications is further strengthening market demand. Expanding premium skincare consumption, increasing dermatology-focused product development, and rising awareness of skin barrier health are major factors fueling global growth.

Market Analysis and Overview

The global Squalane Oil Market is projected to witness steady growth from 2025 to 2035, supported by rising adoption in personal care formulations

Market value is estimated to grow significantly, reaching over USD 400–450 million range by 2035 , driven by expanding cosmetic applications

, driven by expanding cosmetic applications Increasing penetration in skincare, haircare, cosmetics, and pharmaceutical formulations

Strong shift toward plant-based squalane (olive, sugarcane, rice bran sources) replacing animal-derived variants

replacing animal-derived variants Rising demand for cosmetic-grade squalane oils , which dominate due to high purity and formulation flexibility

, which dominate due to high purity and formulation flexibility Growth of premium beauty and clean-label cosmetic brands globally

Expanding application in anti-aging, hydration, and barrier-repair skincare products

Increasing usage in dermatological treatments and clinical skincare solutions

Key Market Drivers

Rising Demand for Clean Beauty Products

Consumers are increasingly shifting toward chemical-free, sustainable skincare products, boosting demand for plant-derived squalane oil.

Expansion of Skincare and Cosmetics Industry

Rapid growth in global skincare consumption, especially in anti-aging and hydration products, is significantly supporting market expansion.

Increasing Preference for Bio-Based Ingredients

Sustainability-driven formulation trends are encouraging manufacturers to adopt bio-fermented and plant-based squalane sources.

Growth in Premium Personal Care Segment

Luxury skincare brands are increasingly using squalane oil due to its non-greasy texture and high compatibility with sensitive skin.

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Rising Dermatology Applications

Squalane oil is widely used in clinical skincare formulations due to its ability to restore skin barrier function and improve hydration.

Market Segmentation Insights

By Source: Plant-based squalane dominates due to sustainability and vegan-friendly demand

Plant-based squalane dominates due to sustainability and vegan-friendly demand By Application: Skincare leads, followed by haircare and cosmetics

Skincare leads, followed by haircare and cosmetics By Grade: Cosmetic-grade segment holds the largest share due to high usage in beauty formulations

Cosmetic-grade segment holds the largest share due to high usage in beauty formulations By End User: Individual consumers dominate, followed by salons and cosmetic manufacturers

Individual consumers dominate, followed by salons and cosmetic manufacturers By Distribution: Online retail is rapidly expanding due to increasing digital skincare purchasing trends

Market Challenges

High production cost of plant-based extraction processes

Supply chain dependency on agricultural raw materials like sugarcane and olives

Limited awareness in developing regions about premium skincare ingredients

Price sensitivity in mass-market cosmetic segments

Competitive Landscape

The squalane oil market is moderately consolidated with global cosmetic ingredient manufacturers and specialty chemical companies competing through innovation, sustainability initiatives, and product diversification. Companies are focusing on bio-based extraction technologies, partnerships with skincare brands, and expansion into emerging markets to strengthen their position. Continuous R&D in fermentation-based squalane production is also reshaping competitive dynamics in the industry.

Top Players in the Squalane Oil Market

Amyris Inc.

Croda International Plc

Sophim

Nucelis LLC

Kishimoto Special Liver Oil Co., Ltd.

SeaDragon Marine Oils Ltd.

Maruha Nichiro Corporation

VESTAN

EFP Biotek

Arista Industries Inc.

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Future Outlook

The squalane oil market is expected to maintain strong growth momentum as demand for sustainable, plant-based cosmetic ingredients continues to rise globally. Increasing adoption in premium skincare, expanding dermatology applications, and rising consumer awareness of skin health will further drive market expansion. Technological advancements in bio-fermentation and green chemistry will enhance production efficiency and cost-effectiveness, making squalane oil more accessible across mass and premium segments. The growing influence of clean beauty trends and eco-conscious consumer behavior will continue to shape the long-term evolution of the market, positioning squalane oil as a key ingredient in future personal care innovations.

FAQs

What is driving the growth of the squalane oil market?

The market is driven by rising demand for clean beauty products, plant-based skincare ingredients, and expanding cosmetics applications.

Which segment dominates the squalane oil market?

The skincare application segment and plant-based source segment dominate due to strong consumer preference for sustainable formulations.

What is the expected growth rate of the market?

The squalane oil market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 6%–8% during the forecast period.

Which regions are leading the market?

North America and Europe lead due to high adoption of premium skincare products, while Asia-Pacific is witnessing rapid growth.

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