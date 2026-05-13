Graphite Market to Hit US$39.7 Billion by 2031 with 12.4% CAGR from 2025-2031

According to BMI; The Graphite Market size is expected to reach US$ 39,698.2 million by 2031 from US$ 17,718.40 million in 2024. The market is estimated to record a CAGR of 12.4% from 2025 to 2031.

The Global Graphite Market continues to evolve as a cornerstone of modern industry, powering advancements in electric vehicles, renewable energy storage, and high-performance manufacturing. With surging interest from automakers and energy firms, graphite’s versatile properties are driving innovation amid shifting supply dynamics.

Industry Momentum Builds

Graphite, prized for its exceptional thermal and electrical conductivity, lubricity, and heat resistance, remains indispensable across refractories, batteries, electrodes, and lubricants. Leaders in the sector highlight how natural and synthetic forms are adapting to meet rising demands from clean energy transitions and advanced metallurgy. Recent developments underscore this shift, positioning graphite as a key enabler for sustainable technologies.

Professionals note that graphite’s role in lithium-ion battery anodes is expanding rapidly, supporting the global push toward electrification. Meanwhile, its use in electric arc furnaces for low-emission steel production addresses environmental goals without compromising performance. These applications reflect graphite’s enduring value in a world prioritizing efficiency and resilience.

Graphite Market Drivers and Opportunities:

Surge in Steel Production

Steel is manufactured from iron ore, consisting of iron, oxygen, and other minerals. Raw materials required for steelmaking are transformed into steel via two different processes: the blast furnace/basic oxygen furnace and the electric arc furnace (EAF). Graphite plays a critical role in modern steelmaking processes; it is used in the manufacturing of electrodes for EAFs. EAF is a popular method of producing steel, particularly in regions with access to scrap steel. These furnaces require large quantities of high-quality graphite electrodes to melt scrap metal efficiently. As global steel demand continues to grow, especially in rapidly developing countries such as China, India, and Southeast Asian countries, the need for graphite electrodes also rises. Graphite electrodes are integral for producing steel through EAF technology due to their high thermal conductivity, electrical resistance, and ability to withstand extreme temperatures. Nearly 70% of the world’s graphite production is used in electric arc furnace steelmaking.

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Scaled-up steel production is attributed to the expanding demand for steel in various industries, including construction, automotive, and infrastructure development. Thus, steel consumption surges as these sectors grow with urbanization and industrialization in emerging economies, directly boosting the demand for graphite electrodes. Additionally, the EAF method has gained more popularity due to its energy efficiency and lower environmental impact compared to traditional blast furnaces. Thus, the role of graphite has become even more critical in steelmaking. With further advancements in steel production techniques and the shift toward greener as well as more sustainable steelmaking methods, the demand for high-quality, environmentally sourced graphite is expected to continue rising in the future as well. This upward trajectory in steel production, combined with the increasing reliance on EAFs, bolsters the graphite market growth.

Rise in Demand for Electric Vehicles

Graphite plays an essential role in the production of lithium-ion batteries, which serve as the primary power source for electric vehicles (EVs). It is a key component of the anode of these batteries, wherein it helps store and release energy. As the adoption of EVs accelerates, the demand for high-quality graphite to manufacture these batteries has surged. Lithium-ion batteries require a substantial amount of graphite because of its high efficiency in energy storage, owing to its ability to withstand multiple charge and discharge cycles. Graphite’s unique properties, including high electrical conductivity and stability, make it an ideal material for anodes in these batteries. As global sales of EVs grow, particularly in markets such as China, Europe, and North America, the demand for graphite to support battery production has risen sharply. According to the International Energy Agency’s annual Global Electric Vehicle Outlook, over 10 million electric cars were sold worldwide in 2022, and the number grew by 35% in 2023 to reach 14 million. As the automotive industry witnesses a transformative shift toward EVs, the role of graphite has become more crucial. Thus, the rising demand for EVs is significantly driving the global graphite market toward growth.

Graphite Market Report Coverage and Deliverables

The “Graphite Market Size and Forecast (2021–2031)” report provides a detailed analysis of the market covering below areas:

Graphite market size and forecast at global, regional, and country levels for all the key market segments covered under the scope

Graphite market trends, as well as market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, and key opportunities

Detailed Porter’s Five Forces and SWOT analysis

Graphite market analysis covering key market trends, global and regional framework, major players, regulations, and recent market developments

Industry landscape and competition analysis covering market concentration, heat map analysis, prominent players, and recent developments for the graphite market

Detailed company profiles

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