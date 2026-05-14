Last Mile Delivery Market to Reach $303.59B by 2031

The last mile delivery refers to the final step in the supply chain, where products are transported from a distribution center to the end customer’s location. It plays a vital role in the logistics and e-commerce industries, where the consumer’s expectation for fast, reliable, and cost-effective delivery has transformed the way goods are delivered to homes, businesses, and other destinations. The growth of e-commerce, the increasing demand for faster deliveries, and technological advancements are a few factors fueling the need for last mile delivery, a critical focus for logistics companies worldwide. The Last Mile Delivery Market size is expected to reach US$ 303.59 Billion by 2031 from US$ 168.73 Billion in 2024. The market is estimated to record a CAGR of 8.75% from 2025 to 2031.

A few of the critical factors supporting the growth of the last mile delivery market are mentioned below:

Customer Expectations: Faster delivery times, free shipping, and visibility into the delivery process are increasingly expected by consumers, especially with the growth of e-commerce giants such as Amazon and Alibaba.

Logistics Costs: Last mile delivery often accounts for a significant portion of total logistics costs due to the complexity of navigating urban areas, maintaining fleets, and managing multiple delivery points.

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Segments Covered

By Type

B2C

B2B

By Vehicle Type

Motorcycle

Commercial Vehicle

Drones

Autonomous Ground Vehicles

Others

By End-use

Groceries

Home Essentials/Houseware and Home Furnishings

Restaurants Meals

Clothing and Apparel

Consumer Electronics

Toys/Hobbies/Sporting Goods

Mass Merchants

Jewelry

Specialty

Automotive Parts and Accessories

Others

Market leaders and key company profiles

C H Robinson Worldwide Inc

United Parcel Service Inc

Nippon Express Co Ltd

CEVA Logistics AG

DSV AS

Deutsche Post AG

FedEx Corp

DB Schenker

GEODIS SA

Amazon.com Inc

Last Mile Delivery Market News and Key Development:

The Last Mile Delivery market is evaluated by gathering qualitative and quantitative data post primary and secondary research, which includes important corporate publications, association data, and databases. A few of the key developments in the Last Mile Delivery market are:

iiyama, one of the world’s leading international display solutions manufacturers, has awarded GEODIS Netherlands with a third multi-year contract, fortifying the longstanding collaboration between both companies. This agreement further cements the partnership that started in 2018, with GEODIS serving as iiyama’s global distribution center. Over the last five years, GEODIS has managed iiyama’s B2B distribution needs, from single-piece orders to full truckloads. (Source: iiyama, Press release, September 2024)

With expanding their fleet in Germany by 40 Volvo FM Electric trucks, DB Schenker, one of the world’s leading logistics service providers, is taking the next important step towards a sustainable future in logistics. The electric 20-ton trucks with the option for trailer operation are perfectly suited for both urban and regional transports. The 40 new vehicles will be deployed nationwide from December 2024. By deploying the Volvo FM Electric, DB Schenker is introducing electric trucks with trailer capability for the first time in last-mile delivery in Germany. (Source: DB Schenker, Press Release, December 2024)

Last Mile Delivery Market Drivers and Opportunities:

Growing E-Commerce Industry

The e-commerce industry is expanding rapidly across the globe. As consumers increasingly incline toward online shopping for its convenience and variety, retailers are challenged to deliver products swiftly and efficiently. This surge in demand has led to significant investments in logistics technologies, including route optimizations, automated warehouses, and real-time tracking systems to enhance delivery speed and reliability. The rise of same-day and next-day delivery options has become a competitive differentiator for e-commerce businesses. As online shopping habits continue to evolve, the need for innovative last mile solutions increases. This rise prompts logistics providers to adapt and expand their capabilities to meet consumer expectations.

As per the International Trade Administration, B2B e-commerce sales have been steadily increasing for the last decade from 2012 to 2022, with the B2B e-commerce market expected to reach US$ 36 trillion by 2026. Industries such as advanced manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and professional business services are anticipated to drive B2B e-commerce sales during the analyzed timeframe. Leading sectors in B2B e-commerce sales include consumer electronics, fashion, furniture, toys, pharmaceutical, and food. Thus, the growing e-commerce industry across the globe boosts the last mile delivery market growth.

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