Cancer Therapeutics Market to Reach $531.53B by 2031

The global cancer therapeutics market is experiencing significant growth driven by growing burden of breast and lung cancer and surging investments in oncology research. Cancer therapeutics encompasses a multitude of treatments that focuses on managing or curing cancer. The treatments metrics often used are chemotherapy, radiation, immunotherapy, targeted therapy, hormone therapy, surgery, and stem cell therapy. All of these strategies intend to remove or manage the complexity of the cancer cells, symptoms, and enhancing the overall survival of a patient. Depending on the type and stage of cancer a patient is in along with their general health, multiple types of treatments are often used to maximize the effectiveness of the therapy.

One of the primary drivers of the market is the growing burden of breast and lung cancer driving cancer therapeutics market. With the rise in breast and lung cancer cases, there is an increasing need for effective and targeted therapies to improve patient outcomes, which has led to a surge in research and development activities in cancer therapeutics. Therefore, the growing burden of breast and lung cancer drives the cancer therapeutics market. Similarly, the surging investments in oncology research, is another key contributor, research and development activities have become the foundation for discovering innovative drugs and therapeutic strategies with the rising demand for more effective and targeted cancer therapies.

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Cancer Therapeutics Market Drivers and Opportunities:

Growing Burden of Breast and Lung Cancer Driving Cancer Therapeutics Market

As per the World Health Organization’s media center, different types of cancer cause ~1 in every 6 deaths across the world. There were ~20 million new cancer cases and 9.7 million deaths associated with the disease in 2022; the burden is projected to increase by ~77% by 2050, further straining health systems and communities. According to the American Cancer Society, genes inherited from parents are responsible for 5–10% of all cancers. Numerous genes that are associated with the predisposition of people to cancer have been identified. For example, the risk of developing various cancers, including breast, ovarian, and prostate cancer, increases with mutations in the inherited cancer predisposition genes BRCA1 and BRCA2. Breast cancer is deemed as the most prevalent cancer among women, with a continuously rising incidence worldwide. The increasing incidence of the disease is attributed to a number of risk factors, including environmental impact, genetic susceptibility, hormone imbalances, and changes in lifestyle. In addition, breast cancer is among the most prevalent cancers in the US. According to an estimate published by Breastcancer.org in January 2022, 1 in 8 women in the country (i.e., ~13%) will have invasive breast cancer at some point in their lives. The same source predicts that 51,400 new cases of noninvasive (in situ) breast cancer and 287,850 new occurrences of invasive breast cancer would be reported among women in the US in 2022. Further, it is projected that the nation will see about 2,710 more cases of invasive breast cancer in men that same year. 1 in 833 males may have breast cancer at some point in their lives. With the rise in breast cancer cases, there is an increasing need for effective and targeted therapies to improve patient outcomes, which has led to a surge in research and development activities in cancer therapeutics. Therefore, the growing burden of breast cancer drives the cancer therapeutics market.

Also, growing burden of lung cancer is a significant driver of the cancer therapeutics market, particularly in 2023. Lung cancer remains one of the most prevalent and deadly cancers globally, accounting for nearly 25% of all cancer deaths. According to the American Cancer Society, in 2023, an estimated 238,000 new cases of lung cancer will be diagnosed in the U.S. alone, and approximately 127,000 people will die from the disease. This grim statistic underscores the pressing need for effective treatment options and is fueling the demand for innovative therapeutics. The surge in lung cancer cases, particularly non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), has been attributed to factors such as smoking, air pollution, and genetic predispositions. Advances in early detection and precision medicine are pivotal in addressing this growing challenge. Key drivers of the market include the development of targeted therapies, immunotherapies, and combination treatments aimed at improving survival rates and quality of life for patients. In 2023, the approval of new drugs such as Tagrisso (osimertinib) for EGFR-mutant NSCLC and the ongoing clinical trials of novel immune checkpoint inhibitors continue to reshape the therapeutic landscape. Immunotherapy, in particular, has shown promising results, with drugs like Keytruda (pembrolizumab) and Opdivo (nivolumab) significantly improving patient outcomes by harnessing the body’s immune system to fight cancer. Therefore, the growing burden of lung cancer drives the cancer therapeutics market.

Increased Support from Government and Private Organizations

Governments of various countries across the world recognize the importance of having a potent cancer treatment landscape and are implementing policies to improve access to effective treatments. Many governments and private organizations have increased funding for research and development in cancer therapeutics, resulting in the development of innovative drugs and therapies. For instance, Susan G. Komen, the leading cancer charity in the world, recently announced 49 new grants that are to be awarded to scientists from 28 prestigious universities across the US. Through the US$ 19.3 million offered in new grants, Komen continues to assist the next generation of diverse leaders in breast cancer research while providing support through two areas of focus—advancing precision medicine and eradicating disparities in breast cancer outcomes. Such a rise in investments in research allows pharmaceutical companies to explore new treatment options and develop highly targeted as well as effective therapies for cancer patients.

Several government bodies across the world are taking steps to improve access to cancer treatments by implementing people-friendly reimbursement policies and other healthcare initiatives to provide satisfactory cost coverage for cancer therapeutics. With more funding and resource availability, healthcare providers can also offer their patients a wider range of treatment options; this improves patient outcomes and allows healthcare providers to stay competitive in the market. Overall, the increased support from governments and private organizations for the development and use of cancer therapeutics encourages innovation in the market, thereby creating a significant opportunity for the cancer therapeutics market growth.

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