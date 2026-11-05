Closed System Drug Transfer Device Market to Reach US$ 3.51 Billion by 2031, Growing at 20.50% CAGR

The global Closed System Drug Transfer Device Market is experiencing significant growth as healthcare providers increasingly focus on safe drug handling, occupational safety, and contamination prevention. The market size is projected to reach US$ 3,509.73 million by 2031 from US$ 789.54 million in 2023, registering a compound annual growth rate of 20.50% during 2023–2031. The substantial increase in market value highlights the growing importance of closed system drug transfer devices in healthcare environments, particularly for protecting healthcare professionals involved in the preparation, handling, and administration of hazardous drugs.

The Closed System Drug Transfer Device Market is gaining attention as hospitals, specialty pharmacies, and healthcare facilities emphasize safer medication management practices. These devices are designed to help prevent hazardous drug exposure and reduce the risk of contamination during drug preparation and transfer.

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Closed System Drug Transfer Device Market Size and Growth Outlook:

The Closed System Drug Transfer Device Market size reflects the increasing importance of occupational safety in healthcare settings. From US$ 789.54 million in 2023, the market is projected to reach US$ 3,509.73 million by 2031. This growth represents a significant expansion in demand for technologies that support safer handling of hazardous medications. With a projected CAGR of 20.50% during 2023–2031, the market is positioned for considerable expansion throughout the forecast period. The difference between the 2023 market valuation and the expected 2031 valuation highlights the increasing adoption potential of closed system drug transfer devices across healthcare facilities.

Factors Driving Closed System Drug Transfer Device Market Growth:

One of the important factors supporting market growth is the increasing focus on protecting healthcare workers from exposure to hazardous drugs. Professionals involved in preparing and administering certain medications may face occupational exposure risks during drug handling. Closed system drug transfer devices help create a controlled transfer process, supporting safer medication preparation and administration practices.

The growing emphasis on healthcare workplace safety is also contributing to market development. Hospitals and other healthcare facilities are increasingly prioritizing procedures and equipment that help reduce exposure risks. As a result, demand for drug transfer solutions that support safer handling practices is gaining importance. Another factor influencing the market is the need to maintain medication integrity during preparation and transfer. Preventing contamination and limiting the release of hazardous substances are important considerations in healthcare environments. Closed system drug transfer devices address these requirements by supporting controlled medication transfer processes.

Closed System Drug Transfer Device Market Segmentation Analysis:

The Closed System Drug Transfer Device Market is segmented by closing mechanism, type, technology, component, and end user. Each segment addresses specific requirements associated with safe drug preparation, transfer, and administration.

By closing mechanism, the market includes push-to-turn systems, color-to-color alignment systems, Luer-lock systems, and click-to-lock systems. Among these, color-to-color alignment systems held the largest market share in 2023. These systems represent an important category of devices used in controlled drug transfer applications.

Based on type, the market is divided into membrane-to-membrane systems and needleless systems. Membrane-to-membrane systems accounted for the largest market share in 2023. Their ability to support safe and efficient fluid and medication transfer contributes to their adoption in healthcare settings.

By technology, the market covers diaphragm-based devices, compartmentalized devices, and air cleaning and filtration devices. Diaphragm-based devices held the largest share in 2023, supported by their reliability and increasing applications in healthcare environments.

By component, the market includes vial access devices, syringe safety devices, bag and line access devices, and accessories. Vial access devices represented the largest segment in 2023 because of their role in maintaining drug transfer integrity.

By end user, the market is categorized into hospitals and clinics, oncology centers, and other end users. Hospitals and clinics held the largest market share in 2023, reflecting their importance in providing treatments and medical procedures that require appropriate drug-handling safety measures.

Regional Outlook of the Closed System Drug Transfer Device Market:

North America dominated the Closed System Drug Transfer Device Market in 2023, with the United States holding the largest market share, followed by Canada. The region benefits from technological innovation in the medical device industry, increasing awareness of occupational health and safety, and regulatory guidelines supporting the adoption of closed system drug transfer devices in healthcare facilities.

Europe represents another important geographical market included in the industry analysis. The report also evaluates market opportunities across Asia Pacific, South and Central America, and the Middle East and Africa. Improvements in healthcare infrastructure, increasing healthcare needs, and the rising prevalence of cancer create opportunities for market expansion, particularly in emerging economies.

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Key Opportunities in the Closed System Drug Transfer Device Market:

The rising adoption of closed system drug transfer devices for drug compounding represents an important growth opportunity. These devices help reduce leakage and spills during the preparation of hazardous medications. Their application in antineoplastic drug compounding highlights their potential to support safer pharmaceutical preparation processes.

Emerging economies also offer opportunities for manufacturers. Improvements in healthcare infrastructure, increasing unmet healthcare needs, and the rising prevalence of cancer create favorable conditions for the expansion of closed system drug transfer devices. Technological advancements and innovations in medical devices may further support adoption across these markets. Digital health integration for improved monitoring and safety compliance is another market trend identified in the industry analysis. Growing awareness of hazardous drug exposure risks in hospitals and pharmacies continues to strengthen the importance of controlled drug transfer solutions.

Top Key Players in the Closed System Drug Transfer Device Market:

The competitive landscape includes established medical device and healthcare companies focusing on product development, innovation, and market expansion. According to The Insight Partners, the key companies profiled in the market include:

BD

Braun

Cardinal Health

Equashield LLC

ICU Medical

Carmel Pharma

Hospira

These companies participate in the competitive landscape through their closed system drug transfer device offerings and industry activities. Product improvements and strategic initiatives remain important considerations as healthcare facilities increasingly prioritize safe hazardous drug handling.

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